Chrono Trap AI

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CHRONOTRAP AI™

Professional Session Liquidity & Trap Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

Most session indicators only place colored boxes on the chart. ChronoTrap AI™ is designed to study what price does inside and around those sessions: where liquidity forms, when a previous range is attacked, whether a breakout is accepted, and when a move may be developing into a trap.

It analyzes the Asian, London and New York sessions using deterministic price-action rules. The “AI” is a transparent weighted scoring engine—not machine learning, a remote service or a random signal generator.

A session high is not automatically a sell level, and a session low is not automatically a buy level. Price may sweep a level and reject, or it may close beyond the range and continue. ChronoTrap AI™ evaluates penetration, candle closes, wick rejection, displacement, follow-through, volatility and structural context before classifying the condition.

Instead of covering the chart with repeated arrows, the indicator is designed to present one structured decision environment: session context, directional readiness, trap risk, breakout strength, a qualified trade plan and the reason behind the analysis.

Why Session Liquidity Matters

Every major trading session develops a temporary structure. During quieter hours, price may build a narrow range where orders accumulate above the high and below the low. When London or New York becomes active, price often tests one side of that earlier structure. The important question is not simply whether the level was touched, but whether the market could continue trading beyond it.

A brief penetration followed by a close back inside the range can indicate rejection. Several strong closes outside the range, supported by displacement and follow-through, may instead indicate acceptance. These two situations can look similar during the first few seconds of a move, yet they imply very different trade ideas. ChronoTrap AI™ is built to separate those conditions as objectively as possible.

This approach is especially useful around the transition from Asia to London and from London to New York. Rather than treating the session names as automatic signals, the indicator observes how each new session responds to liquidity created by the previous one.

What ChronoTrap AI™ Is Designed to Detect

ChronoTrap AI™ maps the Asian, London and New York ranges, then follows how later sessions interact with the liquidity left behind. It distinguishes potential sweeps, confirmed rejection, accepted breakouts, London traps, New York reversals and two-sided liquidity collection.

The engine also monitors previous-day high, low and midpoint together with the current day open. When confirmation is weak or market structure conflicts, it is designed to recommend waiting instead of forcing a signal.

Liquidity Sweep or Genuine Breakout?

A single wick beyond a session level is not enough to confirm a trap. ChronoTrap AI™ first checks whether price penetrated the level by a meaningful distance. It then evaluates where the candle closed, how much rejection appeared in the wick, whether the candle displaced in the opposite direction and whether subsequent completed price action supports or weakens the original move.

For a genuine breakout, the engine looks for the opposite behavior: a convincing close beyond the range, sufficient body strength, displacement relative to current volatility, continued acceptance and the absence of immediate rejection. Breakout Quality and Trap Probability therefore represent different interpretations of the same market interaction.

This distinction helps avoid a common mistake: selling every break above a high or buying every break below a low. Sometimes the correct interpretation is a possible reversal, while at other times the market is simply expanding into a new price area.

Professional Session Intelligence Dashboard

The left-side dashboard keeps the primary analysis visible while preserving the main chart area. It is draggable, minimizable and stores its position separately for each chart.

Current Session
Shows the active session, broker time and real-time session progress.

Session Bias
Displays separate Asian, London and New York directional conditions.

Liquidity Status
Shows whether the Asian range is building, completed, intact or swept.

Trap Detector
Displays trap state, deterministic probability and the reason behind the condition.

Breakout Quality
Evaluates acceptance, body strength, follow-through, volatility and activity.

Next Likely Target
Ranks a structural liquidity level rather than drawing an arbitrary target.

Understanding the Dashboard Scores

The percentages displayed by ChronoTrap AI™ are not predictions of guaranteed profit. They are normalized summaries of the conditions currently present in the chart data. A high Trap Probability means that more rejection-related rules are aligned. A high Breakout Quality means that more acceptance and continuation rules are aligned.

Buy Readiness and Sell Readiness compare directional evidence rather than issuing unconditional commands. A reading may increase because price is positioned above a relevant midpoint, closes are strengthening, a bearish sweep has rejected, or a bullish breakout has gained acceptance. The opposite score remains visible so that the trader can see whether the market is strongly aligned or still conflicted.

