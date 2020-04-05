Atlas Gold XAUUSD

Atlas Gold is a multi-strategy XAUUSD Expert Advisor (MT5) built on one uncompromising rule: a hard stop-loss on every single trade. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down.





Named for the Titan who bore the heavens, Atlas is built to carry your capital - and, like a book of maps, it is a book of complementary strategies that navigate gold across whatever the market is doing.





Most top-selling gold robots quietly rely on grids that recover small losses again and again - until the move that doesn't come back. Atlas refuses that trade. You get a defined, capped risk on every position, and an honest account of what the system does and does not do.









WHY ATLAS IS DIFFERENT





- A hard stop-loss on every trade, always. You always know your worst case per position.

- No grid, no martingale, no averaging. Losers are cut, never doubled.

- A multi-strategy, regime-aware engine. Multiple independent, orthogonal strategies that complement one another, each built for a different market condition, so no single regime dominates the book.

- Honest reporting. The real drawdown, the real win rate, and a live signal, not a cherry-picked backtest.









A MULTI-STRATEGY, REGIME-AWARE ENGINE





Gold doesn't behave the same way from one week to the next - it trends, it breaks out, it grinds sideways, it sells off. A single approach that shines in one of those regimes tends to bleed in the others.





Atlas runs a diversified set of independent, orthogonal strategies that are complementary by design - each suited to a different market regime, and each largely uncorrelated with the rest. Collectively they adapt to the conditions in front of them: following trends when gold trends, capturing expansions when it breaks out, reverting to the mean when it's calm, and turning defensive when it sells off.





That orthogonality is the whole point: when one approach is out of favour, another is usually in it, so the equity curve stays smoother than any single strategy could deliver alone. The strategy set is actively developed; buyers receive new strategies and refinements as free updates.









RISK MANAGEMENT





- Hard stop-loss on every trade, no exceptions.

- No grid, martingale, or averaging.

- Percent-risk position sizing that adapts to each trade's stop distance (fixed-lot and per-balance modes included for smaller capital).

- Optional max-drawdown circuit-breaker that halts all trading if a configured equity-drawdown limit is reached.

- Concurrency caps (max open positions / max same-direction) and a spread guard that blocks entries when spreads blow out, for example around news.









PERFORMANCE (backtest, XAUUSD, from 100,000 USD, compounding)



- Duration: 2021-08-03 to 2026-08-03 - Deposit: $1000 (Risk: 1%)

- Net profit: $4328.70

- Profit factor: 1.4

- Maximum drawdown: 9.4%

- About 5 trades per week; average winner roughly 2.5x the average loser.





The headline "maximum drawdown" is measured against a compounding balance, as MetaTrader reports it; the true peak-to-trough drawdown is stated openly in the report. We would rather you know the real number than be surprised by it.





Past performance, while worth assessing rigorously, never guarantees future results. Markets can always deliver never-before-seen conditions, volatility or news that no backtest could anticipate.









THREE READY-MADE PRESETS





The three presets differ in only two inputs - your risk per trade and the optional drawdown limit - so they are trivial to set by hand in the Inputs tab:





- Conservative: Risk = 0.5, MaxDDPct = 25. Steady, low-stress compounding.

- Balanced (default): Risk = 1.0, MaxDDPct = 40. Recommended starting point.

- Aggressive: Risk = 1.5, MaxDDPct = 50. Faster growth, deeper swings; only if you understand the drawdown.









USER GUIDE AND PRESET FILES





Every buyer gets a full illustrated User Guide (PDF) and the three ready-made preset (.set) files:





To get the files, just leave a comment or send a message on this page and I will share them with you directly. You can also set all three presets by hand in seconds using the two values above, no download required.









REQUIREMENTS





- Account type: HEDGING. Atlas holds several independent positions on XAUUSD at once, so it requires a hedging account. Netting accounts are not supported.

- Symbol: XAUUSD (gold). One chart, any timeframe (the EA uses its own internally).

- Broker: a low-spread ECN broker is strongly recommended; gold spread and fills matter to results.

- VPS: a 24/5 VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation. Leverage 1:100 or higher.









RISK AND YOUR BALANCE (please read)





The minimum position (0.01 lot) risks a fixed amount, roughly 50 USD at current gold prices, regardless of account size. So on a small standard account that fixed bite is a large percentage.





- Standard account: fund 5,000 USD or more for the intended 1% risk per trade.

- Smaller balance: use a cent or micro-gold account; the same balance then behaves like roughly 100x / 10x larger, and even a few hundred dollars trades at a sane risk level.

- Minimum to operate: about 500 USD. For backtesting, use a 100,000 USD simulation deposit so lot sizing and compounding behave correctly.





The on-chart panel shows your live effective risk per trade, colour-coded, so you always know where you stand.









GETTING STARTED





1. Attach Atlas Gold to one XAUUSD chart and enable Algo Trading.

2. In the Inputs tab, load a preset (start with Balanced).

3. Check the panel's "Risk / trade" line against your balance (see above).

4. Run it on a VPS and let it work. One instance, one XAUUSD chart.









INPUTS (PARAMETERS)





Portfolio

- Magic: unique ID the EA stamps on its own trades; change only if you run another EA on the same account.

- UseMaxDD: turn the drawdown circuit-breaker on/off (off by default).

- MaxDDPct: if the breaker is on, halt all trading when equity drawdown reaches this percent (25 / 40 / 50 in the presets).

- MaxOpen: maximum positions open at once across all strategies.

- MaxSameDir: maximum positions in the same direction at once.

- GmtOffset: your broker server's GMT offset (hours), used to align trading sessions.

- MaxSpreadPts: skip a new entry if the spread (points) is wider than this; avoids bad fills around news.

- MaxMarginPct: caps the margin any single trade may use, as a percent of equity.

- BreakevenR: move a trade's stop to entry once it reaches this multiple of its initial risk (0 = off).





Position Sizing

- LotMode: how lot size is chosen: Risk% (Auto) / Fixed lot / Fixed-per-balance.

- Risk: percent of equity risked per trade in Auto mode (1.0 = 1%). Your main growth/risk dial.

- FixedLot: the lot used in Fixed mode (and the step lot in Fixed-per-balance mode).

- BalPerLot: in Fixed-per-balance mode, adds one FixedLot step per this much equity.





Dashboard

- ShowDashboard: show or hide the on-chart status panel.

- DashCorner: which chart corner the panel sits in (Top-left / Top-right).





The strategy engine is pre-tuned and locked - there are no strategy parameters to configure or get wrong. You control risk; Atlas handles the trading.





HONEST LIMITATIONS





- Atlas is not a high-win-rate robot. It may win under half its trades, but the average winner is far larger than the average loser, which is how this style profits. If you need a "95% win rate," this is not that (and be wary of anything claiming it).

- Choppy, trendless stretches cost a little. Atlas pays a small toll in those regimes rather than taking blow-up risk to avoid it.

- It trades gold only, from price and volume. No cross-asset inputs, no news trading.









SUPPORT





Questions and setup help are welcome; leave a comment or send a message. Free updates for all buyers. A full user guide is available (see the links above).





Trade responsibly. Trading leveraged instruments carries significant risk of loss; only risk capital you can afford to lose.