Totz Gold Scalper EA

Gold Scalper Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for intraday trading and scalping on Gold (XAUUSD). Built with advanced technical indicator confluence, dynamic ATR risk management, and built-in protection mechanisms, this EA aims to capture high-probability momentum moves while protecting capital.

The EA includes a real-time, customizable dark-mode dashboard that displays active order stats, live spread, floating P&L, dynamic SL/TP distances, and account details directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart.

---

### Key Features

* Custom Indicator Confluence: Combines Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and MACD crossovers for entry validation.
* Flexible Risk Management: Choose between Dynamic Account Risk Percentage (%) or Fixed Lot sizing.
* Dynamic ATR Stop Loss & Take Profit: Adaptive SL and TP levels that expand and contract automatically based on market volatility.
* Built-In Equity & Margin Protection: Automatically checks free margin and broker maximum volume limits before opening positions to avoid margin calls.
* Advanced Filters: Filter out unfavorable market conditions using Spread Filters, Time/Session Filters, and Bar Volume confirmation.
* Live On-Screen Dashboard: Real-time visual tracking of floating profit/loss, exact stop levels, daily trade counts, and system status.
* Telegram Alerts: Receive real-time push notifications on your phone when trades open, close, or hit SL/TP targets.

---

### Minimum Requirements

* Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
* Financial Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) or Forex Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD)
* Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)
* Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / Zero Spread (Hedging or Netting)
* Execution: Low Latency / Fast Execution Broker
* VPS: Recommended (Virtual Private Server with <10ms ping to broker server)

---

### Suggested Capital & Risk Setup

* Minimum Starting Capital: $100 (for Cent / Micro accounts with 0.01 lot) or $500–$1,000 (for Standard / Raw accounts)
* Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
* Recommended Lot Settings:
  - Conservative: 0.5% to 1.0% Risk per trade
  - Moderate: 1.5% to 2.0% Risk per trade
  - Fixed Lot Alternative: 0.01 lot per $500 balance

---

### How to Install

1. Purchase or download the demo version from the MQL5 Market.
2. Open MetaTrader 5, go to File -> Open Data Folder.
3. Open the folder MQL5 -> Experts -> Market.
4. Drag and drop "Gold Scalper Pro" from the Navigator panel onto an open XAUUSD M5 chart.
5. In the Common tab, check the box "Allow Algo Trading".
6. Configure your preferred inputs in the Inputs tab and click OK.
7. Ensure the "Algo Trading" button at the top of MT5 is highlighted green.

---

### How to Use & Inputs Guide

=== Risk Management ===
* UseRiskPercent: Set to "true" to automatically scale lot sizes according to your balance.
* RiskPercent: Percentage of total account equity to risk per trade (Default: 1.0%).
* FixedLot: Manual lot size used if UseRiskPercent is set to "false".
* MaxTradesPerDay: Maximum total trades allowed per calendar day.
* StopMode: Select between ATR_BASED (dynamic volatility stops) or FIXED_PIPS.

=== Indicators & Filters ===
* FastEMA / SlowEMA: Control trend direction boundaries.
* MaxSpreadPoints: Maximum allowable spread in points before trade entry is blocked.
* UseTimeFilter: Set trading hours (StartHour to EndHour) to avoid low-liquidity market sessions.
* CloseHour: Automatically closes open positions when the specific market hour is reached.

