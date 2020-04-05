Bears Graph Pro

Bears Graph Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It combines several native MetaTrader indicators into one configurable trading system: RSI, Bears Power, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ADX, EMA trend filtering and ATR volatility filtering.

The idea of the EA is simple: it looks for directional movement, confirms the signal with momentum and market structure, then manages the trade with fixed stops, take profit, breakeven and optional volatility-based tools. The default preset is prepared for GBPUSD M30, but the inputs are open so the user can test and adapt the robot to other broker conditions.

Bears Graph Pro does not use martingale, grid, arbitrage, news trading, external signals, DLL imports or WebRequest. It is built only with standard MetaTrader 5 functions and native indicators.

Main Concept

The EA is based on the relationship between price momentum and bearish pressure measured through Bears Power. Bears Power is a standard MetaTrader oscillator that compares the current low price with an exponential moving average. In practical terms, it helps estimate whether sellers still have pressure or whether that pressure is changing.

RSI is used as the main momentum filter. It helps the EA avoid entering only because one indicator changes direction. Bollinger Bands are used as a market structure and exit tool. MACD can be used as an additional momentum confirmation. ADX and DI can be used to filter weak or unclear market phases. ATR can be used to avoid trading when volatility is too low or too high.

The result is a rule-based EA with several layers of confirmation and risk control. The purpose is not to open trades randomly or continuously, but to wait for conditions that match the selected preset.

Trading Logic

The EA supports two signal modes:

Cross mode - waits for RSI to cross the selected RSI level while Bears Power moves in the same direction. This is the default logic in the final GBPUSD M30 preset. It is more selective and is intended for cleaner entries.

- waits for RSI to cross the selected RSI level while Bears Power moves in the same direction. This is the default logic in the final GBPUSD M30 preset. It is more selective and is intended for cleaner entries. Active mode - uses separate RSI levels for buy and sell entries and a Bears Power slope filter. This mode is designed for more frequent activity, but it should be tested carefully because more trades do not automatically mean better quality.

The EA can open buy and sell positions. Long and short signals are handled separately, and each trade is checked against spread, daily risk, account drawdown, cooldown and optional time filters before the order is sent.

Entry Filters

RSI filter - measures momentum. A higher RSI value generally shows stronger bullish momentum, while a lower RSI value generally shows stronger bearish momentum.

- measures momentum. A higher RSI value generally shows stronger bullish momentum, while a lower RSI value generally shows stronger bearish momentum. Bears Power filter - measures seller pressure relative to a moving average. The EA can use Bears Power movement, slope and an optional Bears Power level filter to avoid weak entries.

- measures seller pressure relative to a moving average. The EA can use Bears Power movement, slope and an optional Bears Power level filter to avoid weak entries. Bollinger Bands - can be used for exit logic when price interaction with the bands suggests that the current movement may be losing quality.

- can be used for exit logic when price interaction with the bands suggests that the current movement may be losing quality. MACD filter - helps confirm that the entry direction is aligned with broader momentum. In the final preset, this filter is enabled.

- helps confirm that the entry direction is aligned with broader momentum. In the final preset, this filter is enabled. ADX and DI filter - can filter for trend strength and directional alignment between +DI and -DI.

- can filter for trend strength and directional alignment between +DI and -DI. EMA trend filter - can restrict buy or sell signals depending on the moving average structure.

- can restrict buy or sell signals depending on the moving average structure. ATR volatility filter - can avoid trading during very quiet or excessively volatile market conditions.

Exit and Trade Management

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit - classic fixed stop loss and take profit values in pips.

- classic fixed stop loss and take profit values in pips. Breakeven - can move the stop loss after the position reaches a defined profit distance.

- can move the stop loss after the position reaches a defined profit distance. ATR-based stops - optional dynamic stop loss and take profit logic based on market volatility.

- optional dynamic stop loss and take profit logic based on market volatility. ATR trailing stop - optional trailing stop that follows volatility rather than a fixed distance.

- optional trailing stop that follows volatility rather than a fixed distance. Minimum stop update - ignores very small stop-loss modifications to reduce unnecessary order traffic.

- ignores very small stop-loss modifications to reduce unnecessary order traffic. One stop update per bar - keeps trade management cleaner by limiting stop-loss modifications.

