FI Gold Framework is the free public entry point to the FintechInvest™ Trading Systems Framework.

It runs one protected native H1 strategy module with fixed-lot execution, standardized CME Central Time sessions and optional protective exits. No external indicators, iCustom dependencies or intermarket drivers are required.



NO Grid Trading

NO Reverse Grid

NO Compoundin Extreme

NO Trading on High Volatility

NO Aggressive Scalping

NO Masked Martingale

NO Martingala

Designed for Market: XAUUSD / GOLD

XAUUSD / GOLD Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Main timeframe: H1

H1 Architecture: protected multi-core EA with context validation

protected multi-core EA with context validation Public controls: risk, lot mode, broker mapping, portfolio limits, strategy pack, diagnostics and visual panel Martingala



Free Edition Scope

This edition includes one validated CORE and a limited operational interface.





Users can configure:

Fixed lot

Buy and sell permissions

Basic exposure limits

Break-Even

Maximum holding time

Tester GMT offset

Panel and diagnostics

The internal entry logic remains protected and cannot be optimized from the public inputs.



The Premium Version INCLUDE: - FI Gold Context Guard - Intermarket driver scoring - Multi-CORE orchestration - Dynamic risk profiles - Hybrid Safe position sizing - Advanced portfolio-risk controls

These components are part of the advanced FintechInvest™ product line, which is currently undergoing continuous study, research, and validation.

### Recommended Setup





Platform | MetaTrader 5

Symbol | XAUUSD or broker-equivalent GOLD

Timeframe | H1

Initial lot | 0.01

Account | Demo first; Hedging or Netting

Validation | Strategy Tester, then demo forward test





Always verify the broker GMT offset, symbol specifications, spread, swap and execution quality before live use.





**Download the free version, try it out with your broker, and stay up to date on new releases; I'm here to help if you run into any issues**