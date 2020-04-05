Bears Graph Pro

Bears Graph Pro

Bears Graph Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It combines several native MetaTrader indicators into one configurable trading system: RSI, Bears Power, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ADX, EMA trend filtering and ATR volatility filtering.

The idea of the EA is simple: it looks for directional movement, confirms the signal with momentum and market structure, then manages the trade with fixed stops, take profit, breakeven and optional volatility-based tools. The default preset is prepared for GBPUSD M30, but the inputs are open so the user can test and adapt the robot to other broker conditions.

Bears Graph Pro does not use martingale, grid, arbitrage, news trading, external signals, DLL imports or WebRequest. It is built only with standard MetaTrader 5 functions and native indicators.

Main Concept

The EA is based on the relationship between price momentum and bearish pressure measured through Bears Power. Bears Power is a standard MetaTrader oscillator that compares the current low price with an exponential moving average. In practical terms, it helps estimate whether sellers still have pressure or whether that pressure is changing.

RSI is used as the main momentum filter. It helps the EA avoid entering only because one indicator changes direction. Bollinger Bands are used as a market structure and exit tool. MACD can be used as an additional momentum confirmation. ADX and DI can be used to filter weak or unclear market phases. ATR can be used to avoid trading when volatility is too low or too high.

The result is a rule-based EA with several layers of confirmation and risk control. The purpose is not to open trades randomly or continuously, but to wait for conditions that match the selected preset.

Trading Logic

The EA supports two signal modes:

  • Cross mode - waits for RSI to cross the selected RSI level while Bears Power moves in the same direction. This is the default logic in the final GBPUSD M30 preset. It is more selective and is intended for cleaner entries.
  • Active mode - uses separate RSI levels for buy and sell entries and a Bears Power slope filter. This mode is designed for more frequent activity, but it should be tested carefully because more trades do not automatically mean better quality.

The EA can open buy and sell positions. Long and short signals are handled separately, and each trade is checked against spread, daily risk, account drawdown, cooldown and optional time filters before the order is sent.

Entry Filters

  • RSI filter - measures momentum. A higher RSI value generally shows stronger bullish momentum, while a lower RSI value generally shows stronger bearish momentum.
  • Bears Power filter - measures seller pressure relative to a moving average. The EA can use Bears Power movement, slope and an optional Bears Power level filter to avoid weak entries.
  • Bollinger Bands - can be used for exit logic when price interaction with the bands suggests that the current movement may be losing quality.
  • MACD filter - helps confirm that the entry direction is aligned with broader momentum. In the final preset, this filter is enabled.
  • ADX and DI filter - can filter for trend strength and directional alignment between +DI and -DI.
  • EMA trend filter - can restrict buy or sell signals depending on the moving average structure.
  • ATR volatility filter - can avoid trading during very quiet or excessively volatile market conditions.

Exit and Trade Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit - classic fixed stop loss and take profit values in pips.
  • Breakeven - can move the stop loss after the position reaches a defined profit distance.
  • ATR-based stops - optional dynamic stop loss and take profit logic based on market volatility.
  • ATR trailing stop - optional trailing stop that follows volatility rather than a fixed distance.
  • Minimum stop update - ignores very small stop-loss modifications to reduce unnecessary order traffic.
  • One stop update per bar - keeps trade management cleaner by limiting stop-loss modifications.

Risk Management

Bears Graph Pro includes several risk controls that can be adjusted by the user:

  • Fixed lot or percent-risk position sizing
  • Spread filter for new trades
  • Maximum trades per day
  • Cooldown between trades
  • Daily loss protection
  • Optional daily gain lock
  • Maximum equity drawdown protection
  • Optional equity peak guard
  • Margin check before sending orders
  • Broker volume step normalization

These controls are important because the same EA can behave differently on different brokers due to spread, commission, execution speed, symbol digits, swap and available liquidity.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Account type: Any
  • Testing model: Real ticks
  • Preset file: Bears Graph Pro - FINAL GBPUSD M30 Regime.set

The EA can be tested on other symbols and timeframes, but the default settings should not be assumed to fit every market. Before using the EA on a live account, run your own Strategy Tester checks with your broker data, including spread and commission.

Backtest Information

The following result is a historical Strategy Tester backtest. It is not a guarantee of future performance and should not be interpreted as a real trading result.

  • Symbol: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Model: Real ticks
  • Period: 2024.07.12 - 2026.07.12
  • Initial deposit: 5,000 USD
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Net profit: 17,489.51 USD
  • Approximate return: 349.79%
  • Profit factor: 1.83
  • Recovery factor: 8.75
  • Sharpe ratio: 3.96
  • Total trades: 314
  • Profit trades: 78.34%
  • Equity drawdown maximal: 1,999.40 USD / 10.51%
  • Equity drawdown relative: 25.06%
  • LR correlation: 0.96

Backtests are useful for studying how a strategy behaved on historical data, but they do not remove market risk. Live results can differ because of spread, commission, slippage, execution quality, broker rules and future market conditions.

