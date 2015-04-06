STOCHASTIC GRID MASTER — Dual-Direction Averaging System for MT4

Stochastic Grid Master trades both directions independently using a Stochastic Oscillator momentum trigger, then manages each side as its own basket with averaging entries and a shared take-profit target. Buy and sell baskets run on separate magic numbers, so one side closing in profit never disturbs the other.

How it works

The EA opens the first position when Stochastic momentum turns in its favour above (buy) or below (sell) the configured zone level. If price moves against the entry by the grid step, an averaging order is added with a lot multiplier. Each basket closes as a whole once combined profit reaches the target, calculated as a per-order pip contribution — so the more orders in the basket, the further the recovery target moves in your favour.

Key features

Independent buy and sell baskets with separate magic numbers

Two grid modes: fixed step, or progressively widening step as the basket grows

Configurable lot multiplier and starting lot per direction

Basket take-profit that scales with grid depth

Automatic max-lot ceiling based on broker limits and account balance

Equity Stop protection — halts new entries if equity falls below a set percentage of balance

Full day-of-week filter (all 7 days individually)

Three independent intraday session windows, with overnight window support

Time source selectable: Local, GMT, or Broker time

Option to apply the day/time filter to grid additions as well as first entries

On-chart dashboard: account details, margin health, equity percentage, current drawdown, EA status, live basket counts, daily/weekly/monthly P&L breakdown

Closed-trade result labels printed directly on the chart

Optional gradient chart background (disabled automatically during optimisation)

Bar-close execution — no tick-by-tick spam, backtests reliably in Every Tick mode

Settings overview

step — grid spacing in points

StepMode — 0 = fixed spacing, 1 = spacing widens with each level

proffactor — basket take-profit in points per open order

mult — lot multiplier for each averaging order

lotsbuy / lotssell — starting lot for each direction

per_K / per_D / slow — Stochastic parameters

zoneBUY / zoneSELL — momentum zone thresholds

Account_Loss_Margin — equity stop level as a percentage of balance

Day toggles, three session windows, and time-source selector

Recommendations

Timeframe: M15 to H1

Pairs: major FX pairs with tight spreads and low swap

Account type: hedging-enabled, ECN or Raw spread

Minimum deposit: scale to your starting lot — 0.01 lots per $1,000 is a conservative baseline

Always run a demo or cent account for at least one full month before going live

Important risk disclosure

This is a grid and averaging Expert Advisor. It does not use a hard stop loss on individual positions. Losing sequences are held and averaged, and the lot multiplier increases exposure with each level. Deep trends against an open basket can produce large floating drawdown and, without adequate capital, account loss. The equity stop is a protective monitor that blocks new entries — it does not liquidate existing baskets.

Past performance and backtest results do not predict future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose, and test thoroughly on demo before committing real funds.