SkyHawk Kumo Sniper PRO - Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA



Description: SkyHawk Kumo Sniper PRO is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for Intraday and Swing traders. Acting like an "Apex Predator of the Sky", this EA monitors macro trends from a bird's-eye view (Higher Timeframe) and swoops down to execute discounted prices (pullbacks) on the execution timeframe (Lower Timeframe) with pinpoint precision using a Trailing Limit Order system.

This PRO version has been massively upgraded with Dynamic Timeframes flexibility, Advanced Trailing Stop, and Auto-Breakeven protocols to give you absolute control over risk and maximize your automated profit potential.

🔥 KEY FEATURES (PRO VERSION):

Dynamic Multi-Timeframe Engine: No hardcoded timeframes! You are free to choose your Trend Timeframe (e.g., H4) and Execution Timeframe (e.g., H1) directly from the inputs.

Trailing Limit Orders: The EA does not blindly chase market prices. It places Pending Orders (Buy Limit/Sell Limit) that dynamically trail the Kijun-sen equilibrium line to snipe the best possible entry price.

Dynamic Swing Targets (TP): No more rigid, static pips. The EA intelligently scans the last 50 candlesticks to locate structural liquidity zones ( Swing High/Low ) as the ultimate profit targets.

Smart Auto-Breakeven: Capital protection first! Once the price travels 50% of the way toward the Take Profit, the EA automatically moves the Stop Loss to the Break-even point (Entry Price).

PRO Trailing Stop & Step: A brand new feature to lock in profits step-by-step during strong trend continuations (Can be toggled ON/OFF).

5-Layer Confluence Filters: Utilizes Ichimoku Kumo Cloud, Kijun-sen, MACD, RSI, and Tick Volume to ensure you only enter when the market has valid momentum and liquidity.

Spread & Slippage Protection: Internal safety algorithms ensure your Stop Loss and Limit Orders are not hunted during abnormal spread widening at midnight.

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:

Pairs: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD), Gold (XAUUSD), or Stock Indices.

Timeframe Setup 1 (Intraday): TF Trend = H1 | TF Entry = M15

Timeframe Setup 2 (Swing): TF Trend = H4 | TF Entry = H1

Minimum Deposit: $100 (Use a Cent account for balances under $500).

(Note: Attach this EA to only ONE chart matching your Execution Timeframe. The EA will automatically read the Trend Timeframe data in the background).





INDONESIAN VERSION:



SkyHawk Kumo Sniper PRO - Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA

Deskripsi: SkyHawk Kumo Sniper PRO adalah Expert Advisor (EA) tingkat institusional yang dirancang untuk trader Intraday dan Swing. Bertindak layaknya "Predator Udara", EA ini memantau tren makro dari ketinggian (Higher Timeframe) dan menukik tajam untuk mengeksekusi harga diskon (pullback) di timeframe eksekusi (Lower Timeframe) dengan presisi tingkat tinggi menggunakan sistem Trailing Limit Order.

Versi PRO ini telah di-upgrade secara masif dengan fleksibilitas Dynamic Timeframes, Advanced Trailing Stop, serta Auto-Breakeven untuk memberikan Anda kontrol penuh atas risiko dan memaksimalkan potensi profit secara otomatis.

🔥 FITUR UNGGULAN (PRO VERSION):

Dynamic Multi-Timeframe Engine: Tidak dikunci pada satu timeframe! Anda bebas memilih Timeframe Tren (misal: H4) dan Timeframe Eksekusi (misal: H1) langsung dari pengaturan.

Trailing Limit Orders: EA tidak mengejar harga secara membabi buta. Ia meletakkan Pending Order (Buy Limit/Sell Limit) yang akan terus bergerak ( trailing ) mengikuti garis keseimbangan Kijun-sen untuk mendapatkan harga entry terbaik.

Dynamic Swing Targets (TP): Take Profit tidak menggunakan pips statis yang kaku. EA secara cerdas memindai 50 candlestick terakhir untuk mencari titik likuiditas Swing High/Low sebagai target profit maksimal.

Smart Auto-Breakeven: Mengamankan modal Anda! Saat harga sudah bergerak 50% menuju target Take Profit, EA otomatis memindahkan Stop Loss ke titik impas ( Entry Price ).

PRO Trailing Stop & Step: Fitur baru untuk mengunci profit secara bertahap saat harga bergerak kuat searah tren (Bisa di ON/OFF-kan).

5-Layer Confluence Filters: Melibatkan Ichimoku Kumo Cloud, Kijun-sen, MACD, RSI, dan Tick Volume untuk memastikan Anda hanya masuk saat pasar memiliki momentum dan likuiditas yang valid.

Spread & Slippage Protection: Algoritma keamanan internal untuk memastikan Stop Loss dan Limit Order Anda tidak tereksekusi pada pelebaran spread yang tidak wajar.

⚙️ REKOMENDASI PENGATURAN:

Pairs: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD), Gold (XAUUSD), atau Indeks Saham.

Timeframe Setup 1 (Intraday): TF Trend = H1 | TF Entry = M15

Timeframe Setup 2 (Swing): TF Trend = H4 | TF Entry = H1

Minimum Deposit: $100 (Gunakan akun Cent untuk modal di bawah $500).

(Catatan: Pasang EA ini hanya di 1 chart sesuai dengan Timeframe Eksekusi Anda. EA akan otomatis membaca data dari Timeframe Tren di latar belakang).