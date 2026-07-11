Dark Oracle AI

🔥 DARK ORACLE AI™ LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER
Secure the indicator at the lowest available price before the next pricing tier begins.
FIRST 4 BUYERS: $45
NEXT 5 BUYERS: $55
NEXT PRICE: $65
FINAL LAUNCH PRICE: $95

Actual Planned Price: $245

Once a pricing tier is completed, the price moves to the next level and will not return to the previous tier.

DARK ORACLE AI™

Market Exhaustion & Reversal Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

Most indicators tell you that a trend has already started. Dark Oracle AI™ is designed to study something different: when that trend may be running out of energy.

It analyzes price behavior, candle structure, momentum loss, wick pressure, activity changes and market imbalance to identify areas where buyers or sellers may be becoming exhausted.

A strong bullish trend does not reverse simply because price has moved too high. A bearish market does not automatically become a buying opportunity because it looks oversold. Real exhaustion usually develops through a combination of weakening momentum, shrinking candle bodies, increasing rejection wicks, reduced participation and failure to maintain directional pressure.

Dark Oracle AI™ brings these conditions together inside one clear visual system. Instead of filling your chart with random arrows, it helps you understand the condition behind a potential reversal.

What Dark Oracle AI™ Is Designed to Detect
  • Bullish trends that are gradually losing energy
  • Bearish moves showing signs of seller exhaustion
  • Increasing upper or lower wick pressure
  • Price and momentum disagreement
  • Declining volume or tick activity during an extended move
  • Possible distribution near market highs
  • Possible accumulation near market lows
  • High-probability reversal areas requiring confirmation
  • Weak pullbacks that are more likely to continue with the trend
  • False reversal conditions that should be avoided
Professional Left-Side Analysis Dashboard

The main dashboard stays on the left side of the chart so that the current price action remains visible. It summarizes the market in a way that is easy to understand without constantly switching between multiple indicators.

Market Overview
Displays the current trend direction, trend strength and estimated market phase.

Trend Energy
Shows whether the active directional move still has strength or is gradually weakening.

Reversal Probability
Combines multiple conditions into a clear probability and readiness score.

Market Internals
Displays buyer energy, seller energy, momentum, activity and volatility through readable progress bars.

Oracle Recommendation
Provides a simple market-state message such as Wait for Confirmation, Buy Ready, Sell Ready, Trend Continuation or High Reversal Risk.

Clean Chart Visuals

Dark Oracle AI™ is designed to explain the market without hiding it. The indicator uses carefully positioned zones, signal badges and analysis labels while keeping the candles visible.

  • Bull Exhaustion Zones near areas where buying pressure may be fading
  • Bear Exhaustion Zones near areas where selling pressure may be weakening
  • Reversal Readiness Score based on combined confirmation conditions
  • BUY A+, BUY A, SELL A+ and SELL A badges for qualified setups
  • Potential reversal areas displayed directly on the chart
  • Optional projected price path for visual planning
  • Detailed popup explaining why a condition was detected
How a Potential Sell Reversal Is Evaluated

Imagine that price has been rising strongly and creates a new high. A basic reversal indicator may immediately print a sell arrow. Dark Oracle AI™ instead checks whether the move is genuinely losing strength.

It may look for smaller bullish candle bodies, larger upper wicks, declining momentum, reduced buying pressure, weakening activity and signs that price is struggling to continue above the recent high. When enough conditions align, the indicator can mark a bull exhaustion area and calculate the quality of the setup.

How a Potential Buy Reversal Is Evaluated

During an extended bearish move, Dark Oracle AI™ watches for evidence that sellers are losing control. This may include larger lower wicks, weaker bearish candle bodies, declining downside momentum, reduced selling activity and failure to continue below an important low.

When several conditions support the same conclusion, the indicator may highlight a bear exhaustion zone and display a possible buy reversal setup.

Main Features
  • Market exhaustion detection
  • Trend-energy measurement
  • Bull and bear exhaustion zones
  • Reversal probability engine
  • Signal-quality grading system
  • Momentum-decay analysis
  • Upper and lower wick-pressure analysis
  • Buyer and seller energy comparison
  • Volume and tick-activity analysis
  • Price and momentum divergence check
  • Accumulation and distribution phase estimation
  • Early reversal warning system
  • Optional price projection
  • Current market session information
  • Candle countdown timer
  • Spread and tick-speed information
  • Customizable dashboard modules
  • Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe use
  • Real-time alerts for newly confirmed setups
Signal Quality Grades

Not every setup deserves the same level of attention. Dark Oracle AI™ classifies qualified conditions using a simple grading system:

A+ Grade: Strong alignment between exhaustion, momentum, pressure and reversal conditions.

