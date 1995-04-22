Bears Graph Pro

Bears Graph Pro

Bears Graph Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It combines several native MetaTrader indicators into one configurable trading system: RSI, Bears Power, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ADX, EMA trend filtering and ATR volatility filtering.

The idea of the EA is simple: it looks for directional movement, confirms the signal with momentum and market structure, then manages the trade with fixed stops, take profit, breakeven and optional volatility-based tools. The default preset is prepared for GBPUSD M30, but the inputs are open so the user can test and adapt the robot to other broker conditions.

Bears Graph Pro does not use martingale, grid, arbitrage, news trading, external signals, DLL imports or WebRequest. It is built only with standard MetaTrader 5 functions and native indicators.

Main Concept

The EA is based on the relationship between price momentum and bearish pressure measured through Bears Power. Bears Power is a standard MetaTrader oscillator that compares the current low price with an exponential moving average. In practical terms, it helps estimate whether sellers still have pressure or whether that pressure is changing.

RSI is used as the main momentum filter. It helps the EA avoid entering only because one indicator changes direction. Bollinger Bands are used as a market structure and exit tool. MACD can be used as an additional momentum confirmation. ADX and DI can be used to filter weak or unclear market phases. ATR can be used to avoid trading when volatility is too low or too high.

The result is a rule-based EA with several layers of confirmation and risk control. The purpose is not to open trades randomly or continuously, but to wait for conditions that match the selected preset.

Trading Logic

The EA supports two signal modes:

  • Cross mode - waits for RSI to cross the selected RSI level while Bears Power moves in the same direction. This is the default logic in the final GBPUSD M30 preset. It is more selective and is intended for cleaner entries.
  • Active mode - uses separate RSI levels for buy and sell entries and a Bears Power slope filter. This mode is designed for more frequent activity, but it should be tested carefully because more trades do not automatically mean better quality.

The EA can open buy and sell positions. Long and short signals are handled separately, and each trade is checked against spread, daily risk, account drawdown, cooldown and optional time filters before the order is sent.

Entry Filters

  • RSI filter - measures momentum. A higher RSI value generally shows stronger bullish momentum, while a lower RSI value generally shows stronger bearish momentum.
  • Bears Power filter - measures seller pressure relative to a moving average. The EA can use Bears Power movement, slope and an optional Bears Power level filter to avoid weak entries.
  • Bollinger Bands - can be used for exit logic when price interaction with the bands suggests that the current movement may be losing quality.
  • MACD filter - helps confirm that the entry direction is aligned with broader momentum. In the final preset, this filter is enabled.
  • ADX and DI filter - can filter for trend strength and directional alignment between +DI and -DI.
  • EMA trend filter - can restrict buy or sell signals depending on the moving average structure.
  • ATR volatility filter - can avoid trading during very quiet or excessively volatile market conditions.

Exit and Trade Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit - classic fixed stop loss and take profit values in pips.
  • Breakeven - can move the stop loss after the position reaches a defined profit distance.
  • ATR-based stops - optional dynamic stop loss and take profit logic based on market volatility.
  • ATR trailing stop - optional trailing stop that follows volatility rather than a fixed distance.
  • Minimum stop update - ignores very small stop-loss modifications to reduce unnecessary order traffic.
  • One stop update per bar - keeps trade management cleaner by limiting stop-loss modifications.

Risk Management

Bears Graph Pro includes several risk controls that can be adjusted by the user:

  • Fixed lot or percent-risk position sizing
  • Spread filter for new trades
  • Maximum trades per day
  • Cooldown between trades
  • Daily loss protection
  • Optional daily gain lock
  • Maximum equity drawdown protection
  • Optional equity peak guard
  • Margin check before sending orders
  • Broker volume step normalization

These controls are important because the same EA can behave differently on different brokers due to spread, commission, execution speed, symbol digits, swap and available liquidity.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Account type: Any
  • Testing model: Real ticks
  • Preset file: Bears Graph Pro - FINAL GBPUSD M30 Regime.set

The EA can be tested on other symbols and timeframes, but the default settings should not be assumed to fit every market. Before using the EA on a live account, run your own Strategy Tester checks with your broker data, including spread and commission.

