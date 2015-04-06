Trading Pending Orders Pro MT4

Professional Visual Pending Order Trading Panel

Trading Pending Orders Pro MT4 is a professional visual trading panel designed to simplify placing and managing pending orders directly from your MT4 chart. Built for manual traders, it provides fast order execution, visual trade planning, and integrated risk management tools without the need to open multiple trading windows.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Commodities, or CFDs, this panel helps you plan trades with confidence and execute them quickly and efficiently.

Main Features

• Professional visual trading panel

• Buy Stop orders

• Sell Stop orders

• Buy Limit orders

• Sell Limit orders

• Drag Entry line directly on the chart

• Drag Stop Loss line

• Drag Take Profit line

• One-click pending order placement

• Modify existing pending orders

• Delete pending orders

• Reset trading lines instantly

• Automatic Risk-to-Reward calculation

• Dollar Risk calculation

• Reward calculation

• Risk in Pips

• Reward in Pips

• Live spread display

• Balance display

• Equity display

• Free Margin display

• Current Symbol display

• Current Timeframe display

• Adjustable lot size

• Clean professional dark interface

Perfect For

Trading Pending Orders Pro MT4 is ideal for traders who manually plan and manage pending orders with precision and speed.

Perfect for:

• Breakout Trading

• Support and Resistance Trading

• Supply and Demand Trading

• Trend Trading

• News Trading

• Session Breakout Strategies

• Price Action Trading

• Gold and Silver Trading

• Forex Trading

Supported Markets

Compatible with virtually any MetaTrader 4 symbol, including:

• Forex Pairs

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Silver (XAGUSD)

• Indices

• Commodities

• CFDs

• Cryptocurrency CFDs (broker dependent)

How It Works
  1. Select your pending order type.
  2. Position the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.
  3. Review the automatically calculated Risk, Reward, Dollar Risk, and Risk-to-Reward ratio.
  4. Click Place Pending Order.
  5. Modify or delete your pending order whenever needed.

Everything is performed directly on the chart, providing a fast, intuitive, and professional trading workflow.

Benefits

✔ Fast pending order placement

✔ Professional chart trading

✔ Accurate risk management

✔ Visual trade planning

✔ Easy order modification

✔ Save valuable trading time

✔ Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

✔ Works with virtually any manual trading strategy

✔ Clean and modern trading interface

Recommended Timeframes

Compatible with all MetaTrader 4 timeframes:

• M1

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

• D1

• W1

• MN

Broker Compatibility

Compatible with virtually all MetaTrader 4 brokers.

Why Traders Choose Trading Pending Orders Pro MT4

Unlike the standard MT4 order window, Trading Pending Orders Pro MT4 allows traders to visually plan every trade directly on the chart before placing an order. Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels can be adjusted with drag-and-drop controls while the panel instantly calculates risk, reward, and risk-to-reward ratios.

This streamlined workflow helps traders make faster, more informed trading decisions while maintaining consistent risk management.

Developed By

Rick FX Academy

Trade Faster. Trade Smarter. Trade Like a Pro.


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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Profalgo Limited
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Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
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Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Mirror EA mt4
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Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
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Stanislav Tomilov
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Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
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EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Golden Moon Scalper
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Эксперты
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
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