A Grade: A high-quality setup with good confirmation.

B Grade: A developing setup that may require additional confirmation.

C Grade: A weaker condition shown only when enabled by the user.

Users can select the minimum signal grade they want to see, helping keep the chart focused on their preferred level of selectivity.

Real-Time Alert System

The indicator can notify the trader when a newly confirmed exhaustion or reversal condition appears. Depending on the available settings, alerts may include terminal popup notifications, sounds, push notifications and email alerts.

Alerts are intended for newly formed live conditions. Historical signals loaded when the indicator is attached to a chart should not be treated as new real-time alerts.

Flexible Display Settings

Every trader prefers a different chart layout. Dark Oracle AI™ is designed with modular controls so that unnecessary sections can be disabled.

  • Show or hide the main dashboard
  • Show or hide exhaustion zones
  • Enable or disable signal badges
  • Control popup visibility
  • Enable or disable projected paths
  • Show or hide lower analysis panels
  • Select the minimum signal grade
  • Adjust colors and transparency
  • Change font size and panel scale
  • Move the dashboard to a preferred chart position
Markets and Timeframes

Dark Oracle AI™ can be used on Forex, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies, depending on the symbol data provided by the broker.

It may be particularly useful on actively traded instruments such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NASDAQ, US30 and BTCUSD.

Lower timeframes may produce more frequent but noisier conditions. Higher timeframes generally provide fewer signals with broader market context. Traders should test different configurations and choose settings that match their own trading style.

Who Is Dark Oracle AI™ For?
  • Traders looking for potential trend-ending areas
  • Reversal traders who need additional confirmation
  • Trend traders who want warning before momentum weakens
  • Gold and index traders monitoring fast directional moves
  • Manual traders who prefer clear visual market analysis
  • Traders who want fewer meaningless arrows and more context
Important Trading Note

Dark Oracle AI™ is an analytical indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, manage or close trades. A high reversal probability does not guarantee that price will reverse. Market conditions can change quickly, and every signal should be evaluated with price action, risk management and the trader’s own analysis.

Before Purchasing

Please review the screenshots, feature list and available product demonstration carefully. Broker prices, symbols, spreads, tick activity and historical data can differ, so the indicator may not look identical on every broker or account.

No indicator can predict every market movement. Dark Oracle AI™ is designed to improve market understanding, highlight developing exhaustion and support more structured decision-making.