Backtest Information

The following result is a historical Strategy Tester backtest. It is not a guarantee of future performance and should not be interpreted as a real trading result.

  • Symbol: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Model: Real ticks
  • Period: 2024.07.12 - 2026.07.12
  • Initial deposit: 5,000 USD
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Net profit: 17,489.51 USD
  • Approximate return: 349.79%
  • Profit factor: 1.83
  • Recovery factor: 8.75
  • Sharpe ratio: 3.96
  • Total trades: 314
  • Profit trades: 78.34%
  • Equity drawdown maximal: 1,999.40 USD / 10.51%
  • Equity drawdown relative: 25.06%
  • LR correlation: 0.96

Backtests are useful for studying how a strategy behaved on historical data, but they do not remove market risk. Live results can differ because of spread, commission, slippage, execution quality, broker rules and future market conditions.

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

  • Signal_Mode - selects the entry logic. Cross mode is more selective. Active mode is designed for more frequent signals.
  • Stop_Loss_Pips - fixed stop loss distance in pips when fixed stops are used.
  • Take_Profit_Pips - fixed take profit distance in pips when fixed take profit is used.
  • RSI_Period - period of the RSI indicator.
  • RSI_Level - main RSI level used in Cross mode.
  • Active_RSI_Buy_Level - RSI level used for buy entries in Active mode.
  • Active_RSI_Sell_Level - RSI level used for sell entries in Active mode.
  • Bears_Period - period of the Bears Power indicator.
  • Bears_Level - optional Bears Power reference level.
  • Use_Bears_Level_Filter - enables or disables the Bears Power level filter.
  • Min_Bears_Slope_Pips - minimum Bears Power slope used in Active mode.
  • Bands_Period - period of the Bollinger Bands indicator.
  • Bands_Deviation - deviation value for Bollinger Bands.
  • Close_On_Bands_Cross - allows the EA to close trades based on Bollinger Bands exit logic.
  • Close_On_Opposite - allows the EA to close an existing position when an opposite signal appears.

Filter Settings

  • Use_Trend_Filter - enables or disables the EMA trend filter.
  • Fast_EMA_Period - fast EMA period used by the trend filter.
  • Slow_EMA_Period - slow EMA period used by the trend filter.
  • Use_ATR_Filter - enables or disables the ATR volatility filter.
  • ATR_Period - period of the ATR indicator.
  • Min_ATR_Pips - minimum ATR value allowed for new trades.
  • Max_ATR_Pips - maximum ATR value allowed for new trades.
  • Use_ADX_Filter - enables or disables the ADX trend strength filter.
  • ADX_Period - period of the ADX indicator.
  • Min_ADX - minimum ADX value required when the ADX filter is enabled.
  • Use_DI_Direction - requires +DI and -DI direction alignment when enabled.
  • Use_MACD_Filter - enables or disables the MACD momentum filter.
  • MACD_Fast_EMA - fast EMA period for MACD.
  • MACD_Slow_EMA - slow EMA period for MACD.
  • MACD_Signal_SMA - signal period for MACD.
  • Use_ATR_Stops - enables ATR-based stop loss and take profit logic.
  • ATR_Stop_Multiplier - multiplier used for ATR-based stop loss calculation.
  • Risk_Reward - risk-to-reward value used when ATR-based stops are enabled.
  • Use_Trading_Hours - restricts entries to the selected trading hours.
  • Trading_Start_Hour - start hour for new entries, based on server time.
  • Trading_End_Hour - end hour for new entries, based on server time.
  • Avoid_Friday_Late - blocks new entries late on Friday.
  • Friday_Cutoff_Hour - hour after which Friday entries are blocked.
  • Cooldown_Bars - minimum number of bars to wait after a trade before opening a new one.
  • Max_Trades_Per_Day - maximum number of new entries per day. Set to 0 to disable this limit.
  • Max_Spread_Pips - maximum allowed spread for new trades.

Risk Settings

  • Lot_Mode - selects fixed lot or percent-risk position sizing.
  • Fixed_Lots - fixed lot size when fixed lot mode is selected.
  • Risk_Percent - risk per trade as a percentage of balance when percent-risk mode is selected.
  • Max_Daily_Loss_Percent - stops new entries after the daily equity loss limit is reached.
  • Max_Daily_Gain_Percent - optional daily gain lock. Set to 0 to disable it.
  • Max_Equity_DD_Percent - stops new entries if account equity drawdown reaches the selected limit.
  • Peak_Equity_Guard_Percent - optional pause after a drop from equity peak.
  • Peak_Guard_Pause_Bars - number of bars to pause after the equity peak guard is triggered.
  • Min_Tester_Trades - minimum number of trades required by the optimization score.
  • Use_Breakeven - enables or disables breakeven management.
  • Breakeven_Trigger_Pips - profit distance in pips required before breakeven is applied.
  • Breakeven_Lock_Pips - amount of profit in pips locked by the breakeven stop.
  • Use_ATR_Trailing - enables or disables ATR-based trailing stop.
  • ATR_Trail_Multiplier - multiplier used for ATR trailing stop distance.
  • Min_Stop_Update_Pips - minimum stop-loss improvement required before modifying the stop.
  • Stop_Update_Once_Per_Bar - limits stop-loss modifications to one update per bar.

Expert Settings

  • Magic_Number - unique identifier used by the EA to recognize its own trades.
  • Slippage_Points - maximum allowed slippage in points when sending trade requests.

Practical Notes

For the first test, use the included preset on GBPUSD M30. If your broker has different spreads or commission, adjust the lot size and spread filter before testing. Conservative risk is recommended when moving from the Strategy Tester to a demo account.

Use the Strategy Tester to compare results with your own broker data. A good workflow is to test the default preset first, then adjust only a small number of parameters at a time. This makes it easier to understand which setting changed the result.

Support

If you need help with installation, settings or interpretation of a test result, use the product comments or the MQL5 messaging system.

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专家
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专家
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Constant Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
1 (1)
专家
Constant Trader 是一款全自动、专业的交易机器人。 专为外汇市场设计的 EURUSD。 EA 不需要配置参数。 准备好处理 EURUSD M30。 您只需要决定拍品的选择。 它有一个智能算法，可以检测趋势，过滤掉市场噪音。 专家根据趋势方向创建订单。 输入和输出订单由可以在任何 MT4 平台上找到的三个指标的组合给出：Bolinger Bands、Standard Deviation 和 Stochastic。 每笔交易都受到止损保护，这在波动性增加的时候带来了资本安全。 EA 在 1 年的 EURUSD 历史数据（2022-2023）中进行了测试。 在使用真钱之前，请先下载并自行测试。 该智能交易针对 EURUSD M30 进行了优化。 每一对都有自己的特点。 推荐： EAMagic - EA 的幻数，它允许顾问仅使用其头寸。 每个图表必须有不同的值。 本EA无需配置参数。 确保您拥有此平价欧元的已下载和可测试历史记录
FREE
YenGuard AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
YenGuard AI is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in Forex USDJPY currency pairs and M15 time frame. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicat
FREE
Constant Grow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
使用终极交易指标 Constant Grow 解锁交易账户持续增长的秘密。 这一革命性工具由 RVI 信号、移动平均线、交易量、随机指标和鳄鱼指标等先进指标组合提供支持，经过两年（2021-2023 年）的精心回溯测试，以确保其有效性。 借助 Constant Grow，您现在可以保护和扩大您的账户余额，同时最大限度地降低风险。 我们的专家顾问负责所有资金管理方面的事务，让您能够专注于进行有利可图的交易。 只需为可用头寸设置固定手数，然后让我们的 GBPJPY H1 专家完成其余工作。 无需担心复杂的设置或猜测。 Constant Grow 旨在与每个货币对无缝协作，利用其独特的功能来实现最大盈利能力。 不要错过这个机会来提升您的交易游戏并体验无与伦比的成功。 今天就开始通过Constant Grow 来增加您的财富！ 确保您在 MT4 中下载并测试了该平价 GBP/JPY 的历史记录。 如果您认为没问题，请小批量进行测试。 这对我来说是一座金矿。 推荐： ü MaxLotSize - 允许的最大交易手数。 仅当您真正了解自己在做什么时才更改此参数。 ü TakePr
FREE
CadusFX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Discover the power of CadusFX, the fully automated professional trading robot, designed specifically for the USDCAD forex market on the H1 timeframe. CadusFX is ready for action right away! All you have to do is choose your lot size. With an intelligent algorithm that detects trends and filters out market noise, CadusFX generates orders in the right direction of the trend. Combining two essential indicators, MACD Signal and Average True Range – available on any MT5 platform, this expert offers
FREE
Immutable Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Get your hands on Immutable Trader and start making money in the markets with ease! Our innovative EA is powered by a smart algorithm that detects trends, filters out market noise, and places orders with pinpoint accuracy. You'll never have to worry about capital security again with our built-in Stop-Loss feature. And with 5 powerful indicators at your disposal - Directional Indicators, Stochastic, RSI, ADX and Bollinger Bands - you'll be able to confidently trade in any market condition. Get Im
FREE
Trade Jet
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
TRADER JET 是一款完全自动化的专业交易机器人。 专为 GBPJPY 外汇市场设计。 EA 不需要参数配置。 准备开始研究 GBPJPY H1。 您只需要对该地块做出决定即可。 它包括一个智能系统，可以识别趋势并过滤市场噪音。 专家根据趋势方向下订单。 商品通道指数、MACD 信号、标准差和移动平均线是每个提供输入和输出订单的 MT5 平台上的三个指标。 使用 GBPJPY H1 的一年历史数据（2022-2023）对专家进行评估。 我测试了 2022 年 1 月至 2023 年 6 月期间 GBPJPY H1 平价的指标，起始资金为 2000 美元，手数为 0.10，最大点差为 30，结果如屏幕截图所示。 推荐： EAMagic - EA 的神奇数字，允许顾问专门以其头寸进行操作。 每个图表必须具有唯一的值。 该 EA 不需要参数配置。 确定您已下载并测试了此平价英镑/日元 H1 时间范围的历史记录。 我建议使用 VPS 或始终连接到互联网的计算机。 推荐任何经纪人。 建议最低存款额 - 美分账户 1000 美元，手数 0.1 最大点差：30 点
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
专家
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Bullish Wave
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
准备好加速您的交易游戏了吗？ Bullish Wave 是一款全自动交易软件，可为您提供成为盈利交易者所需的优势。 借助强大的分析、实时市场数据和直观的工具。 借助 Bullish Wave，您将能够像专业人士一样毫不费力地在外汇市场上进行交易。 我们的全自动 EA 使用两个行业领先的指标：Bears Power 指标和 ADX 指标。 借助我们集成的止损和获利功能，开仓比以往任何时候都更快、更安全。 停止犯错，开始像专业人士一样使用 Bullish Wave 进行交易！ 专家测试了 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2023 年 1 月的 EURUSD M15 历史数据（在 MT4 上进行了 3 年回测）。 确保您已在 MT4 平台上正确下载了 EUR USD - M15 时间范围的历史记录。 在您的真实帐户上激活它之前，请自行测试。 特征： 欧元兑美元 M15 入场手数：最少 0.1 止损：128点 止盈：132 点 最低账户：1000 - 2000 $ 最大点差：20 点 账户杠杆 - 1:500。 终端 - MetaTrader4 推荐： EAMagic - E
FREE
Bollinger Blitz
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
凭借其智能算法和专家订单，您可以确保自己始终处于领先地位。 从上涨和下跌的市场中获利，轻松预测趋势，并在您的投资组合中保持领先地位——有了 Bollinger Blitz，一切皆有可能！ 通过 Bollinger Blitz，您将能够像专业人士一样毫不费力地在外汇市场上进行交易。 我们的全自动 EA 使用两个行业领先的指标：商品通道指数和布林带。 借助我们集成的止损和获利功能，开仓比以往任何时候都更快、更安全。 停止犯错，开始像专业人士一样使用 Bollinger Blitz 进行交易！ EA 测试了从 2022 年 1 月 1 日到 2023 年 1 月的 GBPUSD M5 历史数据（在 MT4 上进行了 1 年回测）。 请自行下载测试。 英镑兑美元 M5 入场手数：最少 0.1 止损：41点 止盈：74 点 最低账户：1000 - 2000 $ 最大点差：30 点 账户杠杆 - 1:500。 终端 - MetaTrader4   推荐：   ü MaxLotSize - 最大允许交易手数。 仅当您真正了解自己在做什么时才更改此参数。 ü Take
FREE
Moving Average EA Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
2.5 (2)
专家
Moving Average Trader 是一款專業的交易機器人，無需配置參數。 您只需要決定您將使用的地塊的大小。 該機器人是全自動的，不需要任何人為乾預。 它在移動平均線的基礎上進行交易，並且能夠在所有貨幣對中進行交易。 它具有檢測趨勢的智能算法。 專家根據趨勢方向創建訂單。 輸入和輸出訂單由可以在任何 MT4 平台上找到的兩個指標的組合給出：移動平均線交叉和包絡線指標。 指標的周期和水平值以最佳組合進行調整，以獲得最佳淨利潤。 它還包含止損和止盈，在波動性增加的時候提供資金安全。 Expert 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2022 年 12 月的 1 年 GBPUSD M15 歷史數據中進行了測試（在 MT4 上進行了 2 年回測）。 請自行下載測試。 您還可以使用 Metatrader 4 平台中的優化功能來尋找更好的 EA 版本。 推薦： ü MaxLotSize - 最大允許交易手數。 僅當您真正了解自己在做什麼時才更改此參數。 ü TakeProfit - 以點數獲利。 ü StopLoss – 止損點數。 ü EAMagic - E
FREE
EffiTrade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
1. Product Type: EffiTrade is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables automated trading on the Forex market. This EA focuses on trading the GBP/JPY pair, using advanced algorithms to identify market entry and exit opportunities. 2. Main Features: Automated Strategy: Uses technical indicators such as Moving Average and other custom parameters to execute trades. Time Frame: Operating on the M15 timeframe, i.e. every trading decision is based on anal
FREE
Stock Flow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
您是否希望将您的股票交易提升到一个新的水平？ 凭借其智能算法和专家订单，您可以确保自己始终处于领先地位。 从上涨和下跌的市场中获利，轻松预测趋势，并保持投资组合的领先地位 - 有了 Stock Flow，一切皆有可能！ 输入和输出订单由可以在任何 MT4 平台上找到的两个指标的组合给出：MACD 信号、动量指标和资金流量指标。 指标的周期和水平值以最佳组合进行调整，以获得最佳净利润。 它还包含止损和止盈，在波动性增加的时候提供资金安全。 Expert 测试了 2021 年 1 月 1 日至 2023 年 1 月的 GBPUSD M30 历史数据（在 MT4 上回测 2 年）。 请自行下载测试。 您还可以使用 Metatrader 4 平台中的优化功能来寻找更好的 EA 版本。 推荐： ü MaxLotSize - 最大允许交易手数。 仅当您真正了解自己在做什么时才更改此参数。 ü TakeProfit - 以点数获利。 ü StopLoss – 止损点数。 ü EAMagic - EA 的幻数，它允许顾问仅使用其位置。 每个图表必须有不同的值。 ü 本E
FREE
Discret Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Discret Trader 是一種交易機器人，旨在在外匯市場上產生每日利潤。 Discret Trader 非常適合那些想從小錢開始並進行自動交易的人。 Discret Trader 具有最小的損失和超過 95% 的高精度，是專門設計為具有最小風險和高利潤機會的自動交易平台。 Discret Trader是一款全自動、專業的交易機器人，專為外匯市場GBPUSD M15設計。它專為那些想在自動交易中以少量資金開始的人而設計。當然是最小手數。對於其他人來說，增加風險就足夠了。 此 EA 無需配置參數。準備在 GBPUSD M15 上工作。 您只需要決定批次的選擇。 該 EA 具有檢測趨勢的智能算法， 輸入和輸出訂單基於 Dochian 通道、隨機信號和商品通道指數。 每筆交易都受到止損的保護，這在波動性增加的時候帶來了資金安全。 Strong Trader 的下降幅度很小（約 15%），這提供了定期從市場中提取資金的可能性。 專家從 2020 年 11 月至今（2022 年 11 月）對 GBPUSD 歷史數據進行了測試。請先下載並自行測試，然後再將其用於真錢。 該專家
FREE
Serious Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Serious Trader是一个全自动的专业交易机器人，专门为外汇市场EURUSD M15时间框架设计。 EA不需要配置参数。你只需要决定你要使用的手数大小。1000美元账户的推荐手数是0.1。如果你的账户里有更多的资金，你可以按比例增加手数。 它有一个智能算法，可以检测趋势。专家会根据趋势方向创建订单。 输入和输出的订单是由三个指标组合而成的，这些指标可以在任何MT4平台上找到。 威廉姆斯百分比范围、ADX、平均真实范围为进入条件，DeMarker指标为退出条件。指标有周期和水平值，以最佳组合调整为最佳净利润。 它还包含一个跟踪止损和止盈，在波动性增加时带来资本安全。 该专家在1年的欧元兑美元M15历史数据中进行了测试（从2021年1月1日至2022年3月7日）。 请下载它并自己测试。 你也可以使用Metatrader 4平台的优化功能来找到更好的EA版本。 最低存款：1000美元 杠杆。1/500 点差值：10点 追踪止损: 180点 获利：151点 通过 www.DeepL.com/Translator （免费版）翻译
FREE
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
FREE
Idea Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
創意交易者 (EURUSD M30) Idea Trader 是一款全自動、專業的交易機器人。 專為外匯市場設計的 EURUSD M30。 本EA無需配置參數。 準備在 EURUSD M30 上工作。 您只需要決定拍品的選擇。 該 EA 具有智能算法，可檢測趨勢，過濾掉市場噪音。 專家根據趨勢方向創建訂單。 輸入和輸出訂單由可以在任何 MT4 平台上找到的四個指標的組合給出：商品通道指數、動量、力量指數和平均真實範圍。 每筆交易都受到止損保護，這在波動性增加的時候帶來了資本安全。 這個 EA 提供小的下拉菜單，它提供了定期從市場中提取資金的可能性。 該“EA”在 2022 年 1 月至 2023 年 3 月期間對 EURUSD 歷史數據進行了測試。 在使用真錢之前，請先下載並自行測試。 該智能交易針對 EURUSD M30 進行了優化。 每一對都有自己的特點。 推薦： EAMagic - EA 的幻數，它允許顧問僅使用其頭寸。 每個圖表必須有不同的值。 本EA無需配置參數。 確保您擁有此平價歐元/美元 M15 時間框架的下載和可測試歷史記錄。 我建議使用 V
FREE
Strong Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
4 (2)
专家
Strong Trader是一款全自动、专业的交易机器人，专为GBPUSD H1外汇市场设计。 它专为那些想在自动交易中以少量资金开始的人而设计。 当然是最少的。 对于其他人来说，增加风险就足够了。 本EA无需配置参数。 准备好处理 GBPUSD H1。 您只需要决定拍品的选择。 该 EA 具有检测趋势的智能算法， 输入和输出顺序基于随机信号和包络线。 每笔交易都受到止损保护，这在波动性增加的时候带来了资本安全。 Strong Trader 的跌幅很小（约 20%），这提供了定期从市场中提取资金的可能性。 参数已经过调整，使 EA 在过去 3 年（2020 年 1 月 - 2023 年 1 月）根据 GBPUSD 历史数据盈利。 在使用真钱之前，请先下载并自行测试。 该智能交易针对 GBPUSD H1 进行了优化。 每一对都有自己的特点。   最低存款：500 -1000 $ 最大点差：20 点 我建议使用 VPS 或计算机。
Velora FX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Velora FX is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M30 timeframe. Technical profile: Symbol: EURUSD Recommended timeframe: M30 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor type: Trend, Level trading Lot mode: Fixed lot by default Default lot: 0.30 Default maximum lot: 0.30 Spread filter: maximum 3.0 pips Main execution style: rule-based technical trading Recommended testing mode: Every tick Recommended initial test deposit: 5000 USD Recommended account type: ECN or low-spread
Pound Yen Reversion Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Technical overview Product type: Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Recommended symbol: Pound Yen / GBPJPY Recommended timeframe: M15 Trading style: short-term mean reversion / scalping Main indicators: Bollinger Bands, RSI, EMA trend anchor Default Stop Loss: 20 pips Default Take Profit: 30 pips Default maximum trade duration: 5 M15 candles Default lot logic: dynamic lots enabled, capped at 0.30 lots for buy and sell positions Grid: no Martingale: no Hedging logic: no News trading: no Multicurre
Silent Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (1)
专家
沉默商人   全自动Silent Trader EA在收到来自四个指标的信号后开仓：资金流向指数，力量指数，短吻鳄和标准差。它还包含止损和获利。   日元日元M30 入场人数：最低0.1 止损：162点 止盈：197点 最低存款额：500-1000 $ 最高点差：20点 帐户杠杆-从1：500开始。 终端-MetaTrader5   建议：   üMaxLotSize-允许的最大交易手数。仅当您真正了解自己在做什么时才更改此参数。 üTakeProfit-以点数获利。 üStopLoss –止损点数。 üEAMagic-EA的幻数，它使顾问只能使用其仓位。每个图表必须具有不同的值。 ü此EA无需配置参数。 ü确保您具有该英镑/日元比价的可下载历史记录。 ü我建议使用VPS或永久连接到Internet的计算机。 ü推荐经纪人-任何。   最低建议存款-美分帐户和手数0.1的$ 500。   可以针对自动交易进行优化。
SmartTrend EA
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
SmartTrend EA——通过先进的技术指标进行精准驱动的交易。 如果您曾经进行过外汇交易，您就会知道情绪会影响决策。有时，您会过早退出盈利交易，或在亏损交易中停留太久。 EA 消除了这种情感因素，仅根据逻辑和技术指标执行策略。 MetaTrader 5 是最受欢迎的交易平台之一，该 EA 经过专门设计，可最大限度地发挥其高级功能。我们的 EA 可配置且适应性强，可以定制以适应任何交易策略。 想要开始自动交易吗？这个 EA 是完美的解决方案！ 1. 主要特点 它仅用于且仅针对外汇市场上的 AUDCAD 对、15 分钟周期、1:100 杠杆。 完全自动化：EA 无需用户干预即可执行订单。 基于技术指标的算法：使用移动平均线交叉、商品通道指数 (CCI)、方向指标 (DMI) 和鳄鱼指标来做出决策。 风险管理：包括可配置的止损和获利参数。 针对速度和效率进行优化：干净的代码，针对快速执行和高效的资源利用进行优化。 MT5 兼容性：适用于任何 MT5 账户类型。 2. 使用的技术指标 a) 移动平均线交叉 快速移动平均线：11 个周期 慢速移动平均线：36 个周期
Capital Waves Pro
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Capital Waves Pro Indicator-confirmed intraday trading for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5 Important: Capital Waves Pro is an automated Expert Advisor, not a profit guarantee. It can produce losing trades and drawdowns. Test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use. Product overview Capital Waves Pro is a rule-based intraday Expert Advisor developed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines momentum, directional strength
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