FI Gold Framework

FI Gold Framework is the free public entry point to the FintechInvest™ Trading Systems Framework.
It runs one protected native H1 strategy module with fixed-lot execution, standardized CME Central Time sessions and optional protective exits. No external indicators, iCustom dependencies or intermarket drivers are required.

NO Grid Trading
NO Reverse Grid
NO Compoundin Extreme
NO Trading on High Volatility
NO Aggressive Scalping 
NO Masked Martingale
NO Martingala 

Designed for

  • Market: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Main timeframe: H1
  • Architecture: protected multi-core EA with context validation
  • Public controls: risk, lot mode, broker mapping, portfolio limits, strategy pack, diagnostics and visual panel

Free Edition Scope
This edition includes one validated CORE and a limited operational interface.

Users can configure:
  • Fixed lot
  • Buy and sell permissions
  • Basic exposure limits
  • Break-Even
  • Maximum holding time
  • Tester GMT offset
  • Panel and diagnostics
The internal entry logic remains protected and cannot be optimized from the public inputs.


The Premium Version INCLUDE:

- FI Gold Context Guard
- Intermarket driver scoring
- Multi-CORE orchestration
- Dynamic risk profiles
- Hybrid Safe position sizing
- Advanced portfolio-risk controls

These components are part of the advanced FintechInvest™ product line, which is currently undergoing continuous study, research, and validation.

### Recommended Setup


Platform | MetaTrader 5 
Symbol | XAUUSD or broker-equivalent GOLD 
Timeframe | H1 
Initial lot | 0.01 
Account | Demo first; Hedging or Netting 
Validation | Strategy Tester, then demo forward test

Always verify the broker GMT offset, symbol specifications, spread, swap and execution quality before live use.


**Download the free version, try it out with your broker, and stay up to date on new releases; I'm here to help if you run into any issues**

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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FI Gold Context Guard
Daniele Camerano Spelta Rapini
Experts
FI Gold Context Guard (Pack Evolution)  ->  is the premium multi-CORE implementation of the FintechInvest Trading Systems Framework. This EA  is a protected MetaTrader 5 EA for   XAUUSD / GOLD , built around internal CORE modules, portfolio arbitration and context validation. It is not a generic “one-signal” robot. It is a structured XAUUSD trading framework --> multiple protected CORE modules are coordinated by an Orchestratore Layer, Filtered by the GOLD Context Guard and controlled through
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