Aurora Momentum Explosion (AME)



Is a clean momentum indicator for any instrument and timeframe. It shows, in a sub-window, how strongly price is being pushed in a direction and whether that push is expanding or fading:





✔ Trend-power histogram — green for up-momentum, red for down-momentum

✔ Explosion line — momentum expanding beyond volatility signals real drive

✔ Dead-zone threshold — filters out weak, going-nowhere momentum

✔ Works on any symbol and timeframe (built with defaults suited to gold)

✔ Lightweight, no clutter, no dependencies — drag & drop and read





HOW TO READ IT

A growing green histogram that pushes above the explosion line means upward momentum is genuinely expanding; a growing red one means the opposite. When the histogram stays inside the dead zone, momentum is too weak to act on. Use it as a timing cue alongside your own trend read — it is a display tool, not a signal service.





PART OF THE AURORA FAMILY

AME is one building block of the Aurora toolset. The same momentum read is built directly into Aurora Command — the all-in-one gold terminal (engine + live cockpit + manual desk) — together with a Stochastic cue, a golden-pocket trade plan and one-click execution. See more tools on my seller profile.





Not financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk. Past results are no guarantee of future performance. Use at your own risk.