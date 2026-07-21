UD Trade Manager Pro
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.31
- Активации: 5
Description
The UD Trade Manager is a professional trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify manual trading while providing advanced risk management and powerful order execution features.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the UD Trade Manager helps you execute and manage trades with speed, precision, and confidence.Main Features
📊 Professional Dashboard
Real-time account information:
- Balance
- Equity
- Floating Profit/Loss
- Daily Profit/Loss
- Current Spread
- Pip Size
- Open Positions
- Calculated Lot Size
- Win Rate
- Profit Factor
- Average Risk Reward
- Current Trading Session (London / New York)
💰 Smart Risk Management
Automatically calculate position size based on your desired account risk.
Supports:
- Risk Percentage
- Fixed Lot Size
- Custom Stop Loss
- Custom Take Profit
- Automatic Risk/Reward Calculation
⚡ One Click Trading
Execute trades instantly.
Supported order types:
- Market Buy
- Market Sell
- Buy Limit
- Sell Limit
- Buy Stop
- Sell Stop
📈 Position Management
Manage your trades with a single click.
Available actions:
- Close All Positions
- Close Winning Trades
- Close Losing Trades
- Close Buy Positions
- Close Sell Positions
- Close 50% of Position
- Move All Trades to Break Even
- Delete All Pending Orders
🛡️ Automatic Break Even
Automatically move Stop Loss to Break Even.
Customizable:
- Break Even Trigger
- Break Even Offset
📉 Smart Trailing Stop
Automatically trail your Stop Loss.
Settings include:
- Enable / Disable
- Trigger Distance
- Trailing Distance
- Minimum Step
✂️ Automatic Partial Close
Automatically secure profits by partially closing positions.
Settings:
- Profit Trigger
- Percentage to Close
🔒 Account Protection
Protect your trading account with built-in equity protection.
Features:
- Maximum Daily Loss (%)
- Automatically Close All Positions
- Stop Trading After Daily Loss Limit
📊 Trading Statistics
Monitor your trading performance.
Includes:
- Win Rate
- Profit Factor
- Average Risk Reward
- Daily Wins / Losses
- Custom Statistics Period
⚙️ Additional Features
- Magic Number Support
- Custom Order Comment
- Maximum Slippage Setting
- Manual Trade Management
- Spread Filter
- Adjustable Panel Position
- Adjustable Font Size
- Fully Customizable Dashboard
Benefits
✅ Professional trading interface
✅ Advanced risk management
✅ Fast one-click execution
✅ Perfect for Scalpers, Day Traders & Swing Traders
✅ Supports manual trading
✅ Easy to use
✅ Fast and reliable order management