Gold Anchor

  • Эксперты
  • Yau Cheong Wong
    Yau Cheong Wong

    Yau Cheong Wong

    I specialize in developing robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and practical trading utilities. My core philosophy is simple: long-term, stable profitability always outweighs high-risk gambling.
  • Версия: 1.36
  • Обновлено: 10 августа 2026
  • Активации: 10

Gold Anchor EA

XAUUSD Smart Breakout EA — three strategies in parallel — a real stop loss on every trade — no grid, no martingale.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385603

Philosophy

This is not an EA chasing exaggerated returns. It is designed for long-term, steady account growth rather than short-term spikes in the numbers. Risk control comes in multiple levels, so users with different risk tolerances and different goals can each find a setting that fits.

How it works

Gold Anchor is a breakout Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It continuously identifies swing highs and swing lows with breakout potential, and enters once price genuinely breaks out — no breakout, no trade. A fixed stop loss takes over immediately, and every trade carries break-even protection — prioritizing risk reduction over chasing bigger returns, in service of steady long-term growth; trailing stop management then follows at each strategy's own pace.

It runs three independent strategies at once, each on a different signal timeframe with a different swing length and different filters — so the account is not riding on a single configuration. Their internal parameters are pre-tuned and locked; all you decide is lot size and your risk limits.

What it does not do

A lot of pretty gold-EA equity curves come from hiding the losses. Gold Anchor uses no grid, no martingale, no averaging down, no hedge-lock recovery, no positions without a stop loss, and it never inflates lot size to win losses back.

The trade-off is honest: it will lose, and the curve will not be a straight line up the page. If you want an "almost never loses" curve, this is not for you.

Risk control

  • A real stop loss on every trade, attached the moment the order is sent.
  • Break-even + trailing stop once floating profit reaches a threshold.
  • Losing-streak cooldown — a strategy stands down after consecutive losses.
  • Daily loss limit (% or $) — on trigger it closes everything and locks until the next day. Optional caps on daily trades, daily losing trades and minimum equity.
  • News filter pauses new orders when high-impact data is due.

Money management

Five lot-sizing methods: Risk Profile (pick a risk level and everything is configured for you — recommended for beginners), Fixed Lots, Risk % of Balance, Risk $ per Trade, or Lots per Balance Step. Lot size scales automatically as the balance grows.

Also included

  • Virtual / Stealth mode — entry price and true SL/TP stay in the EA's memory; only a wider safety-net stop sits with the broker. Spread and filters are re-checked at the moment of firing, and price that has gapped too far past the level is not chased.
  • On-chart panel — TRADING / OFF SESSION / COOLDOWN / NEWS PAUSE / DAILY LOCKED, so you always know why it is or is not trading.
  • Push notifications with requested vs actual fill price, slippage, execution time and P/L.
  • Safe multi-instance use — change only the Magic Base.

Requirements

  • XAUUSD only — every parameter is tuned to gold. Any chart timeframe.
  • Hedging account, raw / ECN-type low spread, leverage 1:200 or higher (1:500+ recommended).
  • Deposit $1,000 or more. Below roughly $500 the lot size is floored at the broker minimum, so your real risk will exceed what you configured.
  • VPS strongly recommended — and mandatory in Virtual mode, since the EA must be running to enter.
  • Sessions run on broker server time; a mainstream European server timezone is recommended.
  • Test on demo first, through weeks of varied market conditions, and confirm your broker's spread and execution are acceptable.

Disclaimer

Margin trading in forex and precious metals is high risk and is not suitable for every investor. You may lose all of your invested capital.

  • This EA does not guarantee profit, nor any particular return, win rate or drawdown.
  • All backtests and historical results are for reference only and do not represent future performance.
  • Results depend on your broker's spread, commission, slippage, execution and server timezone, and may differ significantly from any figures shown.
  • This is a trading tool, not investment advice. All trading decisions and their consequences rest with the user.
  • Test on demo before going live, set risk parameters suited to your own situation, and trade only with money you can afford to lose entirely.
  • The developer accepts no liability for any loss arising from the use, misuse or inability to use this software, including platform faults, broker execution issues, and network or VPS outages.
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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