Atomberg Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that combines a strict RSI reversal entry with an averaging grid and a shared basket take profit, managed from a live on-chart control panel.





HOW IT WORKS





Sell cycles open only when all conditions align: RSI reaches the overbought zone and confirms a reversal on the following closed bar, spread is within the allowed limit, and free margin is sufficient. An optional instant buy re-entry mode keeps the EA active around the clock. Open positions are managed as a single basket: additional entries are placed at increasing distances with an adjustable lot multiplier, and the entire basket is closed together once price returns to the swap-adjusted breakeven plus your profit target.





FEATURES





- Trades 24 hours a day, no time filter

- Strict, confirmation-based sell entries; configurable RSI timeframe and levels

- Adjustable grid step, step multiplier, lot multiplier and maximum trades

- Basket take profit calculated from the volume-weighted breakeven, adjusted for swap

- Spread filter and optional equity-protection stop

- On-chart panel: balance, equity, floating P/L, drawdown, live RSI, basket status, breakeven and TP lines, Pause and Close All buttons

- Trade direction mode: both directions, sell only, or buy only





RECOMMENDATIONS





- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Any chart timeframe - signals use their own timeframe input

- Account: hedging type only, micro lots (0.01) supported

- Minimum deposit: 100 USD; higher balance or a cent account gives the grid more room

- VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24-hour operation





INPUT PARAMETERS





- RSI timeframe / period / oversold / overbought - entry signal settings

- Require RSI hook - reversal confirmation on the following bar

- Trade direction mode - Both, Sell only, Buy only

- Instant BUY re-entry - open a new buy immediately after a basket closes

- Starting lot, Lot multiplier, Grid step, Grid step multiplier, Max trades - grid settings

- Basket TP - profit target distance from breakeven

- Equity stop %, Max spread - protection filters

- Magic number, Slippage





RISK WARNING





This EA uses grid and martingale position management without individual stop losses. Such strategies can accumulate significant drawdown and may lose the deposit during strong one-directional moves. Always test on a demo account first, use the built-in equity stop, and only trade funds you can afford to lose. Past results do not guarantee future performance.