Risk Management

Bears Graph Pro includes several risk controls that can be adjusted by the user:

Fixed lot or percent-risk position sizing

Spread filter for new trades

Maximum trades per day

Cooldown between trades

Daily loss protection

Optional daily gain lock

Maximum equity drawdown protection

Optional equity peak guard

Margin check before sending orders

Broker volume step normalization

These controls are important because the same EA can behave differently on different brokers due to spread, commission, execution speed, symbol digits, swap and available liquidity.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: GBPUSD

GBPUSD Timeframe: M30

M30 Account type: Any

Any Testing model: Real ticks

Real ticks Preset file: Bears Graph Pro - FINAL GBPUSD M30 Regime.set

The EA can be tested on other symbols and timeframes, but the default settings should not be assumed to fit every market. Before using the EA on a live account, run your own Strategy Tester checks with your broker data, including spread and commission.

Backtest Information

The following result is a historical Strategy Tester backtest. It is not a guarantee of future performance and should not be interpreted as a real trading result.

Symbol: GBPUSD

GBPUSD Timeframe: M30

M30 Model: Real ticks

Real ticks Period: 2024.07.12 - 2026.07.12

2024.07.12 - 2026.07.12 Initial deposit: 5,000 USD

5,000 USD Leverage: 1:500

1:500 Net profit: 17,489.51 USD

17,489.51 USD Approximate return: 349.79%

349.79% Profit factor: 1.83

1.83 Recovery factor: 8.75

8.75 Sharpe ratio: 3.96

3.96 Total trades: 314

314 Profit trades: 78.34%

78.34% Equity drawdown maximal: 1,999.40 USD / 10.51%

1,999.40 USD / 10.51% Equity drawdown relative: 25.06%

25.06% LR correlation: 0.96

Backtests are useful for studying how a strategy behaved on historical data, but they do not remove market risk. Live results can differ because of spread, commission, slippage, execution quality, broker rules and future market conditions.

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

Signal_Mode - selects the entry logic. Cross mode is more selective. Active mode is designed for more frequent signals.

- selects the entry logic. Cross mode is more selective. Active mode is designed for more frequent signals. Stop_Loss_Pips - fixed stop loss distance in pips when fixed stops are used.

- fixed stop loss distance in pips when fixed stops are used. Take_Profit_Pips - fixed take profit distance in pips when fixed take profit is used.

- fixed take profit distance in pips when fixed take profit is used. RSI_Period - period of the RSI indicator.

- period of the RSI indicator. RSI_Level - main RSI level used in Cross mode.

- main RSI level used in Cross mode. Active_RSI_Buy_Level - RSI level used for buy entries in Active mode.

- RSI level used for buy entries in Active mode. Active_RSI_Sell_Level - RSI level used for sell entries in Active mode.

- RSI level used for sell entries in Active mode. Bears_Period - period of the Bears Power indicator.

- period of the Bears Power indicator. Bears_Level - optional Bears Power reference level.

- optional Bears Power reference level. Use_Bears_Level_Filter - enables or disables the Bears Power level filter.

- enables or disables the Bears Power level filter. Min_Bears_Slope_Pips - minimum Bears Power slope used in Active mode.

- minimum Bears Power slope used in Active mode. Bands_Period - period of the Bollinger Bands indicator.

- period of the Bollinger Bands indicator. Bands_Deviation - deviation value for Bollinger Bands.

- deviation value for Bollinger Bands. Close_On_Bands_Cross - allows the EA to close trades based on Bollinger Bands exit logic.

- allows the EA to close trades based on Bollinger Bands exit logic. Close_On_Opposite - allows the EA to close an existing position when an opposite signal appears.

Filter Settings

Use_Trend_Filter - enables or disables the EMA trend filter.

- enables or disables the EMA trend filter. Fast_EMA_Period - fast EMA period used by the trend filter.

- fast EMA period used by the trend filter. Slow_EMA_Period - slow EMA period used by the trend filter.

- slow EMA period used by the trend filter. Use_ATR_Filter - enables or disables the ATR volatility filter.

- enables or disables the ATR volatility filter. ATR_Period - period of the ATR indicator.

- period of the ATR indicator. Min_ATR_Pips - minimum ATR value allowed for new trades.

- minimum ATR value allowed for new trades. Max_ATR_Pips - maximum ATR value allowed for new trades.

- maximum ATR value allowed for new trades. Use_ADX_Filter - enables or disables the ADX trend strength filter.

- enables or disables the ADX trend strength filter. ADX_Period - period of the ADX indicator.

- period of the ADX indicator. Min_ADX - minimum ADX value required when the ADX filter is enabled.

