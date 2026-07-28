Aurum Structure Matrix PRO

Aurum Structure Matrix PRO is a multi-timeframe market structure and trade-planning indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed mainly for XAUUSD.

Don’t just see market structure. Follow the setup.

The indicator combines D1, M15, M5 and M1 analysis to show market direction, liquidity, setup quality and entry confirmation from one chart.

What makes the PRO version different?

Instead of producing a simple Buy or Sell arrow, Aurum Structure Matrix PRO follows the complete setup:

WAITING → ARMED → RETESTED → CONFIRMED → INVALIDATED

It shows what has already been confirmed and what is still missing before the setup becomes valid.

Gold Entry Zone & Retest Engine

When a qualified M5 setup appears, the indicator creates a Buy or Sell Entry Zone instead of chasing price.

The zone remains active while the setup is valid and waits for price to return.

After the retest, the indicator can use M1 Tick Volume as the final confirmation.

This creates a clear workflow:

Structure → Setup → Entry Zone → Retest → Volume Confirmation

Market Structure

The indicator automatically identifies:

  • HH, HL, LH and LL
  • BOS and CHOCH
  • M15 swing highs and lows
  • Bullish, bearish and mixed structure
  • Dynamic diagonal support and resistance

Smart Liquidity

Important liquidity areas are monitored automatically, including:

  • Previous Day High / Low
  • Previous Week High / Low
  • Equal Highs / Equal Lows
  • M15 swing liquidity
  • Liquidity sweeps

The dashboard also shows the nearest liquidity above and below current price.

M5 + M1 Confirmation

M5 defines the trading setup and candle condition.

M1 Tick Volume measures activity around the potential entry and classifies volume as weak, normal, strong or extreme.

This helps distinguish a developing setup from one that has received stronger lower-timeframe confirmation.

Trade Planner

For active setups, the indicator can calculate:

  • Entry Zone
  • Structural Stop Loss
  • TP1
  • TP2
  • Risk-to-Reward ratio
  • Nearest liquidity target

All levels are analytical suggestions. The indicator does not open or manage trades automatically.

SMC Candle Engine

Candles can be colored according to structure and market events, making the chart easier to read.

The engine can visually distinguish:

  • Bullish and bearish structure
  • Pullbacks
  • Liquidity sweeps
  • Displacement candles
  • Setup confirmation

Modern PRO Dashboard

The interactive dashboard displays the information that matters most:

  • Current setup and stage
  • Buy / Sell score
  • D1 and M15 bias
  • M5 candle type
  • M1 Tick Volume strength
  • Entry Zone status
  • Liquidity targets
  • Trade plan
  • Spread
  • Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York market status

The dashboard includes controls for theme, SMC candle display and layout mode.

Additional Features

  • Global market sessions with automatic timezone handling
  • Candle countdown timer
  • Dynamic chart labels
  • Optional alerts
  • Multiple visual themes
  • Full / Compact / Minimal dashboard modes
  • Designed to keep the chart clean while providing detailed analysis

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD
Chart: M5
Analysis: D1 + M15 + M5 + M1

Aurum Structure Matrix PRO is a technical analysis and decision-support tool. It does not guarantee future performance or profitable trades.


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