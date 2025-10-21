Heiken Ashi RSI Indicator for MT5

Heikin Ashi RSI Indicator for MT5 (HARSI)

Overview
The Heikin Ashi RSI (HARSI) indicator combines Heikin Ashi candle smoothing with RSI momentum analysis, providing a dual-layer view of price action and relative strength. It offers a clear visualization of market direction, RSI-based overbought and oversold conditions, and optional backtesting and alert systems for strategy validation and trade signal automation.

How It Works
The indicator applies RSI values to Heikin Ashi calculations, creating a smoothed representation of RSI-based candles. It plots both Heikin Ashi candles and a traditional RSI line in a separate window, allowing traders to observe directional momentum and candle-based structure simultaneously.

Buy and Sell signals are generated when RSI crosses user-defined overbought or oversold thresholds:

  • Buy signal: RSI crosses above the oversold level.

  • Sell signal: RSI crosses below the overbought level.

Heikin Ashi smoothing parameters allow users to fine-tune responsiveness to price changes, while the RSI logic remains fully adjustable.


Key Features

  • Heikin Ashi RSI candle visualization for smoother trend recognition

  • Standard RSI line overlay for momentum confirmation

  • Adjustable RSI length, source, and smoothing

  • Customizable overbought/oversold levels

  • Built-in tester to simulate trades based on Buy/Sell signals

  • Real-time performance panel showing total trades, wins, and win rate

  • Optional alerts and push notifications for Buy/Sell events

Technical Highlights

  • All calculations are handled via buffers only, with no graphical objects for signals or candles.

  • This design ensures very high-speed performance and makes the indicator EA-friendly, allowing Expert Advisors to access signal data directly from buffers.

  • Includes a lightweight internal tester that can simulate trading results based on RSI signal conditions and display win rate statistics in real time.

Usage
The indicator can be used for:

  • Identifying trend direction with RSI-based Heikin Ashi candles

  • Generating Buy/Sell signals based on RSI crossovers

  • Testing signal performance over historical data

  • Integrating buffer-based signals into automated trading systems


Индикаторы
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Индикаторы
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Индикаторы
Одна из числовых последовательностей носит название - "Последовательность лесного пожара". Она была признана одной из самых красивых новых последовательностей. Её главная особенность заключается в том, что эта последовательность избегает линейных трендов, даже самых кратковременных. Именно это свойство легло в основу этого индикатора. При анализе финансового временного ряда этот индикатор старается отбросить все возможные варианты тренда. И только если это ему не удается, то он признает наличие
RM Divergence Pro
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
Индикаторы
RM Divergence Pro is a professional, non-repainting RSI divergence indicator designed for traders who want real structural insight beyond classic divergence tools. It accurately detects Regular Divergence (RD), Hidden Divergence (HD), Inability (IA), and Potential Divergence (P-DVG) using stable swing-based logic. Built for clarity, precision, and clean market structure analysis. -------------------------------------------------- OVERVIEW RM Divergence Pro is an advanced RSI-based divergence
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная Мультитаймфреймовая версия скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA). Особенности Две линии индикатора Халла разных таймфреймов на одном графике. Линия HMA старшего таймфрейма определяет тренд, а линия HMA текущего таймфрейма - краткосрочные ценовые движения. Графическая панель с данными индикатора HMA на всех таймфреймах одновременно. Если на каком-либо таймфрейме HMA переключил свое направление, на панели отображается вопросительный или восклицательный знак с текс
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Индикаторы
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA это авторский стрелочной индикатор. Версия исходного индикатора с линиями KijuSen и МА. Версия Arrow для MetaTrader 4 Индикатор формирует сигнал, когда линия Kijun-sen пересекает линию МА. Включите для работы "CONTROL DEAL" и сделки по сигналу индикатора, будут открыты автоматически. Вы можете использовать индикатор по его прямому назначению, как верный сигнализатор. Однако, его вторичное предназначение заключается в том, чтобы служить поставщиком сигналов для утил
Фильтр:
syedsalman144
115
syedsalman144 2025.12.31 11:59 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
37606
Ответ разработчика Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi 2025.12.31 12:00
thank you very much for your interest. let me know if you need anything.
Ответ на отзыв