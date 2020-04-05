FI Gold Framework
- Experts
-
Daniele Camerano Spelta RapiniMy work focuses on automated trading systems, market regime filters and multi-asset context validation for Forex, Indices and Commodities.
- Version: 1.3
FI Gold Framework is the free public entry point to the FintechInvest™ Trading Systems Framework.
It runs one protected native H1 strategy module with fixed-lot execution, standardized CME Central Time sessions and optional protective exits. No external indicators, iCustom dependencies or intermarket drivers are required.
NO Grid Trading
NO Reverse Grid
NO Compoundin Extreme
NO Trading on High Volatility
NO Aggressive Scalping
NO Masked Martingale
NO Martingala
Designed for
- Market: XAUUSD / GOLD
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Main timeframe: H1
- Architecture: protected multi-core EA with context validation
- Public controls: risk, lot mode, broker mapping, portfolio limits, strategy pack, diagnostics and visual panel
Free Edition Scope
This edition includes one validated CORE and a limited operational interface.
Users can configure:
- Fixed lot
- Buy and sell permissions
- Basic exposure limits
- Break-Even
- Maximum holding time
- Tester GMT offset
- Panel and diagnostics
The internal entry logic remains protected and cannot be optimized from the public inputs.
The Premium Version INCLUDE:
- FI Gold Context Guard
- Intermarket driver scoring
- Multi-CORE orchestration
- Dynamic risk profiles
- Hybrid Safe position sizing
- Advanced portfolio-risk controls
These components are part of the advanced FintechInvest™ product line, which is currently undergoing continuous study, research, and validation.
### Recommended Setup
Platform | MetaTrader 5
Symbol | XAUUSD or broker-equivalent GOLD
Timeframe | H1
Initial lot | 0.01
Account | Demo first; Hedging or Netting
Validation | Strategy Tester, then demo forward test
Always verify the broker GMT offset, symbol specifications, spread, swap and execution quality before live use.
**Download the free version, try it out with your broker, and stay up to date on new releases; I'm here to help if you run into any issues**