Every Trend Eventually Loses Its Power
Dark Oracle AI™ helps you recognize when that change may be beginning.
First 4 Buyers — Only $45
The price increases automatically as each launch tier is completed.
Рекомендуем также
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная версия бесплатного индикатора HMA Trend (для MetaTrader 4), с возможностью статистического анализа HMA Trend - трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда Главные отличия от бесплатного варианта: Возможность предсказать вероятность разворота тренда с помощью анализа исторических данных Построение
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Эксперты
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Индикаторы
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Индикаторы
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Fibonacci Sniper XAUUSD
Luis Paulo de Oliveira
Индикаторы
GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 Описание GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, специально разработанный для торговли XAUUSD (Gold) на таймфрейме M5. Индикатор использует уровни коррекции Fibonacci в сочетании с анализом тренда, волатильности, свечных моделей и силы движения рынка для поиска высокоточных точек входа. Система автоматически определяет зоны коррекции между уровнями Fibonacci 38.2, 50 и 61.8, которые считаются важными институциональными уровнями реакции
Professional Renko Chart MT5
Elham Afsharpour
Индикаторы
Professional Renko Chart MT5 Professional Renko Chart MT5 — это чистый индикатор графика Renko для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для отображения кирпичей Renko в отдельном окне индикатора, с возможностью дополнительной визуализации блоков Renko прямо на основном ценовом графике. Индикатор создан для трейдеров, которым нужен привычный стиль графика Renko внутри MetaTrader 5, похожий на визуализацию Renko, доступную на популярных современных графических платформах, таких как TradingView. Он преобр
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Индикаторы
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered - индикатор, генерирующий торговые сигналы на основе свечей Heiken Ashi c использованием дополнительной фильтрации. Для фильтрации используется: Chandelier Exits , основанный на изменении ATR, для определения направления торговли. Вы можете скачать этот индикатор здесь: Chandelier Exits Zero Lags SMA ,  основанный на линейной регрессии, для дополнительного подтверждения тренда.  Вы можете скачать этот индикатор здесь:  Zero Lags SMA Основные функции : Сигналы на покупку/п
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Price Magnet — Индикатор зон плотности цены и уровней притяжения Price Magnet — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, который определяет ключевые уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе статистической плотности распределения цены (Price Density). Индикатор анализирует заданный исторический период и находит ценовые значения, на которых рынок находился дольше всего. Эти зоны выступают в роли «магнитов» — они притягивают цену или служат фундаментом для разворота. В отличие от стандартны
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Индикаторы
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Индикаторы
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Antique Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Antique Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Antique Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий т
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
BOA Multi Currency Dashboard
Eugene Kendrick
Индикаторы
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT5) . You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL. BLAZE:  BOA_BLAZE_Indicator_v1   Strategy :   BLW Online Trading Binary Options Strategy (3 Moving Average) LAVA:  BOA_LAVA_Indicator_v1   Strategy:   Lady Trader Binary Options Strategy (Bollinger Bands & Stochas
No Supply No Demand arrows
Muhammad Wasim
Индикаторы
Русский перевод Индикатор No Supply No Demand VSA - описание для MQL5 Market Описание No Supply No Demand это индикатор объемно ценового анализа (VSA) для MetaTrader 5, основанный на классических концепциях Вайкоффа. Он автоматически сканирует свечи на предмет двух определенных моделей, которые сигнализируют о возможной паузе или развороте текущего движения, и отмечает их прямо на графике простыми символами стрелок. Модель No Demand это бычья свеча, закрывшаяся с низким объемом и тенями с обеих
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Riko Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Riko Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Riko Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий текущие от
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Индикаторы
ONNYX INDICATOR — версия 1.14 Индикатор зон спроса и предложения для MetaTrader 5 без перерисовки подтвержденных сигналов. Он определяет подтвержденные ценовые экстремумы, строит зоны с шириной на основе ATR, оценивает качество зон в процентах и показывает стрелки BUY/SELL на закрытых свечах. ОСНОВНЫЕ ВОЗМОЖНОСТИ - Зоны спроса и предложения с процентной оценкой внутри зоны. - Увеличенные стрелки BUY/SELL после подтверждения закрытой свечи. - Фильтр тренда EMA и подтверждение отклонения цены. - П
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
Индикаторы
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (9)
Индикаторы
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Индикаторы
HAS RSI Signal — Профессиональный трендовый индикатор с расчетом SL/TP HAS RSI Signal — это мощный торговый инструмент, объединяющий проверенную классику и современные алгоритмы фильтрации шума. Индикатор анализирует рынок через призму сглаженных свечей Heiken Ashi и осциллятора RSI, предоставляя трейдеру четкие сигналы на вход в моменты разворота тренда или выхода из зон перекупленности/перепроданности. Основные преимущества: Двойная фильтрация: Использование Heiken Ashi Smoothed позволяет искл
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
The Rainbow Dragon Indicator
Sofien Kaabar
Индикаторы
The Rainbow Dragon Indicator by Quant Atlas Creator:  https://www.quant-atlas.com/ The Rainbow Dragon is a composite signal engine that aggregates the seven Rainbow indicators — Blue, Green, Indigo, Red, Violet, Yellow, and Orange — into a single confluence-based reading. Rather than relying on any one model, it treats each Rainbow component as an independent voter and fires only when enough of them agree, giving you a diversified, multi-method read on the market instead of a single point of vie
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
Smart OB Engine AI
Tumpa Sarkar
Индикаторы
