Atlas Gold XAUUSD

Atlas Gold is a multi-strategy XAUUSD Expert Advisor (MT5) built on one uncompromising rule: a hard stop-loss on every single trade. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down.

Named for the Titan who bore the heavens, Atlas is built to carry your capital - and, like a book of maps, it is a book of complementary strategies that navigate gold across whatever the market is doing.

Most top-selling gold robots quietly rely on grids that recover small losses again and again - until the move that doesn't come back. Atlas refuses that trade. You get a defined, capped risk on every position, and an honest account of what the system does and does not do.


WHY ATLAS IS DIFFERENT

- A hard stop-loss on every trade, always. You always know your worst case per position.
- No grid, no martingale, no averaging. Losers are cut, never doubled.
- A multi-strategy, regime-aware engine. Multiple independent, orthogonal strategies that complement one another, each built for a different market condition, so no single regime dominates the book.
- Honest reporting. The real drawdown, the real win rate, and a live signal, not a cherry-picked backtest.


A MULTI-STRATEGY, REGIME-AWARE ENGINE

Gold doesn't behave the same way from one week to the next - it trends, it breaks out, it grinds sideways, it sells off. A single approach that shines in one of those regimes tends to bleed in the others.

Atlas runs a diversified set of independent, orthogonal strategies that are complementary by design - each suited to a different market regime, and each largely uncorrelated with the rest. Collectively they adapt to the conditions in front of them: following trends when gold trends, capturing expansions when it breaks out, reverting to the mean when it's calm, and turning defensive when it sells off.

That orthogonality is the whole point: when one approach is out of favour, another is usually in it, so the equity curve stays smoother than any single strategy could deliver alone. The strategy set is actively developed; buyers receive new strategies and refinements as free updates.


RISK MANAGEMENT

- Hard stop-loss on every trade, no exceptions.
- No grid, martingale, or averaging.
- Percent-risk position sizing that adapts to each trade's stop distance (fixed-lot and per-balance modes included for smaller capital).
- Optional max-drawdown circuit-breaker that halts all trading if a configured equity-drawdown limit is reached.
- Concurrency caps (max open positions / max same-direction) and a spread guard that blocks entries when spreads blow out, for example around news.


PERFORMANCE (backtest, XAUUSD, from 100,000 USD, compounding)


- Duration: 2021-08-03 to 2026-08-03

- Deposit: $1000 (Risk: 1%)

- Net profit: $4328.70
- Profit factor: 1.4
- Maximum drawdown: 9.4%
- About 5 trades per week; average winner roughly 2.5x the average loser.

The headline "maximum drawdown" is measured against a compounding balance, as MetaTrader reports it; the true peak-to-trough drawdown is stated openly in the report. We would rather you know the real number than be surprised by it.

Past performance, while worth assessing rigorously, never guarantees future results. Markets can always deliver never-before-seen conditions, volatility or news that no backtest could anticipate.


THREE READY-MADE PRESETS

The three presets differ in only two inputs - your risk per trade and the optional drawdown limit - so they are trivial to set by hand in the Inputs tab:

- Conservative: Risk = 0.5, MaxDDPct = 25. Steady, low-stress compounding.
- Balanced (default): Risk = 1.0, MaxDDPct = 40. Recommended starting point.
- Aggressive: Risk = 1.5, MaxDDPct = 50. Faster growth, deeper swings; only if you understand the drawdown.


USER GUIDE AND PRESET FILES

Every buyer gets a full illustrated User Guide (PDF) and the three ready-made preset (.set) files:

To get the files, just leave a comment or send a message on this page and I will share them with you directly. You can also set all three presets by hand in seconds using the two values above, no download required.


REQUIREMENTS

- Account type: HEDGING. Atlas holds several independent positions on XAUUSD at once, so it requires a hedging account. Netting accounts are not supported.
- Symbol: XAUUSD (gold). One chart, any timeframe (the EA uses its own internally).
- Broker: a low-spread ECN broker is strongly recommended; gold spread and fills matter to results.
- VPS: a 24/5 VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation. Leverage 1:100 or higher.