When both directions remain close to each other, the correct message may be Neutral, Indecisive or Wait for Confirmation. This is intentional. A professional decision tool should be able to describe uncertainty instead of manufacturing a trade on every chart.

Real-Time Decision Console

The bottom console converts the current analysis into a fast, readable decision view without promising an outcome.

Live Readiness: Buy Readiness and Sell Readiness make the directional balance easy to compare.

Risk Context: Trap Risk and Breakout Power show whether the current move is rejecting liquidity or gaining acceptance.

Decision Status: The console displays Wait, Setup Developing, Buy Opportunity or Sell Opportunity using responsible language.

Outcome Statistics: TP1, TP2, SL and Break-even results are retained separately for each symbol and timeframe.

Professional Entry, Invalidation and Target Planning

When a setup passes the confirmation and risk filters, ChronoTrap AI™ can display a complete visual trade plan. These lines are analytical references and do not execute orders.

A qualified plan includes a clear BUY or SELL entry badge, a shadowed Entry Reference, a structure-based SL / Invalidation level and labeled targets. Risk-to-reward is calculated automatically, while a configurable cooldown reduces repeated entries from the same condition.

The plan remains dynamic. After the final target or SL is reached, its active lines are removed and replaced by a concise TP HIT, SL HIT or Break-even outcome marker.

How the Trade Plan Develops

A trade plan appears only after the signal logic, safety filters and minimum risk-to-reward requirement have been satisfied. The Entry Reference is normally based on the confirmed signal candle. The Invalidation level is placed beyond relevant structure with a volatility-aware buffer, helping keep the plan connected to the reason the setup exists.

Only one plan can remain active at a time. This prevents the chart from filling with overlapping entries while the same breakout or reversal condition remains present. A continuation signal is treated as a fresh transition event, not as a new signal on every candle that stays beyond the level.

The plan is monitored using live market prices. Buy plans use Bid for exit evaluation, while Sell plans use Ask, reflecting the side of the market that would normally determine whether an analytical target or invalidation has been reached. These visual levels do not place or modify an actual order.

Two Target Modes

Structural Level Mode: Uses one logical session, daily or liquidity level as the primary target.

Fixed Risk-Ratio Mode: Uses TP1 at 1:2 and TP2 at 1:3 by default. Both ratios are configurable.

Automatic Break-even: In ratio mode, when price reaches +1R, the analytical SL shifts to the entry level. TP1 and TP2 monitoring then continues.

In Fixed Risk-Ratio Mode, the initial distance between Entry and Invalidation defines one unit of risk, or 1R. When price reaches +1R, the displayed SL shifts to the Entry Reference and the chart records the transition. TP1 remains at 2R and TP2 remains at 3R unless the user changes those ratios.

If TP1 is reached, the TP1 line is removed and the remaining plan continues toward TP2 with the analytical stop already at break-even. If the market returns to entry, the result is counted separately as a Break-even exit rather than a full SL. Structural Mode is simpler: it uses one meaningful liquidity level and closes the visual plan when that target is reached.

Responsible Signal Logic

ChronoTrap AI™ does not generate a new signal on every candle simply because price remains above or below a level. A continuation signal requires a fresh breakout transition. A reversal signal requires a qualifying sweep and rejection condition.

Only one trade plan can remain active at a time. After the plan finishes, a configurable cooldown helps prevent immediate repeated entries from the same market condition.

Closed-Candle Confirmation and Stable Decisions

By default, confirmed analysis is based on completed candles. This reduces the risk of a signal appearing during an unfinished candle and disappearing before that candle closes. Live price is still used for session progress, dashboard timing and management of an already active visual trade plan.

The indicator does not use future candles to validate a historical decision. A confirmed setup is based on information available at that point in the chart. Historical results can still differ if the broker changes its price history, tick data or session timestamps.

Safety and Market Filters

The safety layer checks absolute spread, spread relative to ATR, minimum volatility, abnormal candle expansion, available session bars and structural risk-to-reward. Confirmed signals use completed candles by default. If a filter blocks the setup, the dashboard displays the reason instead of silently suppressing the analysis.