=== Telegram Notifications (Optional) ===
To enable phone alerts:
1. Set UseTelegramNotifications to "true".
2. Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID.
3. Add "https://api.telegram.org" to your MT5 Allowed WebRequest URLs (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest).
    Рекомендуем также
    Gold Sniper Grid Pro EA
    Emelgar Paasa
    Эксперты
    Gold Sniper Grid Pro EA v23.0 — XAUUSD Прецизионная торговля золотом: разработано для волатильности и безопасности. Gold Sniper Grid Pro v23.0 — это высокотехнологичная алгоритмическая система, не использующая мартингейл, специально оптимизированная для пары XAUUSD (золото). В отличие от традиционных сеточных советников (Grid EA), которые «надеются» на разворот, версия v23.0 использует логику последовательного входа в сочетании с многоуровневой системой безопасности. Она защищает ваш капитал
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Эксперты
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Weke Weke
    AutomaticTrading
    Эксперты
    # WEKE WEKE EA (MQL5) - Advanced Multi-Currency Grid System **Weke Weke EA** is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to exploit mathematical inefficiencies in the forex market. Unlike traditional systems that attempt to predict the future based solely on the past, Weke Weke focuses on **exploiting mean reversions** and professional risk management. This enhanced version has been optimized to offer maximum stability and security on live accounts, incorporating capital protection mech
    Sell Below and Buy Above Moving Average
    Rodel Saludares
    Эксперты
    Buy Above & Sell Below MA Buy Above & Sell Below MA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade market momentum using a simple yet effective Moving Average strategy. The EA automatically opens BUY positions when price trades above the Moving Average and SELL positions when price falls below the Moving Average. The system is optimized for fast-moving market conditions and is particularly suitable for trading Gold ( XAUUSD ) on the M1 timeframe . Recommended Settings Re
    Karat Killer
    BLODSALGO LIMITED
    3.76 (33)
    Эксперты
    LAUNCH PROMOTION - LIMITED TIME OFFER Price increases every 24 hours at 10:30 AM Cyprus time. Secure the lowest price today before the next increase. Подробные отчёты бэктеста, методология валидации и исследование корреляции портфеля Подписка BLODSALGO Analytics — Бесплатная профессиональная панель (включена в покупку) LIVE IC TRADING SIGNAL   Работает с любым брокером. Рекомендованных брокеров смотрите  в моём руководстве здесь. Результаты бэктеста XAUUSD H1 — Январь 2016 по Февраль 2026 — 10
    BTC Master Pro
    Farzad Saadatinia
    4.58 (12)
    Эксперты
    BTC Master Pro — ваш надежный инструмент для дисциплинированной торговли Bitcoin. Новая версия теперь усилена искусственным интеллектом OpenAI , обеспечивая более точное исполнение сделок и улучшенную фильтрацию торговых сигналов в условиях высокой волатильности крипторынка. Этот профессиональный торговый робот разработан специально для торговли Bitcoin (BTCUSD) на платформе MetaTrader 5 , с акцентом на структурированное исполнение, контролируемую нагрузку на депозит и интеллектуальное управлени
    Bat Structure Pro
    Batsaikhan Ayushjav
    Эксперты
    BAT PRO v29.16 - Official Description BAT STRUCTURE PRO: THE NEXT GEN SMC TRADING ENGINE LIVE SIGNAL MONITORING: https://www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/bat-pro-v2910-live/11956223#portfolioSettingsBtn (Watch the live performance of our Institutional AI Algorithm) WHY BAT STRUCTURE PRO? BAT PRO is a high-performance automated trading system based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Order Flow . It is designed to think like a bank trader, identifying high-probability Li
    Breakthrough Level EA
    Khalakuzzaman Shaon
    Эксперты
    Level EA – Intelligent Price Level Trading for MetaTrader 5  Level EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade high-probability market levels using an embedded proprietary level detection engine. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on external custom indicators, Level EA performs all calculations internally, making installation simple, execution faster, and trading more reliable. Built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and automation
    Neural trendlock hybrid system
    Josias Antimano Nazal
    Эксперты
    TrendLock Hybrid System is an advanced all-in-one Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and adaptability in any market condition. It combines multiple trading logics into a unified hybrid framework to deliver smarter and more efficient execution. Core Features:  Adaptive risk management that adjusts automatically to market volatility. Detects sideways conditions and avoids low-probability setups. Guides trade direction by identifying short-term momentum for both
    Ksm mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    3 (2)
    Эксперты
    Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временны
    Bitcoin Apex Predator
    Emanuel Ivan Andersson
    Эксперты
