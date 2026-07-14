Matrix Scalper Pro

4

Matrix Scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. It combines a trend-filtered momentum entry with an optional grid recovery module, a full set of trading filters, and an on-chart information panel. Every feature can be enabled or disabled through the inputs.

The entry logic evaluates closed M1 bars. It checks the alignment of a fast and a slow EMA, a cross of the RSI in the direction of that trend, and optional agreement with an M5 trend filter. An ATR volatility gate and a minimum candle body filter help the advisor stand aside in flat or unstable conditions. A spread filter blocks entries when the spread is wide.

When the grid module is enabled, the advisor can average into an adverse move at a configurable step and manage the resulting positions as one basket. The grid step can be fixed in points or derived from ATR. The lot ladder can follow a multiplier or a custom sequence that you supply. A scalp option closes the deepest level once it turns positive and re-enters that level if price returns, so accumulated profit is carried toward the basket target. An exposure control sizes the ladder to the account balance, so that a large adverse move in gold stays within a chosen share of the balance.

Risk settings are independent of each other. The stop loss and take profit can each be off, fixed in points, or derived from ATR. A trailing stop and a break-even function are available, with a cost buffer so that a protective stop is not placed inside spread and commission. Account level controls include a basket loss limit, a maximum daily drawdown, a total equity stop, a daily profit target, a margin level guard, and a maximum basket age. On accounts below a defined balance the grid stays off and each trade carries its own stop.

The initial lot can be set three ways: as a percentage of balance risked per trade, as a fixed volume, or as a lot per a chosen amount of balance. The grid ladder is built from that initial lot.

A preset input offers Conservative, Balanced, and Aggressive profiles that set the grid and risk group as a group, along with a Custom option that uses the inputs exactly as entered.

The panel shows the symbol, spread, ATR, the current signal or the reason a signal was rejected, session and schedule state, news state, grid level, basket lots, weighted break-even, basket age, floating profit, banked profit, and net result. Buttons for pause and close all are included. The advisor can send notifications to the MetaTrader mobile application on trade open, trade close, grid addition, basket close, and risk events.

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD. Timeframe: M1. Account type: hedging. The advisor detects two and three digit gold quotes and scales its point based settings automatically. A low spread account and a stable connection are recommended for M1 trading.

Risk note

The grid module averages into losing positions. This does not reduce risk; it holds an adverse position open in the expectation that price returns. In a ranging market this can produce a smooth result. In a sustained trend or during a news event price may not return, and the open loss can grow. The backtest figures shown in the screenshots are results of the Strategy Tester and are not results of real trading. Test the advisor in the Strategy Tester across several years, including trending periods, and start on a demo account.

Main inputs

General: magic number, trade comment, trade direction, slippage, maximum spread, maximum positions, entry cooldown.

Signal: EMA fast and slow, M5 trend filter and period, RSI period and cross levels, ATR period, minimum and maximum ATR, minimum candle body.

Initial lot: lot mode, risk percent and reference stop, fixed lot, lot per balance and balance step, minimum and maximum lot.

Stop loss and take profit: mode, fixed points, ATR multiplier for each.

Trailing and break-even: mode, start and distance, step, break-even trigger and lock, commission, cost buffer.

Risk control: daily profit target, maximum daily drawdown, total equity stop, margin level guard, close on limit.

Session and schedule: session filter with Asian, London and New York windows; per day trading hours; close at schedule end.

News and holiday: news filter by importance and currency with minutes before and after; holiday date list with Friday and Monday cut-offs.

Grid: enable grid, minimum balance, step mode and size, maximum levels, lot multiplier or custom ladder, delay between additions, signal agreement option.

Grid scalp: enable scalp, minimum level, scalp target, maximum cycles, delay, count banked profit toward the target.

Basket exit: basket target in money, target beyond weighted break-even, basket trail, basket loss limit, maximum basket age.

Exposure control: enable, assumed adverse move in gold, maximum share of balance.

Notifications: push, terminal alert, email; events for open, close, grid addition, scalp, basket close, and risk limit.

Panel: show panel, position, accent colour.

Support is provided through the comments section of this product.


Отзывы 1
Amod Kiran Shirke
330
Amod Kiran Shirke 2026.08.06 09:03 
 

Sir the EA has some issue it shows Halted - Equity Stop after sometime despite there is no equity stoploss activated..pls can you check and update the ea..the ea is very nice because of this error I have to remove and put the EA again the gold chart after sometime when it shows the error

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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Эксперты
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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Фильтр:
Amod Kiran Shirke
330
Amod Kiran Shirke 2026.08.06 09:03 
 

Sir the EA has some issue it shows Halted - Equity Stop after sometime despite there is no equity stoploss activated..pls can you check and update the ea..the ea is very nice because of this error I have to remove and put the EA again the gold chart after sometime when it shows the error

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