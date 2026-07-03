- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
120 (91.60%)
Loss Trades:
11 (8.40%)
Best trade:
2.40 USD
Worst trade:
-3.11 USD
Gross Profit:
42.88 USD (4 615 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21.16 USD (1 687 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (10.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.71 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
62.28%
Max deposit load:
4.53%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.23
Long Trades:
70 (53.44%)
Short Trades:
61 (46.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.36 USD
Average Loss:
-1.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
4.15 USD (3.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.90% (4.18 USD)
By Equity:
6.82% (8.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|131
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|22
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.9K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.40 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 3
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.03 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.28 × 18
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.40 × 50
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
Axiory-Live
|0.43 × 35
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.46 × 131
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.47 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.52 × 221
Live signal of EA Power EURUSD on MT5
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
122
USD
USD
6
100%
131
91%
62%
2.02
0.17
USD
USD
7%
1:500