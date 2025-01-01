DocumentaciónSecciones
Imprime el recuadro o resultado de la ejecución de una solicitud SQL en el diario de expertos.

long  DatabasePrint(
   int           database,          // manejador de base de datos recibido en DatabaseOpen
   const string  table_or_sql,      // recuadro o solicitud SQL
   uint          flags              // combinación de banderas
   );

Parámetros

database

[in]  Manejador de base de datos recibido en DatabaseOpen().

table_or_sql

[in]  Nombre del recuadro o texto de la solicitud SQL cuyos resultados se muestran en el diario de expertos.

flags

[in]  Combinación de banderas que determina el formato de la muestra. Las banderas se determinan de la forma siguiente:

DATABASE_PRINT_NO_HEADER      — no mostrar los nombres de las columnas del recuadro (nombres de los campos)
DATABASE_PRINT_NO_INDEX         — no mostrar los números de las líneas
DATABASE_PRINT_NO_FRAME        — no mostrar el marco que separa el encabezado y los datos
DATABASE_PRINT_STRINGS_RIGHT — alinear las líneas a la derecha.

Si flags=0, se mostrarán las columnas y las líneas; los encabezados y los datos se separarán con un marco, y las líneas se alinearán a la izquierda.

Valor retornado

Retorna el número de líneas exportadas, o -1, en caso de error. Para obtener el código del error, use GetLastError(), posibles respuestas:

  • ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (4001)                       — error crítico del sistema de ejecución;
  • ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (4004)              - memoria insuficiente;
  • ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL (5120)                 — error interno en la base de datos;
  • ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121)      - manejador no válido de la base de datos;  

Observación

Si en el diario se muestran los resultados de una solicitud, la solicitud SQL deberá comenzar con "SELECT" o "select". En otras palabras, una solicitud SQL no puede modificar la base de datos, en caso contrario, DatabasePrint() se finalizará con error.

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   string filename="departments.sqlite";
//--- Creamos o abrimos la base de datos en la carpeta general del terminal
   int db=DatabaseOpen(filenameDATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE |DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);
   if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: "filename" open failed with code "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- creamos el recuadro COMPANY
   if(!CreataTableCompany(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- creamos el recuadro DEPARTMENT
   if(!CreataTableDepartment(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
 
