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DARK ORACLE AI™ Market Exhaustion & Reversal Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

Most indicators tell you that a trend has already started. Dark Oracle AI™ is designed to study something different: when that trend may be running out of energy. It analyzes price behavior, candle structure, momentum loss, wick pressure, activity changes and market imbalance to identify areas where buyers or sellers may be becoming exhausted.

A strong bullish trend does not reverse simply because price has moved too high. A bearish market does not automatically become a buying opportunity because it looks oversold. Real exhaustion usually develops through a combination of weakening momentum, shrinking candle bodies, increasing rejection wicks, reduced participation and failure to maintain directional pressure.

Dark Oracle AI™ brings these conditions together inside one clear visual system. Instead of filling your chart with random arrows, it helps you understand the condition behind a potential reversal.

What Dark Oracle AI™ Is Designed to Detect

Bullish trends that are gradually losing energy

Bearish moves showing signs of seller exhaustion

Increasing upper or lower wick pressure

Price and momentum disagreement

Declining volume or tick activity during an extended move

Possible distribution near market highs

Possible accumulation near market lows

High-probability reversal areas requiring confirmation

Weak pullbacks that are more likely to continue with the trend

False reversal conditions that should be avoided

Professional Left-Side Analysis Dashboard

The main dashboard stays on the left side of the chart so that the current price action remains visible. It summarizes the market in a way that is easy to understand without constantly switching between multiple indicators.

Market Overview

Displays the current trend direction, trend strength and estimated market phase. Trend Energy

Shows whether the active directional move still has strength or is gradually weakening. Reversal Probability

Combines multiple conditions into a clear probability and readiness score. Market Internals

Displays buyer energy, seller energy, momentum, activity and volatility through readable progress bars. Oracle Recommendation

Provides a simple market-state message such as Wait for Confirmation, Buy Ready, Sell Ready, Trend Continuation or High Reversal Risk.

Clean Chart Visuals

Dark Oracle AI™ is designed to explain the market without hiding it. The indicator uses carefully positioned zones, signal badges and analysis labels while keeping the candles visible.

Bull Exhaustion Zones near areas where buying pressure may be fading

near areas where buying pressure may be fading Bear Exhaustion Zones near areas where selling pressure may be weakening

near areas where selling pressure may be weakening Reversal Readiness Score based on combined confirmation conditions

based on combined confirmation conditions BUY A+, BUY A, SELL A+ and SELL A badges for qualified setups

for qualified setups Potential reversal areas displayed directly on the chart

Optional projected price path for visual planning

Detailed popup explaining why a condition was detected

How a Potential Sell Reversal Is Evaluated

Imagine that price has been rising strongly and creates a new high. A basic reversal indicator may immediately print a sell arrow. Dark Oracle AI™ instead checks whether the move is genuinely losing strength.

It may look for smaller bullish candle bodies, larger upper wicks, declining momentum, reduced buying pressure, weakening activity and signs that price is struggling to continue above the recent high. When enough conditions align, the indicator can mark a bull exhaustion area and calculate the quality of the setup.

How a Potential Buy Reversal Is Evaluated

During an extended bearish move, Dark Oracle AI™ watches for evidence that sellers are losing control. This may include larger lower wicks, weaker bearish candle bodies, declining downside momentum, reduced selling activity and failure to continue below an important low.

When several conditions support the same conclusion, the indicator may highlight a bear exhaustion zone and display a possible buy reversal setup.

Main Features

Market exhaustion detection

Trend-energy measurement

Bull and bear exhaustion zones

Reversal probability engine

Signal-quality grading system

Momentum-decay analysis

Upper and lower wick-pressure analysis

Buyer and seller energy comparison

Volume and tick-activity analysis

Price and momentum divergence check

Accumulation and distribution phase estimation

Early reversal warning system

Optional price projection

Current market session information

Candle countdown timer

Spread and tick-speed information

Customizable dashboard modules

Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe use

Real-time alerts for newly confirmed setups

Signal Quality Grades

Not every setup deserves the same level of attention. Dark Oracle AI™ classifies qualified conditions using a simple grading system:

A+ Grade: Strong alignment between exhaustion, momentum, pressure and reversal conditions. A Grade: A high-quality setup with good confirmation. B Grade: A developing setup that may require additional confirmation. C Grade: A weaker condition shown only when enabled by the user.

Users can select the minimum signal grade they want to see, helping keep the chart focused on their preferred level of selectivity.

Real-Time Alert System

The indicator can notify the trader when a newly confirmed exhaustion or reversal condition appears. Depending on the available settings, alerts may include terminal popup notifications, sounds, push notifications and email alerts.

Alerts are intended for newly formed live conditions. Historical signals loaded when the indicator is attached to a chart should not be treated as new real-time alerts.

Flexible Display Settings

Every trader prefers a different chart layout. Dark Oracle AI™ is designed with modular controls so that unnecessary sections can be disabled.

Show or hide the main dashboard

Show or hide exhaustion zones

Enable or disable signal badges

Control popup visibility

Enable or disable projected paths

Show or hide lower analysis panels

Select the minimum signal grade

Adjust colors and transparency

Change font size and panel scale

Move the dashboard to a preferred chart position

Markets and Timeframes

Dark Oracle AI™ can be used on Forex, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies, depending on the symbol data provided by the broker.

It may be particularly useful on actively traded instruments such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NASDAQ, US30 and BTCUSD.

Lower timeframes may produce more frequent but noisier conditions. Higher timeframes generally provide fewer signals with broader market context. Traders should test different configurations and choose settings that match their own trading style.

Who Is Dark Oracle AI™ For?

Traders looking for potential trend-ending areas

Reversal traders who need additional confirmation

Trend traders who want warning before momentum weakens

Gold and index traders monitoring fast directional moves

Manual traders who prefer clear visual market analysis

Traders who want fewer meaningless arrows and more context

Important Trading Note Dark Oracle AI™ is an analytical indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, manage or close trades. A high reversal probability does not guarantee that price will reverse. Market conditions can change quickly, and every signal should be evaluated with price action, risk management and the trader’s own analysis.

Before Purchasing

Please review the screenshots, feature list and available product demonstration carefully. Broker prices, symbols, spreads, tick activity and historical data can differ, so the indicator may not look identical on every broker or account.

No indicator can predict every market movement. Dark Oracle AI™ is designed to improve market understanding, highlight developing exhaustion and support more structured decision-making.