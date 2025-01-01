//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script programı başlatma fonksiyonu |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string filename="departments.sqlite";

//--- ortak terminal klasöründe veritabanı oluşturma veya açma

int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE |DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);

if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- COMPANY tablosu oluştur

if(!CreataTableCompany(db))

{

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- DEPARTMENT tablosu oluştur

if(!CreataTableDepartment(db))

{

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}



//--- COMPANY ve DEPARTMENT tablolarındaki tüm alanların listesini görüntüle

PrintFormat("Try to print request \"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(COMPANY);PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(DEPARTMENT)\"");

if(DatabasePrint(db, "PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(COMPANY);PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(DEPARTMENT)", 0)<0)

{

PrintFormat("DatabasePrint(\"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO()\") failed, error code=%d", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- günlükte COMPANY tablosunu görüntüle

PrintFormat("Try to print request \"SELECT * from COMPANY\"");

if(DatabasePrint(db, "SELECT * from COMPANY", 0)<0)

{

Print("DatabasePrint failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- COMPANY ve DEPARTMENT tablolarını birleştirmek için istek metni

string request="SELECT EMP_ID, NAME, DEPT FROM COMPANY LEFT OUTER JOIN DEPARTMENT "

"ON COMPANY.ID = DEPARTMENT.EMP_ID";

//--- tabloları birleştirmenin sonucunu göster

PrintFormat("Try to print request \"SELECT EMP_ID, NAME, DEPT FROM COMPANY LEFT OUTER JOIN DEPARTMENT\"");

if(DatabasePrint(db, request, 0)<0)

{

Print("DatabasePrint failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- veritabanını kapat

DatabaseClose(db);

}

/*

Sonuç:

Try to print request "PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(COMPANY);PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(DEPARTMENT)"

#| cid name type notnull dflt_value pk

-+-------------------------------------------

1| 0 ID INT 1 1

2| 1 NAME TEXT 1 0

3| 2 AGE INT 1 0

4| 3 ADDRESS CHAR(50) 0 0

5| 4 SALARY REAL 0 0

#| cid name type notnull dflt_value pk

-+------------------------------------------

1| 0 ID INT 1 1

2| 1 DEPT CHAR(50) 1 0

3| 2 EMP_ID INT 1 0

Try to print request "SELECT * from COMPANY"

#| ID NAME AGE ADDRESS SALARY

-+--------------------------------

1| 1 Paul 32 California 25000.0

2| 2 Allen 25 Texas 15000.0

3| 3 Teddy 23 Norway 20000.0

4| 4 Mark 25 Rich-Mond 65000.0

5| 5 David 27 Texas 85000.0

6| 6 Kim 22 South-Hall 45000.0

7| 7 James 24 Houston 10000.0

Try to print request "SELECT EMP_ID, NAME, DEPT FROM COMPANY LEFT OUTER JOIN DEPARTMENT"

#| EMP_ID NAME DEPT

-+-------------------------

1| 1 Paul IT Billing

2| 2 Allen Engineering

3| Teddy

4| Mark

5| David

6| Kim

7| 7 James Finance

*/

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| COMPANY tablosu oluştur |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateTableCompany(int database)

{

//--- COMPANY tablosu varsa, sil

if(DatabaseTableExists(database, "COMPANY"))

{

//--- tabloyu sil

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE COMPANY"))

{

Print("Failed to drop table COMPANY with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

}

//--- COMPANY tablosu oluştur

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE COMPANY("

"ID INT PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,"

"NAME TEXT NOT NULL,"

"AGE INT NOT NULL,"

"ADDRESS CHAR(50),"

"SALARY REAL );"))

{

Print("DB: create table COMPANY failed with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- COMPANY tablosuna veri gir

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (1, 'Paul', 32, 'California', 25000.00); "

"INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (2, 'Allen', 25, 'Texas', 15000.00); "

"INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (3, 'Teddy', 23, 'Norway', 20000.00); "

"INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (4, 'Mark', 25, 'Rich-Mond', 65000.00); "

"INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (5, 'David', 27, 'Texas', 85000.0); "

"INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (6, 'Kim', 22, 'South-Hall', 45000.0); "

"INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (7, 'James', 24, 'Houston', 10000.00); "))

{

Print("COMPANY insert failed with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- başarı

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DEPARTMENT tablosu oluştur |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateTableDepartment(int database)

{

//--- DEPARTMENT tablosu varsa, sil

if(DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEPARTMENT"))

{

//--- tabloyu sil

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE DEPARTMENT"))

{

Print("Failed to drop table DEPARTMENT with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

}

//--- DEPARTMENT tablosu oluştur

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEPARTMENT ("

"ID INT PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,"

"DEPT CHAR(50) NOT NULL,"

"EMP_ID INT NOT NULL);"))

{

Print("DB: create table DEPARTMENT failed with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- DEPARTMENT tablosuna veri gir

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "INSERT INTO DEPARTMENT (ID,DEPT,EMP_ID) VALUES (1, 'IT Billing', 1); "

"INSERT INTO DEPARTMENT (ID,DEPT,EMP_ID) VALUES (2, 'Engineering', 2); "

"INSERT INTO DEPARTMENT (ID,DEPT,EMP_ID) VALUES (3, 'Finance', 7);"))

{

Print("DEPARTMENT insert failed with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- başarı

return(true);

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------