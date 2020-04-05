Atlas Gold XAUUSD

Atlas Gold is a multi-strategy XAUUSD Expert Advisor (MT5) built on one uncompromising rule: a hard stop-loss on every single trade. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down.

Named for the Titan who bore the heavens, Atlas is built to carry your capital - and, like a book of maps, it is a book of complementary strategies that navigate gold across whatever the market is doing.

Most top-selling gold robots quietly rely on grids that recover small losses again and again - until the move that doesn't come back. Atlas refuses that trade. You get a defined, capped risk on every position, and an honest account of what the system does and does not do.


WHY ATLAS IS DIFFERENT

- A hard stop-loss on every trade, always. You always know your worst case per position.
- No grid, no martingale, no averaging. Losers are cut, never doubled.
- A multi-strategy, regime-aware engine. Multiple independent, orthogonal strategies that complement one another, each built for a different market condition, so no single regime dominates the book.
- Honest reporting. The real drawdown, the real win rate, and a live signal, not a cherry-picked backtest.


A MULTI-STRATEGY, REGIME-AWARE ENGINE

Gold doesn't behave the same way from one week to the next - it trends, it breaks out, it grinds sideways, it sells off. A single approach that shines in one of those regimes tends to bleed in the others.

Atlas runs a diversified set of independent, orthogonal strategies that are complementary by design - each suited to a different market regime, and each largely uncorrelated with the rest. Collectively they adapt to the conditions in front of them: following trends when gold trends, capturing expansions when it breaks out, reverting to the mean when it's calm, and turning defensive when it sells off.

That orthogonality is the whole point: when one approach is out of favour, another is usually in it, so the equity curve stays smoother than any single strategy could deliver alone. The strategy set is actively developed; buyers receive new strategies and refinements as free updates.


RISK MANAGEMENT

- Hard stop-loss on every trade, no exceptions.
- No grid, martingale, or averaging.
- Percent-risk position sizing that adapts to each trade's stop distance (fixed-lot and per-balance modes included for smaller capital).
- Optional max-drawdown circuit-breaker that halts all trading if a configured equity-drawdown limit is reached.
- Concurrency caps (max open positions / max same-direction) and a spread guard that blocks entries when spreads blow out, for example around news.


PERFORMANCE (backtest, XAUUSD, from 100,000 USD, compounding)


- Duration: 2021-08-03 to 2026-08-03

- Deposit: $1000 (Risk: 1%)

- Net profit: $4328.70
- Profit factor: 1.4
- Maximum drawdown: 9.4%
- About 5 trades per week; average winner roughly 2.5x the average loser.

The headline "maximum drawdown" is measured against a compounding balance, as MetaTrader reports it; the true peak-to-trough drawdown is stated openly in the report. We would rather you know the real number than be surprised by it.

Past performance, while worth assessing rigorously, never guarantees future results. Markets can always deliver never-before-seen conditions, volatility or news that no backtest could anticipate.


THREE READY-MADE PRESETS

The three presets differ in only two inputs - your risk per trade and the optional drawdown limit - so they are trivial to set by hand in the Inputs tab:

- Conservative: Risk = 0.5, MaxDDPct = 25. Steady, low-stress compounding.
- Balanced (default): Risk = 1.0, MaxDDPct = 40. Recommended starting point.
- Aggressive: Risk = 1.5, MaxDDPct = 50. Faster growth, deeper swings; only if you understand the drawdown.


USER GUIDE AND PRESET FILES

Every buyer gets a full illustrated User Guide (PDF) and the three ready-made preset (.set) files:

To get the files, just leave a comment or send a message on this page and I will share them with you directly. You can also set all three presets by hand in seconds using the two values above, no download required.


REQUIREMENTS

- Account type: HEDGING. Atlas holds several independent positions on XAUUSD at once, so it requires a hedging account. Netting accounts are not supported.
- Symbol: XAUUSD (gold). One chart, any timeframe (the EA uses its own internally).
- Broker: a low-spread ECN broker is strongly recommended; gold spread and fills matter to results.
- VPS: a 24/5 VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation. Leverage 1:100 or higher.


RISK AND YOUR BALANCE (please read)

The minimum position (0.01 lot) risks a fixed amount, roughly 50 USD at current gold prices, regardless of account size. So on a small standard account that fixed bite is a large percentage.

- Standard account: fund 5,000 USD or more for the intended 1% risk per trade.
- Smaller balance: use a cent or micro-gold account; the same balance then behaves like roughly 100x / 10x larger, and even a few hundred dollars trades at a sane risk level.
- Minimum to operate: about 500 USD. For backtesting, use a 100,000 USD simulation deposit so lot sizing and compounding behave correctly.

The on-chart panel shows your live effective risk per trade, colour-coded, so you always know where you stand.


GETTING STARTED

1. Attach Atlas Gold to one XAUUSD chart and enable Algo Trading.
2. In the Inputs tab, load a preset (start with Balanced).
3. Check the panel's "Risk / trade" line against your balance (see above).
4. Run it on a VPS and let it work. One instance, one XAUUSD chart.


INPUTS (PARAMETERS)

Portfolio
- Magic: unique ID the EA stamps on its own trades; change only if you run another EA on the same account.
- UseMaxDD: turn the drawdown circuit-breaker on/off (off by default).
- MaxDDPct: if the breaker is on, halt all trading when equity drawdown reaches this percent (25 / 40 / 50 in the presets).
- MaxOpen: maximum positions open at once across all strategies.
- MaxSameDir: maximum positions in the same direction at once.
- GmtOffset: your broker server's GMT offset (hours), used to align trading sessions.
- MaxSpreadPts: skip a new entry if the spread (points) is wider than this; avoids bad fills around news.
- MaxMarginPct: caps the margin any single trade may use, as a percent of equity.
- BreakevenR: move a trade's stop to entry once it reaches this multiple of its initial risk (0 = off).

Position Sizing
- LotMode: how lot size is chosen: Risk% (Auto) / Fixed lot / Fixed-per-balance.
- Risk: percent of equity risked per trade in Auto mode (1.0 = 1%). Your main growth/risk dial.
- FixedLot: the lot used in Fixed mode (and the step lot in Fixed-per-balance mode).
- BalPerLot: in Fixed-per-balance mode, adds one FixedLot step per this much equity.

Dashboard
- ShowDashboard: show or hide the on-chart status panel.
- DashCorner: which chart corner the panel sits in (Top-left / Top-right).

The strategy engine is pre-tuned and locked - there are no strategy parameters to configure or get wrong. You control risk; Atlas handles the trading.


HONEST LIMITATIONS

- Atlas is not a high-win-rate robot. It may win under half its trades, but the average winner is far larger than the average loser, which is how this style profits. If you need a "95% win rate," this is not that (and be wary of anything claiming it).
- Choppy, trendless stretches cost a little. Atlas pays a small toll in those regimes rather than taking blow-up risk to avoid it.
- It trades gold only, from price and volume. No cross-asset inputs, no news trading.


SUPPORT

Questions and setup help are welcome; leave a comment or send a message. Free updates for all buyers. A full user guide is available (see the links above).

Trade responsibly. Trading leveraged instruments carries significant risk of loss; only risk capital you can afford to lose.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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