//--- mostramos la lista con todos los campos en el recuadro COMPANY y DEPARTMENT
   PrintFormat("Try to print request \"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(COMPANY);PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(DEPARTMENT)\"");
   if(DatabasePrint(db"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(COMPANY);PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(DEPARTMENT)"0)<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("DatabasePrint(\"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO()\") failed, error code=%d"GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- mostramos en el log el recuadro COMPANY
   PrintFormat("Try to print request \"SELECT * from COMPANY\"");
   if(DatabasePrint(db"SELECT * from COMPANY"0)<0)
     {
      Print("DatabasePrint failed with code "GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- texto de la solicitud para combinar los recuadros COMPANY y DEPARTMENT
   string request="SELECT EMP_ID, NAME, DEPT FROM COMPANY LEFT OUTER JOIN DEPARTMENT "
                  "ON COMPANY.ID = DEPARTMENT.EMP_ID";
//--- mostramos el resultado de la combinación de los recuadros
   PrintFormat("Try to print request \"SELECT EMP_ID, NAME, DEPT FROM COMPANY LEFT OUTER JOIN DEPARTMENT\"");
   if(DatabasePrint(dbrequest0)<0)
     {
      Print("DatabasePrint failed with code "GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- cerramos la base de datos
   DatabaseClose(db);
  }
/*
Conclusión:
Try to print request "PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(COMPANY);PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(DEPARTMENT)"
#cid name    type     notnull dflt_value pk
-+-------------------------------------------
1|   0 ID      INT            1             1 
2|   1 NAME    TEXT           1             0 
3|   2 AGE     INT            1             0 
4|   3 ADDRESS CHAR(50)       0             0 
5|   4 SALARY  REAL           0             0 
#cid name   type     notnull dflt_value pk
-+------------------------------------------
1|   0 ID     INT            1             1 
2|   1 DEPT   CHAR(50)       1             0 
3|   2 EMP_ID INT            1             0 
Try to print request "SELECT * from COMPANY"
#ID NAME  AGE ADDRESS     SALARY
-+--------------------------------
1|  1 Paul   32 California 25000.0 
2|  2 Allen  25 Texas      15000.0 
3|  3 Teddy  23 Norway     20000.0 
4|  4 Mark   25 Rich-Mond  65000.0 
5|  5 David  27 Texas      85000.0 
6|  6 Kim    22 South-Hall 45000.0 
7|  7 James  24 Houston    10000.0 
Try to print request "SELECT EMP_ID, NAME, DEPT FROM COMPANY LEFT OUTER JOIN DEPARTMENT"
#EMP_ID NAME  DEPT       
-+-------------------------
1|      1 Paul  IT Billing  
2|      2 Allen Engineering 
3|        Teddy             
4|        Mark              
5|        David             
6|        Kim               
7|      7 James Finance     
*/
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea el recuadro COMPANY                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreataTableCompany(int database)
  {
//--- si el recuadro COMPANY existe, lo eliminamos
   if(DatabaseTableExists(database"COMPANY"))
     {
      //--- eliminamos el recuadro
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database"DROP TABLE COMPANY"))
        {
         Print("Failed to drop table COMPANY with code "GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
     }
//--- eliminamos el recuadro COMPANY
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database"CREATE TABLE COMPANY("
                       "ID INT PRIMARY KEY     NOT NULL,"
                       "NAME           TEXT    NOT NULL,"
                       "AGE            INT     NOT NULL,"
                       "ADDRESS        CHAR(50),"
                       "SALARY         REAL );"))
     {
      Print("DB: create table COMPANY failed with code "GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- insertamos los datos en el recuadro COMPANY
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database"INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (1, 'Paul', 32, 'California', 25000.00); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (2, 'Allen', 25, 'Texas', 15000.00); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (3, 'Teddy', 23, 'Norway', 20000.00); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (4, 'Mark', 25, 'Rich-Mond', 65000.00); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (5, 'David', 27, 'Texas', 85000.0); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (6, 'Kim', 22, 'South-Hall', 45000.0); "
                       "INSERT INTO COMPANY (ID,NAME,AGE,ADDRESS,SALARY) VALUES (7, 'James', 24, 'Houston', 10000.00); "))
     {
      Print("COMPANY insert failed with code "GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- éxito
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea el recuadro DEPARTMENT                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreataTableDepartment(int database)
  {
//--- si el recuadro DEPARTMENT existe, lo eliminamos
   if(DatabaseTableExists(database"DEPARTMENT"))
     {
      //--- eliminamos el recuadro
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database"DROP TABLE DEPARTMENT"))
        {
         Print("Failed to drop table DEPARTMENT  with code "GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
     }
//--- creamos el recuadro DEPARTMENT
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database"CREATE TABLE DEPARTMENT ("
                       "ID      INT PRIMARY KEY   NOT NULL,"
                       "DEPT    CHAR(50)          NOT NULL,"
                       "EMP_ID  INT               NOT NULL);"))
     {
      Print("DB: create table DEPARTMENT failed with code "GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- insertamos los datos en el recuadro DEPARTMENT
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database"INSERT INTO DEPARTMENT (ID,DEPT,EMP_ID) VALUES (1, 'IT Billing', 1); "
                       "INSERT INTO DEPARTMENT (ID,DEPT,EMP_ID) VALUES (2, 'Engineering', 2); "
                       "INSERT INTO DEPARTMENT (ID,DEPT,EMP_ID) VALUES (3, 'Finance', 7);"))
     {
      Print("DEPARTMENT insert failed with code "GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- éxito
   return(true);
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------

