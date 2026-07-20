Claude Signals
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
AI-Powered Trend Confirmation Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Overview
Claude Signals is a professional trend-following indicator designed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities by analyzing market momentum and trend strength. It helps traders avoid weak market conditions and focus only on strong trending moves.
How It Works
The indicator continuously analyzes market trend strength and momentum before generating a signal.
When a strong bullish trend is confirmed, Claude Signals generates a BUY signal.
When a strong bearish trend is confirmed, Claude Signals generates a SELL signal.
The indicator is designed to filter weak and sideways market conditions to reduce unnecessary signals and improve trading accuracy.
Features
AI-inspired trend analysis
Strong BUY and SELL confirmation
Trend strength filtering
Momentum confirmation
Non-repainting signal logic
Reduced false signals
Works on all MetaTrader 5 brokers
Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies
Supports scalping, intraday and swing trading
Fast and lightweight performance
Easy to use for beginners and professionals
Recommended Timeframes
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4
Recommended Symbols
XAUUSD
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
USDCHF
US30
NAS100
BTCUSD
ETHUSD
All Major Forex Pairs
Trading Tips
Trade in the direction of the generated signal.
Always use Stop Loss and proper risk management.
Avoid trading during major economic news if volatility is extremely high.
For higher accuracy, trade in the direction of the higher timeframe trend.
Benefits
Helps identify strong market trends.
Filters weak and low-quality setups.
Improves trade entry timing.
Reduces emotional decision-making.
Simple and professional trading experience.
Suitable for both new and experienced traders.
Disclaimer
Claude Signals is an analytical tool designed to assist traders in making trading decisions. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Financial market trading involves substantial risk, and users should always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Claude Signals
Trade with Confidence. Follow the Trend. Ignore the Noise.