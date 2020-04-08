HTF PO3 3 with FVG and Open Price Line

My other indicators:


This indicator displays higher timeframe candles directly on your lower timeframe chart. It allows you to monitor higher timeframe price action without switching between charts.

What This Indicator Does:

The indicator places candles from a selected higher timeframe (such as H4, Daily, or Weekly) onto your current chart. This helps you observe higher timeframe bars while analysing lower timeframe structure.

Features:

  • Displays up to 10 higher timeframe candles on your chart
  • Detects Fair Value Gaps on both the current timeframe and the higher timeframe overlay
  • Draws a horizontal line at the higher timeframe opening price
  • Identifies liquidity grabs and failed breaks with optional alerts
  • Includes a dual EMA system (25 and 50 period) for observing trend direction
  • Shows a countdown timer until the higher timeframe bar closes
  • Allows customisation of colours, sizes, and alert preferences

Version 2.11 Updates:

  • Added a 50 period EMA alongside the 25 period EMA on the higher timeframe overlay
  • Introduced an EMA trend alignment filter for alerts
  • Long alerts now only trigger when the 25 EMA is above the 50 EMA
  • Short alerts now only trigger when the 25 EMA is below the 50 EMA
  • Added an option to enable or disable the EMA trend filter
  • Added separate colour settings for each EMA line

Intended Use:

This indicator is designed for traders who wish to incorporate higher timeframe analysis into their trading decisions. It provides visual reference for higher timeframe candle structure, Fair Value Gaps, opening prices, and trend direction based on EMA positioning.

The indicator helps you observe how current price relates to higher timeframe levels without the need to switch charts.


