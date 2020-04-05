Smart Grid EurAud

Adaptive Grid Core Pro

Developed by a professional engineer specializing in data analysis and complex systems visualization within a major international automotive corporation, who also leverages over five years of algorithmic trading and advanced programming expertise, Adaptive Grid Core Pro is a high-performance, fully automated expert advisor engineered exclusively for Hedging accounts. This intelligent algorithm eliminates the structural risks of traditional grid trading by introducing a dynamic, three-phase adaptive profit management system that automatically scales down portfolio exposure; it transitions seamlessly from an aggressive monetary Trailing Stop during low exposure (1-2 positions) to a halved profit target (3 positions), and immediately enters a strict, protective Break-Even mode (4+ positions) to clear the basket safely during extended market trends.

Flat Monetary Profit Logic for Margin Scaling: Unlike generic EAs that scale risk based on account percentages, this system operates strictly on fixed ("flat") monetary profit targets defined via input parameters. Consequently, every successful basket closure directly increases your account balance and free margin. As the account grows, the absolute risk drops drastically because the accumulated profit acts as an organic safety cushion: more profit means more free margin, and more margin directly translates into higher account safety.

Driven by a rigorous multi-layered filtering architecture—combining a long-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for structural trend definition and a fast Relative Strength Index (RSI) for precise momentum execution—the strategy features an integrated server-latency guard to prevent duplicate orders, an anti-dazi emergency step distance multiplier for high-volatility protection, a strict maximum spread filter, a hard equity drawdown stop loss, and a customizable post-profit cooldown phase to ensure institutional-grade risk management.

Institutional-Grade Stress Testing & Multi-Start Verification (2022 - 2026) This algorithm has been subjected to a rigorous, data-driven backtesting methodology designed by an analytical engineering mind to simulate the absolute worst-case market scenarios. Instead of a single, standard historical run, the EA was verified using a comprehensive rolling multi-start approach year-after-year and month-after-month (from 2022 to 2026, 2023 to 2026, and sequentially starting from every single individual month between 2025 and 2026). This exhaustive process intentionally forced the EA to begin trading at the worst possible market timing and peak volatility zones to evaluate its ultimate survival capability. The results are unmatched: throughout more than 4 years of market chaos—including extreme geopolitical black swan events such as aggressive international trade tariff trade wars and major United States military/wartime escalation crises—the algorithm showed zero negative effects, smoothly absorbing the volatility. Across all rolling test variations, the maximum monetary drawdown never exceeded €1700. Consequently, while the EA successfully survived starting with just €1,500 during the absolute worst historical sequences, a capital allocation of €1,000 to €2000 is highly recommended to kickstart this highly resilient strategy with maximum peace of mind.





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