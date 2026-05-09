AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix

5

AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix

AI-Style EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MT5

AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix is built for traders who want a clean, premium, visual trend system directly on the MT5 chart. It combines multi-EMA ribbon structure, AI-style confidence scoring, MTF trend alignment, smart buy/sell signals, and TP/SL planning 

Why Traders Choose This Indicator

  • Premium EMA Ribbon: clearly shows trend direction, compression, expansion, and momentum.
  • Buy/Sell Signal Arrows: visual entry signals designed for quick chart reading.
  • AI Confidence Panel: trend strength and signal quality shown in a clean dashboard.
  • Multi-Timeframe View: M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, and W1 trend alignment in one panel.
  • Smart TP/SL Zones: entry, stop loss, and take profit planning directly on chart.
  • Signal Quality Grades: A+, A, B, and C style grading for better filtering.
  • Modern Visual Design: dark premium interface with neon ribbon and candle coloring.

Best For

Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and synthetic-style markets where trend direction, pullback zones, and momentum confirmation matter. Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading workflows.

What You Get

  • EMA Ribbon Trend System
  • Interactive Dashboard
  • MTF Trend Panel
  • Buy/Sell Signal Alerts
  • Exit Signals
  • TP/SL Visual Zones
  • Signal History and Statistics Panel
  • Dark and Light Visual Modes

Early Buyer Advantage

The lowest launch price is available only for the first buyers. Once each slot is filled, the price moves to the next level automatically.

Get AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix now before the price increases.

Important Note

This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit. Always test settings on demo, use proper risk management, and trade according to your own strategy.


Отзывы 2
Goldex66
431
Goldex66 2026.06.19 16:56 
 

Hello...it works very well and precisely. I recommend it.

Agson Gonçalves
65
Agson Gonçalves 2026.07.02 11:37 
 

Estou utilizando e analisando o indicador há alguns dias e, até o momento, a impressão tem sido bem positiva. A estrutura parece robusta e a leitura dos sinais é clara, o que facilita bastante a análise. Ainda quero testá-lo em diferentes condições de mercado antes de tirar conclusões definitivas, mas o início foi muito bom. Em breve volto para compartilhar um feedback mais completo. Como sugestão de melhoria, acredito que o tempo de resposta do suporte poderia ser um pouco mais ágil, principalmente por se tratar de uma ferramenta complexa, onde algumas dúvidas precisam ser resolvidas rapidamente para não comprometer a análise e a operação. No mais, sigo testando e acompanhando a evolução do projeto.

Resumo do Depoimento (Após 1 Mês):A ferramenta é excelente e possui uma estrutura robusta, mas apresenta erros que precisam ser corrigidos. Infelizmente, a experiência foi prejudicada pela falta de suporte: a Vendedora Tumpa é educada, mas não deu mais sinal de vida no chat. Fica muito difícil utilizar um indicador complexo sabendo que investi meu dinheiro e mereço o suporte adequado.

ela fez uma atualização para 3.10 mas ainda precisa urgente de outra atualização para uso estável da ferramenta

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Фильтр:
Agson Gonçalves
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Agson Gonçalves 2026.07.02 11:37 
 

Estou utilizando e analisando o indicador há alguns dias e, até o momento, a impressão tem sido bem positiva. A estrutura parece robusta e a leitura dos sinais é clara, o que facilita bastante a análise. Ainda quero testá-lo em diferentes condições de mercado antes de tirar conclusões definitivas, mas o início foi muito bom. Em breve volto para compartilhar um feedback mais completo. Como sugestão de melhoria, acredito que o tempo de resposta do suporte poderia ser um pouco mais ágil, principalmente por se tratar de uma ferramenta complexa, onde algumas dúvidas precisam ser resolvidas rapidamente para não comprometer a análise e a operação. No mais, sigo testando e acompanhando a evolução do projeto.

Resumo do Depoimento (Após 1 Mês):A ferramenta é excelente e possui uma estrutura robusta, mas apresenta erros que precisam ser corrigidos. Infelizmente, a experiência foi prejudicada pela falta de suporte: a Vendedora Tumpa é educada, mas não deu mais sinal de vida no chat. Fica muito difícil utilizar um indicador complexo sabendo que investi meu dinheiro e mereço o suporte adequado.

ela fez uma atualização para 3.10 mas ainda precisa urgente de outra atualização para uso estável da ferramenta

Tumpa Sarkar
909
Ответ разработчика Tumpa Sarkar 2026.07.02 12:15
Thank you very much for your detailed and thoughtful review! I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience so far and that the signals have been clear and helpful. I also appreciate your feedback about the support response time. I'll continue working to improve it so I can assist users more quickly whenever questions arise. I look forward to hearing your updated feedback after you've tested the indicator in different market conditions. Thank you again for your support!
Goldex66
431
Goldex66 2026.06.19 16:56 
 

Hello...it works very well and precisely. I recommend it.

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