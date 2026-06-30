PulseBar MT4 Pro
- Утилиты
-
- Версия: 1.7
- Обновлено: 27 июля 2026
PulseBar is a visual trading tool designed for MT5/MT4 that eliminates guesswork when planning your trades. It draws an interactive horizontal line on your chart that instantly calculates and displays the projected PnL (Profit/Loss) of your open positions (long or short) if the price were to reach that exact level. It is ideal for Price Action traders, Scalpers, and Day Traders who need to quickly and cleanly visualize Take Profit targets, partial exit levels, or risk zones without leaving the chart.
Key Features:
- Real-Time PnL Calculation: Instantly shows potential profit or loss in your account currency right next to the projected line.
- Multi-Position Support: Calculates the aggregated PnL if you have multiple open positions on the same symbol, or evaluates them individually.
- Clean & Minimalist Interface: Designed not to clutter your workspace. Hide or show the elements as you need them.
- Visual Risk Management: Perfect for visually evaluating your Risk/Reward (R:R) ratio before deciding to move a Stop Loss to Breakeven.
Keyboard Shortcuts for Fast Workflow:
- [ R ] - Reset: Resets the line to its default position or the current price.
- [ H ] - Hide/Show: Instantly hides or shows the line and the PnL panel to keep your chart completely clean.
- [ G ] - Go to Breakeven: Smartly moves the line to the exact break-even point (PnL = 0.00), automatically factoring in the direction of your open trades.