Session and Timezone Flexibility

Sessions can operate in broker-server time, UTC or a manual UTC offset. Asian, London, New York AM and New York PM schedules are configurable, including sessions that cross midnight. Weekend processing can also be enabled for cryptocurrency markets.

Session presets should never be treated as universal exchange facts. Broker server times and daylight-saving arrangements differ. Users should compare the displayed session boundaries with their broker time and adjust the inputs before judging the analysis.

Professional Chart Presentation

Subtle blue, amber and purple regions separate the major sessions without hiding price action. Session guides, previous-day liquidity, compact signal badges and shadowed trade-plan labels are arranged around a responsive bottom console and draggable dashboard.

An optional professional dark theme is available. When restoration is enabled, the original chart colors are returned after the indicator is removed.

Real-Time Alert System

Newly confirmed setups can generate terminal popup, sound, push and email alerts. Alert keys include the symbol, timeframe, signal type, direction and candle time to reduce duplicates. Reloaded historical conditions are not intended to be treated as new live opportunities.

A Practical Trading Workflow

Begin by confirming that the session schedule matches the broker. Next, observe whether the earlier session has completed and whether its high or low remains intact. When price attacks a level, compare Trap Probability with Breakout Quality instead of reacting to the first wick.

If the dashboard reports a developing condition, allow the candle to close. A confirmed plan should then be checked against nearby liquidity, current spread and the distance to invalidation. The visual Entry, SL and targets are planning references; the trader remains responsible for execution, position size and total account risk.

After entry, the decision console can be used to follow 1R, break-even, TP1, TP2 or structural-target progress. The retained outcome counters provide a simple record of how the indicator's visual plans have resolved on that symbol and timeframe. They are not a substitute for a complete trading journal or independently verified performance report.

Markets and Timeframes

ChronoTrap AI™ can be used on Forex, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies when suitable broker data is available. It may be especially useful on active instruments such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NASDAQ, US30 and BTCUSD.

Point size, spread, volatility and session behavior vary between instruments. Users should calibrate sweep distance and safety thresholds for each symbol and test the indicator before live use.

Performance and Chart Safety

ChronoTrap AI™ uses a retained-object interface: dashboard elements are created once and updated rather than deleted and rebuilt on every tick. The main analysis is scheduled around new candles, while lightweight timing and trade-plan monitoring use separate event paths.

Objects are created with a unique instance prefix so removal affects only the current copy of ChronoTrap AI™. Dashboard dragging temporarily disables chart mouse scrolling and restores the original setting after release or removal. The indicator does not change chart zoom, execute trades, access external web services or require a DLL.

Who Is ChronoTrap AI™ For?

ChronoTrap AI™ is intended for session and liquidity traders, London and New York reversal traders, and breakout traders who want acceptance confirmation before acting. It can also support gold and index traders who need a fast view of session structure.

It is especially suited to manual traders who prefer explainable context, structured Entry/SL/TP references and fewer repetitive arrows.

Important Trading Note

ChronoTrap AI™ is an analytical indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, modify or close trades. Buy Readiness, Sell Readiness, trap probability, breakout quality and projected targets do not guarantee a result. Market conditions can change quickly, and every setup must be evaluated with independent analysis and responsible risk management.

Before Purchasing

Please review the screenshots, features and demonstration carefully. Broker prices, server time, symbols, spreads, tick activity and historical data differ, so the indicator may not appear identical on every broker or account.

No indicator can predict every movement. ChronoTrap AI™ is designed to organize session information, identify developing liquidity behavior and help the trader make more structured decisions.

The screenshots are intended to demonstrate the interface and the types of conditions the product is designed to analyze. They should not be interpreted as verified earnings, guaranteed trade frequency or a promise that the same setup will appear on a specific broker, symbol or date.

Every Session Leaves Liquidity Behind
ChronoTrap AI™ helps you understand whether price is sweeping it, rejecting it or accepting the breakout.
First 4 Buyers — Only $43
The price increases automatically as each launch tier is completed.
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Индикаторы
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FREE
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Эксперты
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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