Atomberg Gold

Atomberg Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that combines a strict RSI reversal entry with an averaging grid and a shared basket take profit, managed from a live on-chart control panel.

HOW IT WORKS

Sell cycles open only when all conditions align: RSI reaches the overbought zone and confirms a reversal on the following closed bar, spread is within the allowed limit, and free margin is sufficient. An optional instant buy re-entry mode keeps the EA active around the clock. Open positions are managed as a single basket: additional entries are placed at increasing distances with an adjustable lot multiplier, and the entire basket is closed together once price returns to the swap-adjusted breakeven plus your profit target.

FEATURES

- Trades 24 hours a day, no time filter
- Strict, confirmation-based sell entries; configurable RSI timeframe and levels
- Adjustable grid step, step multiplier, lot multiplier and maximum trades
- Basket take profit calculated from the volume-weighted breakeven, adjusted for swap
- Spread filter and optional equity-protection stop
- On-chart panel: balance, equity, floating P/L, drawdown, live RSI, basket status, breakeven and TP lines, Pause and Close All buttons
- Trade direction mode: both directions, sell only, or buy only

RECOMMENDATIONS

- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Any chart timeframe - signals use their own timeframe input
- Account: hedging type only, micro lots (0.01) supported
- Minimum deposit: 100 USD; higher balance or a cent account gives the grid more room
- VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24-hour operation

INPUT PARAMETERS

- RSI timeframe / period / oversold / overbought - entry signal settings
- Require RSI hook - reversal confirmation on the following bar
- Trade direction mode - Both, Sell only, Buy only
- Instant BUY re-entry - open a new buy immediately after a basket closes
- Starting lot, Lot multiplier, Grid step, Grid step multiplier, Max trades - grid settings
- Basket TP - profit target distance from breakeven
- Equity stop %, Max spread - protection filters
- Magic number, Slippage

RISK WARNING

This EA uses grid and martingale position management without individual stop losses. Such strategies can accumulate significant drawdown and may lose the deposit during strong one-directional moves. Always test on a demo account first, use the built-in equity stop, and only trade funds you can afford to lose. Past results do not guarantee future performance.
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
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5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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