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

  • Signal_Mode - selects the entry logic. Cross mode is more selective. Active mode is designed for more frequent signals.
  • Stop_Loss_Pips - fixed stop loss distance in pips when fixed stops are used.
  • Take_Profit_Pips - fixed take profit distance in pips when fixed take profit is used.
  • RSI_Period - period of the RSI indicator.
  • RSI_Level - main RSI level used in Cross mode.
  • Active_RSI_Buy_Level - RSI level used for buy entries in Active mode.
  • Active_RSI_Sell_Level - RSI level used for sell entries in Active mode.
  • Bears_Period - period of the Bears Power indicator.
  • Bears_Level - optional Bears Power reference level.
  • Use_Bears_Level_Filter - enables or disables the Bears Power level filter.
  • Min_Bears_Slope_Pips - minimum Bears Power slope used in Active mode.
  • Bands_Period - period of the Bollinger Bands indicator.
  • Bands_Deviation - deviation value for Bollinger Bands.
  • Close_On_Bands_Cross - allows the EA to close trades based on Bollinger Bands exit logic.
  • Close_On_Opposite - allows the EA to close an existing position when an opposite signal appears.

Filter Settings

  • Use_Trend_Filter - enables or disables the EMA trend filter.
  • Fast_EMA_Period - fast EMA period used by the trend filter.
  • Slow_EMA_Period - slow EMA period used by the trend filter.
  • Use_ATR_Filter - enables or disables the ATR volatility filter.
  • ATR_Period - period of the ATR indicator.
  • Min_ATR_Pips - minimum ATR value allowed for new trades.
  • Max_ATR_Pips - maximum ATR value allowed for new trades.
  • Use_ADX_Filter - enables or disables the ADX trend strength filter.
  • ADX_Period - period of the ADX indicator.
  • Min_ADX - minimum ADX value required when the ADX filter is enabled.
  • Use_DI_Direction - requires +DI and -DI direction alignment when enabled.
  • Use_MACD_Filter - enables or disables the MACD momentum filter.
  • MACD_Fast_EMA - fast EMA period for MACD.
  • MACD_Slow_EMA - slow EMA period for MACD.
  • MACD_Signal_SMA - signal period for MACD.
  • Use_ATR_Stops - enables ATR-based stop loss and take profit logic.
  • ATR_Stop_Multiplier - multiplier used for ATR-based stop loss calculation.
  • Risk_Reward - risk-to-reward value used when ATR-based stops are enabled.
  • Use_Trading_Hours - restricts entries to the selected trading hours.
  • Trading_Start_Hour - start hour for new entries, based on server time.
  • Trading_End_Hour - end hour for new entries, based on server time.
  • Avoid_Friday_Late - blocks new entries late on Friday.
  • Friday_Cutoff_Hour - hour after which Friday entries are blocked.
  • Cooldown_Bars - minimum number of bars to wait after a trade before opening a new one.
  • Max_Trades_Per_Day - maximum number of new entries per day. Set to 0 to disable this limit.
  • Max_Spread_Pips - maximum allowed spread for new trades.

Risk Settings

  • Lot_Mode - selects fixed lot or percent-risk position sizing.
  • Fixed_Lots - fixed lot size when fixed lot mode is selected.
  • Risk_Percent - risk per trade as a percentage of balance when percent-risk mode is selected.
  • Max_Daily_Loss_Percent - stops new entries after the daily equity loss limit is reached.
  • Max_Daily_Gain_Percent - optional daily gain lock. Set to 0 to disable it.
  • Max_Equity_DD_Percent - stops new entries if account equity drawdown reaches the selected limit.
  • Peak_Equity_Guard_Percent - optional pause after a drop from equity peak.
  • Peak_Guard_Pause_Bars - number of bars to pause after the equity peak guard is triggered.
  • Min_Tester_Trades - minimum number of trades required by the optimization score.
  • Use_Breakeven - enables or disables breakeven management.
  • Breakeven_Trigger_Pips - profit distance in pips required before breakeven is applied.
  • Breakeven_Lock_Pips - amount of profit in pips locked by the breakeven stop.
  • Use_ATR_Trailing - enables or disables ATR-based trailing stop.
  • ATR_Trail_Multiplier - multiplier used for ATR trailing stop distance.
  • Min_Stop_Update_Pips - minimum stop-loss improvement required before modifying the stop.
  • Stop_Update_Once_Per_Bar - limits stop-loss modifications to one update per bar.