- minimum ADX value required when the ADX filter is enabled. Use_DI_Direction - requires +DI and -DI direction alignment when enabled.

- requires +DI and -DI direction alignment when enabled. Use_MACD_Filter - enables or disables the MACD momentum filter.

- enables or disables the MACD momentum filter. MACD_Fast_EMA - fast EMA period for MACD.

- fast EMA period for MACD. MACD_Slow_EMA - slow EMA period for MACD.

- slow EMA period for MACD. MACD_Signal_SMA - signal period for MACD.

- signal period for MACD. Use_ATR_Stops - enables ATR-based stop loss and take profit logic.

- enables ATR-based stop loss and take profit logic. ATR_Stop_Multiplier - multiplier used for ATR-based stop loss calculation.

- multiplier used for ATR-based stop loss calculation. Risk_Reward - risk-to-reward value used when ATR-based stops are enabled.

- risk-to-reward value used when ATR-based stops are enabled. Use_Trading_Hours - restricts entries to the selected trading hours.

- restricts entries to the selected trading hours. Trading_Start_Hour - start hour for new entries, based on server time.

- start hour for new entries, based on server time. Trading_End_Hour - end hour for new entries, based on server time.

- end hour for new entries, based on server time. Avoid_Friday_Late - blocks new entries late on Friday.

- blocks new entries late on Friday. Friday_Cutoff_Hour - hour after which Friday entries are blocked.

- hour after which Friday entries are blocked. Cooldown_Bars - minimum number of bars to wait after a trade before opening a new one.

- minimum number of bars to wait after a trade before opening a new one. Max_Trades_Per_Day - maximum number of new entries per day. Set to 0 to disable this limit.

- maximum number of new entries per day. Set to 0 to disable this limit. Max_Spread_Pips - maximum allowed spread for new trades.

Risk Settings

Lot_Mode - selects fixed lot or percent-risk position sizing.

- selects fixed lot or percent-risk position sizing. Fixed_Lots - fixed lot size when fixed lot mode is selected.

- fixed lot size when fixed lot mode is selected. Risk_Percent - risk per trade as a percentage of balance when percent-risk mode is selected.

- risk per trade as a percentage of balance when percent-risk mode is selected. Max_Daily_Loss_Percent - stops new entries after the daily equity loss limit is reached.

- stops new entries after the daily equity loss limit is reached. Max_Daily_Gain_Percent - optional daily gain lock. Set to 0 to disable it.

- optional daily gain lock. Set to 0 to disable it. Max_Equity_DD_Percent - stops new entries if account equity drawdown reaches the selected limit.

- stops new entries if account equity drawdown reaches the selected limit. Peak_Equity_Guard_Percent - optional pause after a drop from equity peak.

- optional pause after a drop from equity peak. Peak_Guard_Pause_Bars - number of bars to pause after the equity peak guard is triggered.

- number of bars to pause after the equity peak guard is triggered. Min_Tester_Trades - minimum number of trades required by the optimization score.

- minimum number of trades required by the optimization score. Use_Breakeven - enables or disables breakeven management.

- enables or disables breakeven management. Breakeven_Trigger_Pips - profit distance in pips required before breakeven is applied.

- profit distance in pips required before breakeven is applied. Breakeven_Lock_Pips - amount of profit in pips locked by the breakeven stop.

- amount of profit in pips locked by the breakeven stop. Use_ATR_Trailing - enables or disables ATR-based trailing stop.

- enables or disables ATR-based trailing stop. ATR_Trail_Multiplier - multiplier used for ATR trailing stop distance.

- multiplier used for ATR trailing stop distance. Min_Stop_Update_Pips - minimum stop-loss improvement required before modifying the stop.

- minimum stop-loss improvement required before modifying the stop. Stop_Update_Once_Per_Bar - limits stop-loss modifications to one update per bar.

Expert Settings

Magic_Number - unique identifier used by the EA to recognize its own trades.

- unique identifier used by the EA to recognize its own trades. Slippage_Points - maximum allowed slippage in points when sending trade requests.

Practical Notes

For the first test, use the included preset on GBPUSD M30. If your broker has different spreads or commission, adjust the lot size and spread filter before testing. Conservative risk is recommended when moving from the Strategy Tester to a demo account.

Use the Strategy Tester to compare results with your own broker data. A good workflow is to test the default preset first, then adjust only a small number of parameters at a time. This makes it easier to understand which setting changed the result.

Support

If you need help with installation, settings or interpretation of a test result, use the product comments or the MQL5 messaging system.