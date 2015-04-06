Professional Visual Pending Order Trading Panel

Trading Pending Orders Pro MT4 is a professional visual trading panel designed to simplify placing and managing pending orders directly from your MT4 chart. Built for manual traders, it provides fast order execution, visual trade planning, and integrated risk management tools without the need to open multiple trading windows.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Commodities, or CFDs, this panel helps you plan trades with confidence and execute them quickly and efficiently.

Main Features

• Professional visual trading panel

• Buy Stop orders

• Sell Stop orders

• Buy Limit orders

• Sell Limit orders

• Drag Entry line directly on the chart

• Drag Stop Loss line

• Drag Take Profit line

• One-click pending order placement

• Modify existing pending orders

• Delete pending orders

• Reset trading lines instantly

• Automatic Risk-to-Reward calculation

• Dollar Risk calculation

• Reward calculation

• Risk in Pips

• Reward in Pips

• Live spread display

• Balance display

• Equity display

• Free Margin display

• Current Symbol display

• Current Timeframe display

• Adjustable lot size

• Clean professional dark interface

Perfect For

Trading Pending Orders Pro MT4 is ideal for traders who manually plan and manage pending orders with precision and speed.

Perfect for:

• Breakout Trading

• Support and Resistance Trading

• Supply and Demand Trading

• Trend Trading

• News Trading

• Session Breakout Strategies

• Price Action Trading

• Gold and Silver Trading

• Forex Trading

Supported Markets

Compatible with virtually any MetaTrader 4 symbol, including:

• Forex Pairs

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Silver (XAGUSD)

• Indices

• Commodities

• CFDs

• Cryptocurrency CFDs (broker dependent)

Select your pending order type. Position the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart. Review the automatically calculated Risk, Reward, Dollar Risk, and Risk-to-Reward ratio. Click Place Pending Order. Modify or delete your pending order whenever needed.

How It Works

Everything is performed directly on the chart, providing a fast, intuitive, and professional trading workflow.

Benefits

✔ Fast pending order placement

✔ Professional chart trading

✔ Accurate risk management

✔ Visual trade planning

✔ Easy order modification

✔ Save valuable trading time

✔ Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

✔ Works with virtually any manual trading strategy

✔ Clean and modern trading interface

Recommended Timeframes

Compatible with all MetaTrader 4 timeframes:

• M1

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

• D1

• W1

• MN

Broker Compatibility

Compatible with virtually all MetaTrader 4 brokers.

Why Traders Choose Trading Pending Orders Pro MT4

Unlike the standard MT4 order window, Trading Pending Orders Pro MT4 allows traders to visually plan every trade directly on the chart before placing an order. Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels can be adjusted with drag-and-drop controls while the panel instantly calculates risk, reward, and risk-to-reward ratios.

This streamlined workflow helps traders make faster, more informed trading decisions while maintaining consistent risk management.

Developed By

Rick FX Academy

Trade Faster. Trade Smarter. Trade Like a Pro.