RISK AND YOUR BALANCE (please read)

The minimum position (0.01 lot) risks a fixed amount, roughly 50 USD at current gold prices, regardless of account size. So on a small standard account that fixed bite is a large percentage.

- Standard account: fund 5,000 USD or more for the intended 1% risk per trade.
- Smaller balance: use a cent or micro-gold account; the same balance then behaves like roughly 100x / 10x larger, and even a few hundred dollars trades at a sane risk level.
- Minimum to operate: about 500 USD. For backtesting, use a 100,000 USD simulation deposit so lot sizing and compounding behave correctly.

The on-chart panel shows your live effective risk per trade, colour-coded, so you always know where you stand.


GETTING STARTED

1. Attach Atlas Gold to one XAUUSD chart and enable Algo Trading.
2. In the Inputs tab, load a preset (start with Balanced).
3. Check the panel's "Risk / trade" line against your balance (see above).
4. Run it on a VPS and let it work. One instance, one XAUUSD chart.


INPUTS (PARAMETERS)

Portfolio
- Magic: unique ID the EA stamps on its own trades; change only if you run another EA on the same account.
- UseMaxDD: turn the drawdown circuit-breaker on/off (off by default).
- MaxDDPct: if the breaker is on, halt all trading when equity drawdown reaches this percent (25 / 40 / 50 in the presets).
- MaxOpen: maximum positions open at once across all strategies.
- MaxSameDir: maximum positions in the same direction at once.
- GmtOffset: your broker server's GMT offset (hours), used to align trading sessions.
- MaxSpreadPts: skip a new entry if the spread (points) is wider than this; avoids bad fills around news.
- MaxMarginPct: caps the margin any single trade may use, as a percent of equity.
- BreakevenR: move a trade's stop to entry once it reaches this multiple of its initial risk (0 = off).

Position Sizing
- LotMode: how lot size is chosen: Risk% (Auto) / Fixed lot / Fixed-per-balance.
- Risk: percent of equity risked per trade in Auto mode (1.0 = 1%). Your main growth/risk dial.
- FixedLot: the lot used in Fixed mode (and the step lot in Fixed-per-balance mode).
- BalPerLot: in Fixed-per-balance mode, adds one FixedLot step per this much equity.

Dashboard
- ShowDashboard: show or hide the on-chart status panel.
- DashCorner: which chart corner the panel sits in (Top-left / Top-right).

The strategy engine is pre-tuned and locked - there are no strategy parameters to configure or get wrong. You control risk; Atlas handles the trading.


HONEST LIMITATIONS

- Atlas is not a high-win-rate robot. It may win under half its trades, but the average winner is far larger than the average loser, which is how this style profits. If you need a "95% win rate," this is not that (and be wary of anything claiming it).
- Choppy, trendless stretches cost a little. Atlas pays a small toll in those regimes rather than taking blow-up risk to avoid it.
- It trades gold only, from price and volume. No cross-asset inputs, no news trading.


SUPPORT

Questions and setup help are welcome; leave a comment or send a message. Free updates for all buyers. A full user guide is available (see the links above).

Trade responsibly. Trading leveraged instruments carries significant risk of loss; only risk capital you can afford to lose.
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4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Эксперты
БОНУС ДЛЯ КАЖДОГО ПОКУПАТЕЛЯ: Покупатель этого бота получает в подарок GRABBER BOT : Акция имеет временные ограничения. Поэтому поспешите! Без шума и без лишнего риска с минимальной торговой просадкой: One Man Army — это подготовленная для личного и ПРОП-фирм трединга мультивалютная торговая система, работающая по стратегии скальпирования краткосрочных и среднесрочных коррекций и разворотов рынка. Торгует отложенными лимитными ордерами. Этот торговый бот не угадывает направление, а входит в рын
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