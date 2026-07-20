Claude Signals

AI-Powered Trend Confirmation Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Claude Signals is a professional trend-following indicator designed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities by analyzing market momentum and trend strength. It helps traders avoid weak market conditions and focus only on strong trending moves.

How It Works

The indicator continuously analyzes market trend strength and momentum before generating a signal.

When a strong bullish trend is confirmed, Claude Signals generates a BUY signal.

When a strong bearish trend is confirmed, Claude Signals generates a SELL signal.

The indicator is designed to filter weak and sideways market conditions to reduce unnecessary signals and improve trading accuracy.

Features

AI-inspired trend analysis

Strong BUY and SELL confirmation

Trend strength filtering

Momentum confirmation

Non-repainting signal logic

Reduced false signals

Works on all MetaTrader 5 brokers

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies

Supports scalping, intraday and swing trading

Fast and lightweight performance

Easy to use for beginners and professionals

Recommended Timeframes

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

Recommended Symbols

XAUUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

USDCHF

US30

NAS100

BTCUSD

ETHUSD

All Major Forex Pairs

Trading Tips

Trade in the direction of the generated signal.

Always use Stop Loss and proper risk management.

Avoid trading during major economic news if volatility is extremely high.

For higher accuracy, trade in the direction of the higher timeframe trend.

Benefits

Helps identify strong market trends.

Filters weak and low-quality setups.

Improves trade entry timing.

Reduces emotional decision-making.

Simple and professional trading experience.

Suitable for both new and experienced traders.

Disclaimer

Claude Signals is an analytical tool designed to assist traders in making trading decisions. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Financial market trading involves substantial risk, and users should always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Claude Signals

Trade with Confidence. Follow the Trend. Ignore the Noise.