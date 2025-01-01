DocumentaçãoSeções
Exibe uma tabela ou resultado sobre a execução da consulta SQL no log do EA.

long  DatabasePrint(
   int           database,          // identificador de banco de dados recebido em DatabaseOpen
   const string  table_or_sql,      // tabela ou consulta SQL
   uint          flags              // combinação de sinalizadores
   );

Parâmetros

database

[in]  Identificador do banco de dados, obtido em DatabaseOpen().

table_or_sql

[in]  Nome da tabela ou o texto da consulta SQL, cujos resultados são exibidos no log do EA.

flags

[in]  Combinação de sinalizadores que definem a formatação de exibição. Os sinalizadores são definidos da seguinte maneira:

DATABASE_PRINT_NO_HEADER      — não exibir nomes de colunas da tabela (nomes de campos)
DATABASE_PRINT_NO_INDEX         — não exibir os números de linha
DATABASE_PRINT_NO_FRAME        — não exibir o quadro que separa o cabeçalho e os dados
DATABASE_PRINT_STRINGS_RIGHT — alinhar as linhas à direita.

Se flags=0, serão exibidas colunas e linhas, o cabeçalho e os dados são separados por um quadro, as linhas são alinhadas à esquerda.

Valor retornado

Retorna o número de linhas exportadas ou -1 em caso de erro. Para obter o código de erro, use GetLastError(), respostas possíveis:

  • ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (4001)                       — erro crítico de tempo de execução do sistema;
  • ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (4004)              - memória insuficiente;
  • ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL (5120)                 — erro interno do banco de dados;
  • ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121)      - identificador de banco de dados inválido;  

Observação

Se os resultados da consulta forem exportados para o log, a consulta SQL deverá começar com "SELECT" ou "select". Em outras palavras, a consulta SQL não pode alterar o estado do banco de dados, caso contrário DatabasePrint() falhará.

Exemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   string filename="departments.sqlite";
//--- criamos ou abrimos um banco de dados na pasta compartilhada do terminal
   int db=DatabaseOpen(filenameDATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE |DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);
   if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: "filename" open failed with code "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- criamos a tabela COMPANY
   if(!CreataTableCompany(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- criamos a tabela DEPARTMENT
   if(!CreataTableDepartment(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
 
//--- exibimos a lista de todos os campos na tabela COMPANY e DEPARTMENT
   PrintFormat("Try to print request \"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(COMPANY);PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(DEPARTMENT)\"");
   if(DatabasePrint(db"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(COMPANY);PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(DEPARTMENT)"0)<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("DatabasePrint(\"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO()\") failed, error code=%d"GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- exibimos no log a tabela COMPANY
   PrintFormat("Try to print request \"SELECT * from COMPANY\"");
   if(DatabasePrint(db"SELECT * from COMPANY"0)<0)
     {
      Print("DatabasePrint failed with code "GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- texto da consulta para junção das tabelas COMPANY e DEPARTMENT
   string request="SELECT EMP_ID, NAME, DEPT FROM COMPANY LEFT OUTER JOIN DEPARTMENT "
                  "ON COMPANY.ID = DEPARTMENT.EMP_ID";
//--- exibimos o resultado da junção de tabelas
   PrintFormat("Try to print request \"SELECT EMP_ID, NAME, DEPT FROM COMPANY LEFT OUTER JOIN DEPARTMENT\"");
   if(DatabasePrint(dbrequest0)<0)
     {
      Print("DatabasePrint failed with code "GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- fechamos o banco de dados
   DatabaseClose(db);
  }
/*
Conclusão:
Try to print request "PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(COMPANY);PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(DEPARTMENT)"
#cid name    type     notnull dflt_value pk
-+-------------------------------------------
1|   0 ID      INT            1             1 
2|   1 NAME    TEXT           1             0 
3|   2 AGE     INT            1             0 
4|   3 ADDRESS CHAR(50)       0             0 
5|   4 SALARY  REAL           0             0 
#cid name   type     notnull dflt_value pk
-+------------------------------------------
1|   0 ID     INT            1             1 
2|   1 DEPT   CHAR(50)       1             0 
3|   2 EMP_ID INT            1             0 
Try to print request "SELECT * from COMPANY"
#ID NAME  AGE ADDRESS     SALARY
-+--------------------------------
1|  1 Paul   32 California 25000.0 
2|  2 Allen  25 Texas      15000.0 
3|  3 Teddy  23 Norway     20000.0 
4|  4 Mark   25 Rich-Mond  65000.0 
5|  5 David  27 Texas      85000.0 
6|  6 Kim    22 South-Hall 45000.0 
7|  7 James  24 Houston    10000.0 
Try to print request "SELECT EMP_ID, NAME, DEPT FROM COMPANY LEFT OUTER JOIN DEPARTMENT"
#EMP_ID NAME  DEPT       
-+-------------------------
1|      1 Paul  IT Billing  
2|      2 Allen Engineering 
3|        Teddy             
4|        Mark              
5|        David             
6|        Kim               
7|      7 James Finance     
*/
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cria a tabela COMPANY                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreataTableCompany(int database)
  {
//--- se a tabela COMPANY existir, vamos exclui-la
   if(DatabaseTableExists(database"COMPANY"))
     {
      //--- excluímos a tabela
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database"DROP TABLE COMPANY"))
        {
         Print("Failed to drop table COMPANY with code "GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
     }
//--- criamos a tabela COMPANY
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database"CREATE TABLE COMPANY("
                       "ID INT PRIMARY KEY     NOT NULL,"
                       "NAME           TEXT    NOT NULL,"
                       "AGE            INT     NOT NULL,"
                       "ADDRESS        CHAR(50),"
                       "SALARY         REAL );"))
     {
      Print("DB: create table COMPANY failed with code "GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- inserimos os dados na tabela COMPANY
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database"INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (1, 'Paul', 32, 'California', 25000.00); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (2, 'Allen', 25, 'Texas', 15000.00); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (3, 'Teddy', 23, 'Norway', 20000.00); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (4, 'Mark', 25, 'Rich-Mond', 65000.00); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (5, 'David', 27, 'Texas', 85000.0); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (6, 'Kim', 22, 'South-Hall', 45000.0); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (7, 'James', 24, 'Houston', 10000.00); "))
     {
      Print("COMPANY insert failed with code "GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- sucesso
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cria a tabela DEPARTMENT                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreataTableDepartment(int database)
  {
//--- se a tabela DEPARTMENT existir, vamos exclui-la
   if(DatabaseTableExists(database"DEPARTMENT"))
     {
      //--- excluímos a tabela
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database"DROP TABLE DEPARTMENT"))
        {
         Print("Failed to drop table DEPARTMENT  with code "GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
     }
//--- criamos a tabela DEPARTMENT
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database"CREATE TABLE DEPARTMENT ("
                       "ID      INT PRIMARY KEY   NOT NULL,"
                       "DEPT    CHAR(50)          NOT NULL,"
                       "EMP_ID  INT               NOT NULL);"))
     {
      Print("DB: create table DEPARTMENT failed with code "GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- inserimos os dados na tabela DEPARTMENT
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database"INSERT INTO DEPARTMENT (ID,DEPT,EMP_ID) VALUES (1, 'IT Billing', 1); "
                       "INSERT INTO DEPARTMENT (ID,DEPT,EMP_ID) VALUES (2, 'Engineering', 2); "
                       "INSERT INTO DEPARTMENT (ID,DEPT,EMP_ID) VALUES (3, 'Finance', 7);"))
     {
      Print("DEPARTMENT insert failed with code "GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- sucesso
   return(true);
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------

