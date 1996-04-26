Aurora Momentum Explosion
- Индикаторы
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Thorsten FuehrmannFounder of the Aurora Trading Suite.
My mission is to bridge the gap between institutional logic and automated trading. I don't believe in "Black Box" algorithms. I believe in documented transparency, multi-layer confluence, and capital protection as a priority.
- Версия: 1.0
Aurora Momentum Explosion (AME)
Is a clean momentum indicator for any instrument and timeframe. It shows, in a sub-window, how strongly price is being pushed in a direction and whether that push is expanding or fading:
Is a clean momentum indicator for any instrument and timeframe. It shows, in a sub-window, how strongly price is being pushed in a direction and whether that push is expanding or fading:
✔ Trend-power histogram — green for up-momentum, red for down-momentum
✔ Explosion line — momentum expanding beyond volatility signals real drive
✔ Dead-zone threshold — filters out weak, going-nowhere momentum
✔ Works on any symbol and timeframe (built with defaults suited to gold)
✔ Lightweight, no clutter, no dependencies — drag & drop and read
HOW TO READ IT
A growing green histogram that pushes above the explosion line means upward momentum is genuinely expanding; a growing red one means the opposite. When the histogram stays inside the dead zone, momentum is too weak to act on. Use it as a timing cue alongside your own trend read — it is a display tool, not a signal service.
PART OF THE AURORA FAMILY
AME is one building block of the Aurora toolset. The same momentum read is built directly into Aurora Command — the all-in-one gold terminal (engine + live cockpit + manual desk) — together with a Stochastic cue, a golden-pocket trade plan and one-click execution. See more tools on my seller profile.
Not financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk. Past results are no guarantee of future performance. Use at your own risk.