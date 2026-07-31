Support and Resistance and Trade Management

Overview

Advanced MT5 EA that automatically detects, scores, and visualizes support/resistance levels with integrated trading panel, risk management, and multi-channel alerts.

Installation (3 Steps)

  1. Copy EA File: Place  Saturno_Smart_SR_PRO_EA.ex5  in  MQL5\Experts\  folder

  2. Refresh: Right-click "Expert Advisors" in Navigator → "Refresh"

  3. Attach: Drag EA to chart → Click "OK" → Enable AutoTrading button

Note: Ensure "Allow Automated Trading" is checked and the EA shows a smiley face 😊

Quick Configuration

Essential Settings

Section Key Parameters Recommendation
Risk Risk %, SL/TP Pips 1-2% risk, TP at 2-3x SL
Detection Left/Right Bars 5/5 for daily, 3/3 for lower timeframes
Display Show levels, Dashboard Enable all for full visibility
Alerts Telegram, Popups Setup Telegram for mobile alerts

Telegram Setup (Optional)

  1. Create bot: @BotFather →  /newbot  → copy token

  2. Get Chat ID: Message bot → visit  https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;TOKEN>/getUpdates

  3. Enter Token & Chat ID in EA settings

How to Use

Trading Panel (Top-Left)

  • Adjust Risk% / SL / TP: Edit fields directly

  • Drag Lines: Click and drag Entry/SL/TP lines on chart

  • BUY/SELL: Execute market orders instantly

  • BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT: Place pending orders at entry line

  • CLOSE ALL: Close all positions for symbol

Understanding Levels

Tier Color Score Meaning
MAJOR Gold 50+ Strongest levels, multiple touches
STRONG Blue 30-50 Reliable levels, several touches
WEAK Green/Red <30 Preliminary levels, lower confidence

Visual Risk Box

  • Green Area: Entry to TP (potential profit)

  • Red Area: Entry to SL (potential loss)

  • Info Label: Shows risk amount, R:R ratio, lot size

Trading Strategies

Bounce Strategy

  1. Find MAJOR or STRONG support/resistance

  2. Wait for price to approach level

  3. Look for reversal candlestick patterns

  4. Enter toward bounce direction

  5. SL beyond level, TP at next significant level

Breakout Strategy

  1. Identify major levels

  2. Wait for strong breakout with momentum

  3. Enter breakout direction

  4. SL just inside broken level

  5. TP at next major level

Troubleshooting

Issue Solution
No levels showing Enable Show Support/Resistance, check "Experts" tab for errors
Not trading Verify AutoTrading ON, Magic Number matches, sufficient margin
Telegram not working Check Token/Chat ID, allow DLL imports, test internet
Slow performance Enable "Update on New Bar", reduce Lookback Bars, enable "Hide Far Levels"

Key Parameters Explained

Parameter What It Does Adjust When
Left/Right Bars Controls pivot detection sensitivity Higher = fewer levels, Lower = more levels
Touch Tolerance (ATR) How close price must get to count as touch Increase for volatile markets
Minimum Score Filters weak levels Lower to show more levels, higher for cleaner charts
Merge Distance (ATR) Merges nearby levels Increase for cleaner charts

Best Practices

 Start with defaults on demo account
 Use 1-2% risk per trade maximum
 Combine with price action for confirmation
 Set up Telegram for mobile trade alerts
 Adjust ATR parameters based on asset volatility
 Monitor performance and optimize gradually

Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Assets: Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, Commodities

  • Timeframes: All (M15-H4 recommended)

  • Account: Any (Demo/Real)

Support

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This EA is a tool to assist decision-making, not a guarantee of profits. Past performance does not indicate future results. Trade at your own risk.

Version: 2.05 | Commercial Release


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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
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4.4 (5)
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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4.95 (132)
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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5 (1)
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
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4.59 (74)
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Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
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5 (7)
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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4.23 (30)
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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