Smart Order Block AI Pro for MetaTrader 5 Smart Order Block AI Pro is a professional MT5 custom indicator built for traders who want a clean, structured and visually advanced way to read institutional-style price action directly on the chart. It is designed to detect high-probability order block zones, market structure changes, liquidity sweep areas, mitigation zones, breaker block behavior and complete trade planning levels with Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit targets. This indicator is not a
Genomex AI TrapFlow Pro
Tumpa Sarkar
Индикаторы
Launch Offer: First 4 Buyers Only $43 - Next Price $57 Genomex AI TrapFlow Pro is currently available at a special launch price. The first 4 buyers can get it for only $43 . After the first 4 sales, the price will increase to $57 . If you trade XAUUSD / Gold , Forex pairs, BTCUSD , US30, NAS100 or other active MT5 markets, this launch offer is a good chance to get the indicator early at the lowest price. Genomex AI TrapFlow Pro - Professional Liquidity Sweep & Smart Money Dashboard for MT5 Genom
Infinity Liquidity
Tumpa Sarkar
Индикаторы
Infinity Liquidity - Premium MT5 Liquidity Sweep & Smart Money Indicator Infinity Liquidity is a premium MetaTrader 5 liquidity indicator designed for traders who want a cleaner, smarter, and more professional way to read market structure, liquidity sweeps, smart money zones, buy and sell opportunities, volatility conditions, and high-probability trading areas directly on the MT5 chart. This indicator is built for traders who trade forex, gold, XAUUSD, indices, crypto, commodities, and other liq
AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix
Tumpa Sarkar
5 (2)
Индикаторы
AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix AI-Style EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MT5 AstraQuant AI Ribbon Matrix is built for traders who want a clean, premium, visual trend system directly on the MT5 chart. It combines multi-EMA ribbon structure, AI-style confidence scoring, MTF trend alignment, smart buy/sell signals, and TP/SL planning  Why Traders Choose This Indicator Premium EMA Ribbon: clearly shows trend direction, compression, expansion, and momentum. Buy/Sell Signal Arrows: visual entry signals de
Chrono Trap AI
Tumpa Sarkar
Индикаторы
CHRONOTRAP AI LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER Secure the indicator at the lowest available price before the next pricing tier begins. FIRST 4 BUYERS: $43 NEXT 5 BUYERS: $55 NEXT PRICE: $65 FINAL LAUNCH PRICE: $95 Actual Planned Price: $245 Once a pricing tier is completed, the price moves to the next level and will not return to the previous tier. CHRONOTRAP AI Professional Session Liquidity & Trap Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Most session indicators only place colored boxes on the chart. ChronoTrap
XAU Quantum Core
Tumpa Sarkar
5 (1)
Индикаторы
XAU Quantum Core - Premium AI Gold Trading Indicator for MT5 XAU Quantum Core is a premium AI-powered gold trading indicator designed for traders who want a cleaner chart, smarter market reading, and a professional dashboard inside MetaTrader 5. It is specially built for gold traders who trade symbols like XAUUSD and other XAU-based pairs. The indicator gives a modern visual experience with market condition reading, buy and sell confidence, multi-timeframe flow, session information, auto trade p
Nebulon Smart Trap AI
Tumpa Sarkar
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Nebulon Smart Trap AI – Advanced Liquidity Trap Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Nebulon Smart Trap AI is a professional market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed for traders who want a more structured way to identify liquidity events, false breakouts, stop-hunt reactions, demand and supply interactions, and potential reversal zones directly from price action. Modern financial markets are heavily influenced by liquidity. Price often moves beyond obvious highs and lows, attracts breakout tra
Genomex AI MT5
Tumpa Sarkar
Индикаторы
Limited Launch Offer – Save Up To 84% Genomex AI is launching with a special early adopter pricing campaign for a limited number of buyers. Once each launch tier is sold out, the price automatically increases and will never return to the previous level. First 3 Buyers – Only $39 Next 3 Buyers – Only $49 Next 6 Buyers – Only $59 Regular Launch Price – $149 Future Retail Price – $249 This introductory offer is available only during the official launch period. Once a pricing tier is sold out,
XAU Scalp Pro
Tumpa Sarkar
Эксперты
XAU SCALP PRO AI-Powered XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 XAU Scalp Pro is a smart MT5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a disciplined, automated, and data-driven approach to gold trading. It combines AI-inspired market filtering, XAUUSD scalping logic, risk control, break-even management, trailing stop, and session-based execution to help traders trade gold with more structure and less emotion. Built for Serious Gold Traders Gold trading is fast, emotional
Trade Assistant Ai MT5
Tumpa Sarkar
Утилиты
Trade Assistant AI MT5 Trade Assistant AI MT5 is a professional manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who want a cleaner, faster, and more structured way to manage their trading workflow from one chart panel. This tool helps you plan trades, calculate risk, place manual orders, manage open positions, and stay more organized during live market conditions. It is built for traders who want better control, not unnecessary complexity. Important: Trade Assistant AI MT5 is not
AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro
Tumpa Sarkar
Индикаторы
AURUMPULSE AI RIBBON PRO LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER Secure the indicator at the lowest available price before the next pricing tier begins. FIRST 4 BUYERS: $41 NEXT 5 BUYERS: $55 NEXT PRICE: $65 FINAL LAUNCH PRICE: $95 Actual Planned Price: $245 Once a pricing tier is completed, the price moves to the next level and will not return to the previous tier. AURUMPULSE AI RIBBON PRO Smart EMA Ribbon Trend Scanner with Buy/Sell Zones, Market Bias and TP/SL Guidance for MetaTrader 5 AurumPulse AI Ribbon
Фильтр:
Saleh Hamzah S Alkhayri
312
Saleh Hamzah S Alkhayri 2026.07.12 02:51 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Tumpa Sarkar
909
Ответ разработчика Tumpa Sarkar 2026.07.12 03:52
Thank you very much for your valuable feedback and suggestions! I really appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts. Mobile alerts and clearer Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit visualization are great ideas. I have added these to my development roadmap and will do my best to include them in a future update. Your feedback helps make the indicator even better. Thank you for your support!
Ответ на отзыв