    СПЕЦИАЛЬНАЯ ЦЕНА ЗАПУСКА :   349 U S D Цена в ыр а стет  до  499USD после продажи первых 10 копий Важно: после приобретения EA, пожалуйста, напишите мне личное сообщение здесь, на MQL5. Я помогу вам с корректной установкой и отправлю руководство по настройке. BTC Apex Predator — это трендследящий торговый советник (EA), созданный для работы на крупных бычьих циклах Bitcoin и для ухода с рынка во время медвежьих фаз. Это не скальпер и не система с увеличением ставок: советник стремится захват
    Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
    Jacob Hooper
    Эксперты
    Описание APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE — это торговый советник, основанный на стратегии возврата к среднему. Он определяет чрезмерные рыночные движения и реагирует с помощью логики, направленной против тренда, согласно заранее заданным условиям. Система включает встроенные элементы управления рисками, такие как опциональные дневные лимиты убытков и конфигурируемые механизмы выхода. Пользователь может настраивать параметры в зависимости от размера счёта или условий оценки. Тестирование на историческ
    Solomon Gold Pro
    Jonathan Paul Oliver
    Эксперты
    Solomon Gold Pro – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Intelligent Gold Trading Automation Solomon Gold Pro is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . It automates trading using a disciplined, rule-based strategy that identifies market opportunities and executes trades with predefined risk management. Built for traders seeking consistency and automation, Solomon Gold Pro removes emotional decision-making while maintaining
    Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV
    Enrique Valeros Muriana
    Эксперты
    Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro by EV Trading Labs This Expert Advisor is based on institutional concepts (Smart Money / ICT methodology) and focuses on identifying and executing high-probability setups during the London and New York killzones. The system combines directional bias, liquidity sweep confirmation, and precision stop entries aligned with institutional trading logic. The algorithm operates on the M15 timeframe and trades only when the market shows a clean directional structure con
    GoldenRatioX
    Serhii Sharlai
    Эксперты
    GoldenRatioX — Скальпинг на золоте, доведённый до идеала GoldenRatioX — это мощная и интуитивная платформа для высокоскоростной торговли золотом, созданная специально для скальперов и активных трейдеров, работающих на грани секунд и стремящихся выжать максимум из каждого движения цены. После покупки обязательно свяжитесь со мной для получения настроек. Почему именно золото? Золото — это не просто актив. Это высоколиквидный и волатильный инструмент с чёткими уровнями, идеально подходящий для ска
    Alpha Genesis
    Jonathan Paul Oliver
    Эксперты
    Alpha Genesis – Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Why Traders Choose Alpha Genesis Alpha Genesis is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using a structured, rule-based strategy. The EA analyzes price action, candle wick behavior, and market structure to identify trading opportunities and execute trades automatically according to its built-in algorithm. Designed for reliability and ease of use, Alpha Genesis removes emotional decis
    Session Sweep Pro
    Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    Стартовое предложение: Вступительная цена действует ограниченное время. Ранние покупатели получают полный доступ по специальной стартовой скидке до повышения цены. Стратегия Institutional Session Sweep Никаких преувеличенных обещаний, нереалистичных оптимизаций или иллюзий. Только проверенная стратегия, основанная на реальной рыночной логике. SessionSweep — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для захвата разворотов после снятия ликвидности на ключевых торговых сессиях. Основан
    Ultimate Gold Hybrid
    Md Atiqur Rahman
    Эксперты
    Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
    FREE
    Surf EA MT5
    Rustem Gabetdinov
    Эксперты
    Surf EA  - это полностью автоматический сеточный советник, который ищет разворотные области на графике МТ4 версия:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Бесплатная версия доступна по рефералке на Робофорекс. Писать в TG: https://t.me/eljerbotg Характер работы: Советник использует несколько паттернов, индикаторов и других важных условий для поиска сигналов Позиции в покупку и продажу независимы друг от друга На одном баре текущего периода может быть открыт только один ордер Использующие
    AurumEdgePro
    Francis Giguere
    Эксперты
    AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
    AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
    Adrian-marius Ambrosa
    Эксперты
    SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
    Sell Below Moving Average
    Rodel Saludares
    Эксперты
    Sell Below Moving Average V1 Overview Sell Below Moving Average V1 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. The EA follows a simple but effective trend-following strategy based on the relationship between market price and a Moving Average indicator. The Expert Advisor automatically opens SELL positions when market conditions meet the predefined rules and manages trades using automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic profit-locking technology. This EA is designed for
    Green Tomatoes
    Chimola Tim Namathe