Expert Settings

  • Magic_Number - unique identifier used by the EA to recognize its own trades.
  • Slippage_Points - maximum allowed slippage in points when sending trade requests.

Practical Notes

For the first test, use the included preset on GBPUSD M30. If your broker has different spreads or commission, adjust the lot size and spread filter before testing. Conservative risk is recommended when moving from the Strategy Tester to a demo account.

Use the Strategy Tester to compare results with your own broker data. A good workflow is to test the default preset first, then adjust only a small number of parameters at a time. This makes it easier to understand which setting changed the result.

Support

If you need help with installation, settings or interpretation of a test result, use the product comments or the MQL5 messaging system.

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
TRADER JET — полностью автоматизированный профессиональный торговый робот. Разработан исключительно для валютного рынка GBPJPY. Настройка параметров не требуется для советника. Готов начать работу на GBPJPY H1. Вам просто нужно принять решение по лоту. Он включает в себя интеллектуальную систему, которая распознает тенденции и отфильтровывает рыночный шум. Эксперт выставляет ордера в зависимости от направления тренда. Индекс товарного канала, сигнал MACD, стандартное отклонение и скользящее
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Эксперты
Alligator Trader - полностью автоматический профессиональный торговый робот. Разработан специально для валютного рынка USDJPY M30. Советнику не нужно настраивать параметры. Готовы работать на USDJPY M30., Вам остается только определиться с выбором лота. У этого есть умный алгоритм, который обнаруживает тенденцию, отфильтровывает рыночный шум. Эксперт создает заказы по направлению тренда. Порядок ввода и вывода задается комбинацией двух индикаторов, которые можно найти на любой платформе MT4: и
FREE
Bollinger Blitz
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Благодаря интеллектуальному алгоритму и экспертным заказам вы всегда будете впереди игры. Получайте прибыль от подъемов и спадов рынков, легко предсказывайте тенденции и оставайтесь на вершине своего инвестиционного портфеля — с Bollinger Blitz все это возможно! С Bollinger Blitz вы сможете легко торговать на рынке форекс, как профессионал. Наш полностью автоматизированный советник работает с двумя ведущими в отрасли индикаторами: Commodity Channel Index и Bollinger Bands. Открывайте позиции б
FREE
Moving Average EA Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Moving Average Trader — профессиональный торговый робот, которому не нужно настраивать параметры. Вам нужно только определить размер участка, который вы будете использовать. Робот полностью автоматизирован и не требует вмешательства человека. Он торгует на основе скользящих средних и может торговать всеми валютными парами. Он имеет умный алгоритм, который определяет тренд. Эксперт создает ордера по направлению тренда. Входные и выходные ордера задаются комбинацией двух индикаторов, которые мо
FREE
EffiTrade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
1. Product Type: EffiTrade is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables automated trading on the Forex market. This EA focuses on trading the GBP/JPY pair, using advanced algorithms to identify market entry and exit opportunities. 2. Main Features: Automated Strategy: Uses technical indicators such as Moving Average and other custom parameters to execute trades. Time Frame: Operating on the M15 timeframe, i.e. every trading decision is based on anal
FREE
Stock Flow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Вы хотите вывести торговлю акциями на новый уровень? Благодаря интеллектуальному алгоритму и экспертным заказам вы всегда будете впереди игры. Получайте прибыль от роста и падения рынков, легко предсказывайте тенденции и оставайтесь на вершине своего инвестиционного портфеля — с Stock Flow все это возможно! Входные и выходные заказы задаются комбинацией двух индикаторов, которые можно найти на любой платформе MT4: сигнал MACD, индикатор импульса и индикатор индекса денежного потока. Индикато
FREE
Constant Grow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Раскройте секрет постоянного роста вашего торгового счета с помощью Constant Grow, лучшего торгового индикатора. Этот революционный инструмент, основанный на сочетании продвинутых индикаторов, включая сигнал RVI, скользящую среднюю, объемы, стохастик и аллигатор, был тщательно протестирован на исторических данных в течение двухлетнего периода (2021–2023 гг.), чтобы гарантировать его эффективность. Благодаря Constant Grow вы теперь можете защитить и увеличить баланс своего счета, минимизируя пр
FREE
CadusFX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Discover the power of CadusFX, the fully automated professional trading robot, designed specifically for the USDCAD forex market on the H1 timeframe. CadusFX is ready for action right away! All you have to do is choose your lot size. With an intelligent algorithm that detects trends and filters out market noise, CadusFX generates orders in the right direction of the trend. Combining two essential indicators, MACD Signal and Average True Range – available on any MT5 platform, this expert offers
FREE
Discret Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Discret Trader — торговый робот, предназначенный для получения ежедневной прибыли на валютном рынке. Discret Trader идеально подходит для тех, кто хочет начать с небольших денег и заниматься автоматической торговлей. С минимальными потерями и высокой точностью более 95% Discret Trader был специально разработан как автоматическая торговая платформа с минимальным риском и высокими возможностями получения прибыли. Discret Trader — полностью автоматический профессиональный торговый робот, разработ
FREE
Serious Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Serious Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   EURUSD M15 timeframe. EA   does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The recommended lot for a $1000 account is 0.1. If you have more capital in your account you can increase the lot size proportionally. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output order
FREE
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
FREE
Idea Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Торговец идеями (EURUSD M30) Idea Trader — полностью автоматический профессиональный торговый робот. Разработан специально для валютного рынка EURUSD M30. Этот советник не нуждается в настройке параметров. Готов работать на EURUSD M30. Вам нужно только определиться с выбором лота. Этот советник имеет умный алгоритм, который определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум. Эксперт создает ордера по направлению тренда. Входные и выходные заказы задаются комбинацией четырех индикаторов, которы
FREE
Bullish Wave
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Готовы ускорить свою торговую игру? Bullish Wave — это полностью автоматизированное программное обеспечение для торговли, которое дает вам преимущество, необходимое для того, чтобы стать прибыльным трейдером. Благодаря мощной аналитике, рыночным данным в режиме реального времени и интуитивно понятным инструментам. С Bullish Wave вы сможете легко торговать на рынке форекс, как профессионал. Наш полностью автоматизированный советник работает с двумя ведущими в отрасли индикаторами: индикатором B
FREE
Strong Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
4 (2)
Эксперты
Strong Trader — это полностью автоматический профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для валютного рынка GBPUSD H1. Он специально разработан для тех, кто хочет начать с небольшими деньгами в автоматической торговле. Конечно с минимальной партией. Для других достаточно увеличения риска. Этот советник не нуждается в настройке параметров. Готов работать на GBPUSD H1. Вам нужно только определиться с выбором лота. Этот советник имеет умный алгоритм, который определяет тренд, В
Velora FX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Velora FX is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M30 timeframe. Technical profile: Symbol: EURUSD Recommended timeframe: M30 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor type: Trend, Level trading Lot mode: Fixed lot by default Default lot: 0.30 Default maximum lot: 0.30 Spread filter: maximum 3.0 pips Main execution style: rule-based technical trading Recommended testing mode: Every tick Recommended initial test deposit: 5000 USD Recommended account type: ECN or low-spread
Pound Yen Reversion Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Technical overview Product type: Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Recommended symbol: Pound Yen / GBPJPY Recommended timeframe: M15 Trading style: short-term mean reversion / scalping Main indicators: Bollinger Bands, RSI, EMA trend anchor Default Stop Loss: 20 pips Default Take Profit: 30 pips Default maximum trade duration: 5 M15 candles Default lot logic: dynamic lots enabled, capped at 0.30 lots for buy and sell positions Grid: no Martingale: no Hedging logic: no News trading: no Multicurre
Silent Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (1)
Эксперты
Тихий трейдер   Полностью автоматизированный советник Silent Trader EA открывает позиции после получения сигнала от 4 индикаторов: Money Flow Index, Force Index, Alligator и Standard Deviation. Он также содержит стоп-лосс и тейк-профит.   GBPJPY M30 Входные лоты: минимум 0,1 Стоп-лосс: 162 пункта. Тейк-профит: 197 пунктов. Минимальный счет: 500 - 1000 $ Максимальный разброс: 20 пунктов Кредитное плечо - от 1: 500. Терминал - MetaTrader5   Рекомендация:   ü MaxLotSize - максимально
SmartTrend EA
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
SmartTrend EA – точная торговля с использованием передовых технических индикаторов. Если вы когда-либо торговали на рынке Форекс, вы знаете, что эмоции могут влиять на решения. Иногда вы слишком рано выходите из прибыльной сделки или слишком долго остаетесь в убыточной. Советник устраняет этот эмоциональный фактор, реализуя стратегии, основанные исключительно на логике и технических индикаторах. MetaTrader 5 — одна из самых популярных торговых платформ, и этот советник специально разработан д
Capital Waves Pro
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Эксперты
Capital Waves Pro Indicator-confirmed intraday trading for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5 Important: Capital Waves Pro is an automated Expert Advisor, not a profit guarantee. It can produce losing trades and drawdowns. Test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use. Product overview Capital Waves Pro is a rule-based intraday Expert Advisor developed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines momentum, directional strength
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