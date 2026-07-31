Support and Resistance and Trade Management

Overview

Advanced MT5 EA that automatically detects, scores, and visualizes support/resistance levels with integrated trading panel, risk management, and multi-channel alerts.

Installation (3 Steps)

Copy EA File: Place Saturno_Smart_SR_PRO_EA.ex5 in MQL5\Experts\ folder Refresh: Right-click "Expert Advisors" in Navigator → "Refresh" Attach: Drag EA to chart → Click "OK" → Enable AutoTrading button

Note: Ensure "Allow Automated Trading" is checked and the EA shows a smiley face 😊

Quick Configuration

Essential Settings

Section Key Parameters Recommendation Risk Risk %, SL/TP Pips 1-2% risk, TP at 2-3x SL Detection Left/Right Bars 5/5 for daily, 3/3 for lower timeframes Display Show levels, Dashboard Enable all for full visibility Alerts Telegram, Popups Setup Telegram for mobile alerts

Telegram Setup (Optional)

Create bot: @BotFather → /newbot → copy token Get Chat ID: Message bot → visit https://api.telegram.org/bot<TOKEN>/getUpdates Enter Token & Chat ID in EA settings

How to Use

Trading Panel (Top-Left)

Adjust Risk% / SL / TP : Edit fields directly

Drag Lines : Click and drag Entry/SL/TP lines on chart

BUY/SELL : Execute market orders instantly

BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT : Place pending orders at entry line

CLOSE ALL: Close all positions for symbol

Understanding Levels

Tier Color Score Meaning MAJOR Gold 50+ Strongest levels, multiple touches STRONG Blue 30-50 Reliable levels, several touches WEAK Green/Red <30 Preliminary levels, lower confidence

Visual Risk Box

Green Area : Entry to TP (potential profit)

Red Area : Entry to SL (potential loss)

Info Label: Shows risk amount, R:R ratio, lot size

Trading Strategies

Bounce Strategy

Find MAJOR or STRONG support/resistance Wait for price to approach level Look for reversal candlestick patterns Enter toward bounce direction SL beyond level, TP at next significant level

Breakout Strategy

Identify major levels Wait for strong breakout with momentum Enter breakout direction SL just inside broken level TP at next major level

Troubleshooting

Issue Solution No levels showing Enable Show Support/Resistance, check "Experts" tab for errors Not trading Verify AutoTrading ON, Magic Number matches, sufficient margin Telegram not working Check Token/Chat ID, allow DLL imports, test internet Slow performance Enable "Update on New Bar", reduce Lookback Bars, enable "Hide Far Levels"

Key Parameters Explained

Parameter What It Does Adjust When Left/Right Bars Controls pivot detection sensitivity Higher = fewer levels, Lower = more levels Touch Tolerance (ATR) How close price must get to count as touch Increase for volatile markets Minimum Score Filters weak levels Lower to show more levels, higher for cleaner charts Merge Distance (ATR) Merges nearby levels Increase for cleaner charts

Best Practices

✅ Start with defaults on demo account

✅ Use 1-2% risk per trade maximum

✅ Combine with price action for confirmation

✅ Set up Telegram for mobile trade alerts

✅ Adjust ATR parameters based on asset volatility

✅ Monitor performance and optimize gradually

Technical Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Assets : Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, Commodities

Timeframes : All (M15-H4 recommended)

Account: Any (Demo/Real)

Support

Author : FX-Auto Algorithmic Trading Systems

MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/totosaturno/seller

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This EA is a tool to assist decision-making, not a guarantee of profits. Past performance does not indicate future results. Trade at your own risk.

Version: 2.05 | Commercial Release