    Эксперты
    Green Tomatoes EA - Client Documentation Overview Green Tomatoes is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategy. It executes trades based on precise mathematical calculations, aiming to capitalize on market movements efficiently. This EA is built for traders who seek a systematic approach and prefer automated trade execution over manual intervention. Disclaimer: Green Tomatoes is a tool and does not guarantee profits. Trading leveraged financia
    Crush
    Yvan Musatov
    Эксперты
    Скальпинг (scalping, пипсовка) – это подход к торговле, основанный на техническом анализе и предполагающий открытие и закрытие большого количества сделок за короткие промежутки времени: сделки удерживаются открытыми от нескольких миллисекунд до нескольких минут. Другими словами, целью скальпинга на Форекс является не удержание позиции в течение нескольких часов, дней или недель, а получение прибыли за считанные минуты или даже секунды, всего по несколько пунктов на сделку. На практике чистого
    Ultimate Gold Breakout
    Anthony Dewayne Wasome
    Эксперты
    Ultimate Gold Breakout is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading breakout movements on XAUUSD using structured price levels and controlled risk management. It is built for traders who prefer rule-based execution and consistent trade logic, including use in ECN broker environments and proprietary trading accounts where risk control and execution discipline are important. The EA focuses on identifying breakout opportunities from predefined market levels and managing each trade through a
    LittleCrazy MT5
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.82 (11)
    Эксперты
    LittleCrazy EA — это полностью автоматическая торговая система с крайне агрессивным уровнем риска. Она торгует на грани допустимых рисков, используя стратегию возврата к среднему на трёх коррелированных парах: AUDCAD, AUDNZD и NZDCAD . Этот советник предназначен для тех, кто ищет возможности высокой доходности и осознаёт риски, присущие агрессивным системам. Особенно хорошо подходит для небольших депозитов и счетов, где пользователь готов к глубоким просадкам в обмен на потенциально высокую пр
    Bobot Scalper Gold
    Richard Tolentino
    Эксперты
    BoBot Scalper — новая эра тренд-скальпинга уже здесь. Если вы торгуете XAUUSD , индексами или быстрыми валютными парами — этот EA создан именно для вас. BoBot Scalper использует улучшенный движок MACD/LWMA , который определяет настоящие сигналы продолжения тренда раньше толпы. Он реагирует мгновенно, аккуратно управляет риском и фиксирует прибыль с помощью ступенчатого трейлинг-стопа в валюте — одного из самых умных методов сопровождения позиции среди скальперских EA. Он НЕ использует мартингейл
    SunnyEA
    Chim Wei Xuan
    Эксперты
    SunnyEA SunnyEA is an advanced multi-symbol mean-reversion system designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies in highly correlated cross-pairs. Instead of relying on a blind "hit and miss" grid, it uses proven market mechanics, volatility detection, and dynamic basket management to turn ranging market conditions into consistent profit. The system comes fully optimized out of the box, making setup incredibly simple for both beginners and advanced traders. Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD,
    Account Turbo Flip Pro
    Adrian Titilincu
    Эксперты
    Feel free to contact me for XAUUSD setfiles. Watch more videos to reveal ATF PRO during backtesting: - [ XAUUSD ] ->  Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - XAUUSD - [ GBPUSD ] ->   Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - GBPUSD Account Turbo Flip Pro: Configuration Guide To ensure optimal performance, please refer to this guide when configuring your EA settings. 1. Visual Settings Show Panel: Toggles the visibility of the on-chart graphical user interface dashboard. Top Labels Font Color: Determines the color matri
    RTC ML AiBot MT5
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    Эксперты
    RTC ML AiBot | ML Signal Executor EA – Risk-Managed Single Entry System RTC ML AiBot is not a typical “plug-and-profit” robot.  It is a professional-grade execution and risk control engine, designed to work alongside an advanced machine-learning signal system. This EA exists to solve one critical problem most traders face:  protecting capital while executing signals with discipline and consistency. RTC ML AiBot is built as a dedicated execution and risk management layer for advanced signal-base
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    Эксперты
    Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (24)
    Эксперты
    Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Эксперты
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    Эксперты
    ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    Эксперты
    ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.18 (40)
    Эксперты
    ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.65 (23)
    Эксперты
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (213)
    Эксперты
    Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Эксперты
    Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Эксперты
    Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4 (36)
    Эксперты
    ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.32 (25)
    Эксперты
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Эксперты
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Эксперты
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    Эксперты
    Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
    HFT Spike EA
    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    [ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
    SomaGold
    Andrii Soma
    5 (9)
    Эксперты
    SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    Эксперты
    ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
    Byrdi
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (21)
    Эксперты
    BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
    Aetherion Prime EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    1 (2)
    Эксперты
    AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
    ArtQuant Gold
    Miguel Angel Vico Alba
    4.2 (25)
    Эксперты
    ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.53 (123)
    Эксперты
    Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
    Cortex Aurex
    Vladimir Mametov
    4.64 (11)
    Эксперты
    Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
    The Gold Phantom
    Profalgo Limited
    4.7 (44)
    Эксперты
    ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    Эксперты
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    BB Return mt5
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.42 (125)
    Эксперты
    BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Totz FVG SupplyDemand Liquidity Indicator
    Dominador Bantillo Saturno
    Индикаторы
    Totz Smart Money Concepts (FVG + Supply/Demand + Liquidity) Totz SMC is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts (SMC) visual indicator engineered to clean up your charts, standardise market structure identification, and highlight high-probability institutional entry zones automatically. Key Features Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Automatically plots bullish and bearish imbalance zones with custom opacity and minimum size filtering. Supply & Demand Zones: Pinpoints explosive institutional displacement b
    FREE
    Range Volume Profile with Trading Panel
    Dominador Bantillo Saturno
    Утилиты
    Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel Professional Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5 The Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel is an advanced trading utility designed for traders who manually execute trades while maintaining strict money management. Unlike a traditional Expert Advisor that automatically opens trades, this utility helps traders identify important volume areas, calculate accurate lot sizes based on account risk, and place pending orders directly from the char
    FREE
    Support and Resistance and Trade Management
    Dominador Bantillo Saturno
    Утилиты
    Overview Advanced MT5 EA that automatically detects, scores, and visualizes support/resistance levels with integrated trading panel, risk management, and multi-channel alerts. Installation (3 Steps) Copy EA File : Place   Saturno_Smart_SR_PRO_EA.ex5   in   MQL5\Experts\   folder Refresh : Right-click "Expert Advisors" in Navigator → "Refresh" Attach : Drag EA to chart → Click "OK" → Enable AutoTrading button Note : Ensure "Allow Automated Trading" is checked and the EA shows a smiley face Qu
    FREE
    Totz Visual Risk Calculator
    Dominador Bantillo Saturno
    Утилиты
    Project Overview Totz Visual Risk Calculator EA is an interactive, on-chart Risk Management panel for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It replaces manual position size calculations by automatically computing appropriate lot sizes based on visual, draggable Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) lines. Key Features Automated Risk Calculation: Lot sizing automatically adjusts to target a specific percentage of account balance or equity. Interactive Visual Lines: Drag-and-drop horizontal lines directly
    FREE
    Visual Risk Panel
    Dominador Bantillo Saturno
    Утилиты
    https://youtu.be/E5AqInoWcFc Visual Risk Panel Pro is a premium, lightweight utility designed specifically for manual traders who value speed, precision, and strict risk management. Instead of typing numbers into a clunky panel or calculating position sizes on a separate app mid-trade, this utility brings interactive math directly onto your charts. Simply draw your structural zone, drag your entry or exit lines, and let the panel manage the rest flawlessly. Key Advantages Zero Math Anxiety: Th
    FREE
    Totz Daily Breakout EA
    Dominador Bantillo Saturno
    Эксперты
    Daily Breakout Pro EA Daily Breakout Pro EA is an automated institutional-grade trading system designed to trade high-probability breakout expansions following session consolidations. Built on strict risk management, dynamic ATR volatility stops, and economic news avoidance, this EA provides reliable execution without grid, martingale, or arbitrary dangerous strategies. Key Features Session Breakout Mechanics: Automatically frames Asian session consolidation and identifies high-probability mo
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв