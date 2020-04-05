Midas Touch from TradeMatic

Midas Touch - everything it touches turns to gold, but only when the moment is right.





Why most grid bots quietly kill your account?

Most grid strategies share the same fatal flaw. They open position after position at fixed distances, all pointing the same way, no matter what the market is actually doing.

The result is an account stacked with losing trades - and now price has to reverse dramatically, sometimes impossibly far, just for the bot to crawl back to break-even.

One strong trend in the wrong direction and the account is gone.





Midas plays a different game

Like the legendary king whose touch turned everything to gold, Midas Touch doesn't rush. It waits.

First it reads the market carefully, listening to the story told across several timeframes. Only when that story points to one clear, undeniable trend does Midas make his move.

Then he joins the trend - and turns every position he touches into gold.





Discipline when it matters most

Markets shift. When the tide turns against an open position, most grid bots panic and stack trade after blind trade straight into the loss.

Midas does not.

Instead of forcing the market, he waits for the opposing move to exhaust itself, and steps in only at the strongest possible moment.

Patience is his edge.





Safety above everything

Let's be honest: Midas Touch will not make you a millionaire in a week. Anyone promising that is selling a fantasy.

In trading, the winner isn't the one who scores biggest - it's the one who survives longest.

Over a 5-year backtest, Midas Touch NEVER blew the account - not even on its most aggressive settings.

Across that entire period it won roughly 80% of its trades while holding a 1:1 risk-reward ratio, delivering a Profit Factor above 4!

Slow. Steady. Still standing.





A safe addition to your collection

Midas Touch is built to add a stable few percent every month — the kind of quiet, consistent contribution that compounds over time.

It's also the perfect teammate for the rest of your lineup, thanks to built-in anti-collision protection.

When enabled (and you can switch it off anytime), Midas will never open a trade while another bot already holds a position — so your capital is never overextended across strategies.

And you stay in control: set your own maximum number of grid steps and your own drawdown limit.





What Midas Touch does, at a glance

Builds its own custom indicators and judges the market through them

Confirms the narrative from higher timeframes before committing

Scans the market for sudden, unexpected moves

Holds back additional entries until a negative trend loses its strength

Escalates to higher timeframes as it adds positions





Special launch offer

Right now you can put Midas to the test for just $30/month.

Everywhere else, bots like this demand $500–2000 upfront - a fortune paid blindly for a black box you've never watched perform.

Midas has nothing to hide.

Run him on your own account, see how he behaves in your conditions, and then decide for yourself whether you want him turning your positions to gold for the long run.













Risk disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. All performance figures shown are based on historical backtesting under specific conditions; backtested results are hypothetical and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always test on a demo account first and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.