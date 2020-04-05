Gold Anchor EA

XAUUSD Smart Breakout EA — three strategies in parallel — a real stop loss on every trade — no grid, no martingale.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385603

Philosophy

This is not an EA chasing exaggerated returns. It is designed for long-term, steady account growth rather than short-term spikes in the numbers. Risk control comes in multiple levels, so users with different risk tolerances and different goals can each find a setting that fits.

How it works

Gold Anchor is a breakout Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It continuously identifies swing highs and swing lows with breakout potential, and enters once price genuinely breaks out — no breakout, no trade. A fixed stop loss takes over immediately, and every trade carries break-even protection — prioritizing risk reduction over chasing bigger returns, in service of steady long-term growth; trailing stop management then follows at each strategy's own pace.

It runs three independent strategies at once, each on a different signal timeframe with a different swing length and different filters — so the account is not riding on a single configuration. Their internal parameters are pre-tuned and locked; all you decide is lot size and your risk limits.

What it does not do

A lot of pretty gold-EA equity curves come from hiding the losses. Gold Anchor uses no grid, no martingale, no averaging down, no hedge-lock recovery, no positions without a stop loss, and it never inflates lot size to win losses back.

The trade-off is honest: it will lose, and the curve will not be a straight line up the page. If you want an "almost never loses" curve, this is not for you.

Risk control

A real stop loss on every trade , attached the moment the order is sent.

, attached the moment the order is sent. Break-even + trailing stop once floating profit reaches a threshold.

once floating profit reaches a threshold. Losing-streak cooldown — a strategy stands down after consecutive losses.

— a strategy stands down after consecutive losses. Daily loss limit (% or $) — on trigger it closes everything and locks until the next day. Optional caps on daily trades, daily losing trades and minimum equity.

— on trigger it closes everything and locks until the next day. Optional caps on daily trades, daily losing trades and minimum equity. News filter pauses new orders when high-impact data is due.

Money management

Five lot-sizing methods: Risk Profile (pick a risk level and everything is configured for you — recommended for beginners), Fixed Lots, Risk % of Balance, Risk $ per Trade, or Lots per Balance Step. Lot size scales automatically as the balance grows.

Also included

Virtual / Stealth mode — entry price and true SL/TP stay in the EA's memory; only a wider safety-net stop sits with the broker. Spread and filters are re-checked at the moment of firing, and price that has gapped too far past the level is not chased.

— entry price and true SL/TP stay in the EA's memory; only a wider safety-net stop sits with the broker. Spread and filters are re-checked at the moment of firing, and price that has gapped too far past the level is not chased. On-chart panel — TRADING / OFF SESSION / COOLDOWN / NEWS PAUSE / DAILY LOCKED, so you always know why it is or is not trading.

— TRADING / OFF SESSION / COOLDOWN / NEWS PAUSE / DAILY LOCKED, so you always know why it is or is not trading. Push notifications with requested vs actual fill price, slippage, execution time and P/L.

with requested vs actual fill price, slippage, execution time and P/L. Safe multi-instance use — change only the Magic Base.

Requirements

XAUUSD only — every parameter is tuned to gold. Any chart timeframe.

— every parameter is tuned to gold. Any chart timeframe. Hedging account , raw / ECN-type low spread, leverage 1:200 or higher (1:500+ recommended).

, raw / ECN-type low spread, leverage 1:200 or higher (1:500+ recommended). Deposit $1,000 or more. Below roughly $500 the lot size is floored at the broker minimum, so your real risk will exceed what you configured.

Below roughly $500 the lot size is floored at the broker minimum, so your real risk will exceed what you configured. VPS strongly recommended — and mandatory in Virtual mode, since the EA must be running to enter.

— and mandatory in Virtual mode, since the EA must be running to enter. Sessions run on broker server time ; a mainstream European server timezone is recommended.

; a mainstream European server timezone is recommended. Test on demo first, through weeks of varied market conditions, and confirm your broker's spread and execution are acceptable.

Disclaimer

Margin trading in forex and precious metals is high risk and is not suitable for every investor. You may lose all of your invested capital.