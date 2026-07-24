Aurum Structure Matrix is a market structure and liquidity indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for XAUUSD.

Pro version

It combines three timeframes in one chart:

D1 shows the previous day high, previous day low, day open and daily midpoint.

M15 identifies the current structure as bullish, bearish or ranging.

M5 checks momentum, engulfing candles and liquidity sweeps.

The indicator marks confirmed BOS, CHOCH, swing highs, swing lows and liquidity sweeps directly on the chart.

A professional dashboard shows the current market bias, structure event, liquidity condition, spread and Buy/Sell score.

The indicator can also change candle colors according to the M15 trend, making the current direction easier to read.

The optional entry module can display Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit suggestions. It is disabled by default.

Aurum Structure Matrix is an analysis tool only. It does not open or manage trades.

Recommended Use

Attach the indicator to an M5 chart.

Recommended symbol:

XAUUSD

XAUUSDp

Gold symbols with broker suffixes

Main Inputs

Enable Entry Signals — Enables optional Buy/Sell signals and projected Entry, SL and TP.

Minimum Signal Score — Controls the minimum quality required for a signal.

Swing Left/Right Bars — Controls how swing highs and lows are detected.

Break Buffer Points — Adds confirmation distance for BOS and CHOCH.

Near Daily Level Points — Defines how close price must be to PDH or PDL.

Sweep Buffer Points — Controls liquidity sweep sensitivity.

Maximum Spread Points — Blocks signals when the spread is too high.

Risk Reward Ratio — Sets the suggested Take Profit distance.

Show Dashboard — Shows or hides the information panel.

Apply Trend Candle Colors — Changes candle colors according to market direction.

Hide Chart Grid — Removes the chart grid for a cleaner appearance.

Show Line Labels — Displays the names and prices of important levels.