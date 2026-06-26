Prop Firm Gold Guardian EA

5

Introductory Pricing Offer

USD49 - Last 1x Left! (ongoing)

USD69 - Next 10x buyers

USD99 - Next 10x buyers

PROP FIRM GOLD GUARDIAN M5 EA: Engineered for Prop Firm Account Rules & Compliance

Stop losing prop firm challenges to emotional trading, floating drawdown breaches, or inconsistent execution. Prop Firm Gold Guardian M5 EA v1.9 is a precision-engineered, fully automated trading system built with one singular goal: To pass prop firm challenges and manage funded capital with professional-grade safety. Developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe, this EA replaces risky tactics with strict risk management.

ALERT:

  • THIS IS NOT "TWEAK" EA that many sellers here adjust to look goods (sharp growth) in backtest BUT DESTROYED once it go live. You know what I mean, many buyer tricked by this method. You already faced and got scammed by this before.
  • FEEL FREE to run a test from MAY2025, this year 2026 untill current date and see it for yourself how this Prop Firm God Guardian M5 EA perform!
  • You will see a like "STAIRCASE" on bakctest grapf for 2025, 2026 till current date to show that this backtest and EA is indeed a GENUINE EA and STABLE EA that GUARANTEE you will MAKE PROFIT form it's true trading style, single entry, no hedging, no layering, auto down risk when market bad, auto BE system and always try to get 2R in every entry!


Hand made from Real FULL TIME TRADER and 500K Prop Firm Trader!!

Not a "tweak" EA that just want to look nice in tester like others which actually end up blowing your account and MC.

This is REAL TRADING STRATEGY, programmed into profitable EA that you can trust and consistently profitable from it!


Verified Safe Trading Architecture

This system is built on market structure and trend confirmation. We strictly prohibit toxic trading methods:

NO Martingale | NO Grid | NO Hedging | NO Layering

The Prop-Safe Engine (Version 1.15 Updates)

Most EAs fail prop challenges because they do not account for daily drawdown rules. Gold Guardian v2.1 is synchronized with the strict algorithms of top-tier firms (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.).

  • Start-of-Day Balance Sync: The EA calculates your Daily Drawdown based on your balance at exactly 00:00 server time. This ensures you never breach the 5% daily limit due to floating equity fluctuations.
  • Emergency Brake (Hard Cap): If your daily PnL hits your predefined limit, the EA executes an Asynchronous Force Close on all positions and halts trading for the day to lock in your account's safety.
  • Total Target Shield: Define your profit target (e.g., 8% for Phase 1). Once reached, the EA closes all trades and halts. This "Pass and Park" feature ensures you don't overtrade once the goal is achieved.

Professional Execution Logic

  • Single Entry Trend Following: Executes exactly one trade at a time based on high-probability trend confirmations. No averaging down into losing positions.
  • 1:1.4/ 2.0 Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Every trade is mathematically structured so that one win covers two losses, ensuring long-term equity growth.
  • Dynamic Risk Scaling: Features an intelligent Loss-Streak algorithm that automatically reduces lot sizes during adverse market conditions to protect your capital.

Quick Setup Instructions

  1. Attach the EA to a single XAUUSD M5 chart.
  2. Select your specific Prop Firm Account Size Or input Your Prop Firm Account Size from the input settings.
  3. Set your Daily Drawdown Cap and Target Profit %.
  4. Allow the automated system to manage the execution and risk protection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Prop Firm Account Size supported?
A: Any size is supported.

Q: How long to pass Prop Firm Challenge 1 and 2?
A: Each phase have different target. And also depend on your Risk% per trade and market condition. But we can safely GUARANTEE you to pass each challenge within 1 till 3 months max. Usually with 1% risk per trade, and the market is good, you can expect to pass challenge within 1 month

Q: How does the Daily Drawdown calculation work?
A: It follows the industry standard. It tracks the net PnL (Closed + Floating) against the account balance recorded at the start of the trading day (00:00 server time).

Q: Why does the EA stop trading after hitting a target?
A: This is a safety feature. If your Daily Drawdown Limit or your Total Profit Target is reached, the EA closes all trades and halts to prevent any further market exposure or accidental violations of prop firm rules.

Q: Can I use this on a personal (non-prop) account?
A: Yes. While optimized for prop firms, the risk management features work exceptionally well for protecting personal capital on any MT5 account.


Отзывы 2
provanet
213
provanet 2026.07.25 21:26 
 

Really honest and super helpful seller. He followed me step by step through everything related to the Expert Advisor, explaining how to set it up correctly and answering my every doubt. I've been testing the Expert Advisor for 3 days and, for the moment, everything is going well. In about a month, I'll be updating you on the results of my FTMO Challenge, so I can give you a full assessment of the performance as well. For now, I can say that the assistance received was really excellent. Recommended!

Braulio Cortes Siqueira
262
Braulio Cortes Siqueira 2026.07.09 17:03 
 

This Expert Advisor is excellent for prop firms. It features a spread filter and drawdown protection mechanisms. Additionally, the take profit is always greater than the stop loss.

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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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5 (8)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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provanet
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provanet 2026.07.25 21:26 
 

Really honest and super helpful seller. He followed me step by step through everything related to the Expert Advisor, explaining how to set it up correctly and answering my every doubt. I've been testing the Expert Advisor for 3 days and, for the moment, everything is going well. In about a month, I'll be updating you on the results of my FTMO Challenge, so I can give you a full assessment of the performance as well. For now, I can say that the assistance received was really excellent. Recommended!

Braulio Cortes Siqueira
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Braulio Cortes Siqueira 2026.07.09 17:03 
 

This Expert Advisor is excellent for prop firms. It features a spread filter and drawdown protection mechanisms. Additionally, the take profit is always greater than the stop loss.

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