Prop Firm Gold Guardian EA

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PROP FIRM GOLD GUARDIAN M5 EA: Engineered for Prop Firm Account Rules & Compliance

Stop losing prop firm challenges to emotional trading, floating drawdown breaches, or inconsistent execution. Prop Firm Gold Guardian M5 EA v1.9 is a precision-engineered, fully automated trading system built with one singular goal: To pass prop firm challenges and manage funded capital with professional-grade safety. Developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe, this EA replaces risky tactics with strict risk management.

ALERT:



THIS IS NOT "TWEAK" EA that many sellers here adjust to look goods (sharp growth) in backtest BUT DESTROYED once it go live. You know what I mean, many buyer tricked by this method. You already faced and got scammed by this before.

FEEL FREE to run a test from MAY2025, this year 2026 untill current date and see it for yourself how this Prop Firm God Guardian M5 EA perform!

You will see a like "STAIRCASE" on bakctest grapf for 2025, 2026 till current date to show that this backtest and EA is indeed a GENUINE EA and STABLE EA that GUARANTEE you will MAKE PROFIT form it's true trading style, single entry, no hedging, no layering, auto down risk when market bad, auto BE system and always try to get 2R in every entry!





Hand made from Real FULL TIME TRADER and 500K Prop Firm Trader!!

Not a "tweak" EA that just want to look nice in tester like others which actually end up blowing your account and MC.

This is REAL TRADING STRATEGY, programmed into profitable EA that you can trust and consistently profitable from it!





Verified Safe Trading Architecture This system is built on market structure and trend confirmation. We strictly prohibit toxic trading methods: NO Martingale | NO Grid | NO Hedging | NO Layering

The Prop-Safe Engine (Version 1.15 Updates)

Most EAs fail prop challenges because they do not account for daily drawdown rules. Gold Guardian v2.1 is synchronized with the strict algorithms of top-tier firms (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.).

Start-of-Day Balance Sync: The EA calculates your Daily Drawdown based on your balance at exactly 00:00 server time. This ensures you never breach the 5% daily limit due to floating equity fluctuations.

The EA calculates your Daily Drawdown based on your balance at exactly 00:00 server time. This ensures you never breach the 5% daily limit due to floating equity fluctuations. Emergency Brake (Hard Cap): If your daily PnL hits your predefined limit, the EA executes an Asynchronous Force Close on all positions and halts trading for the day to lock in your account's safety.

If your daily PnL hits your predefined limit, the EA executes an Asynchronous Force Close on all positions and halts trading for the day to lock in your account's safety. Total Target Shield: Define your profit target (e.g., 8% for Phase 1). Once reached, the EA closes all trades and halts. This "Pass and Park" feature ensures you don't overtrade once the goal is achieved.

Professional Execution Logic

Single Entry Trend Following: Executes exactly one trade at a time based on high-probability trend confirmations. No averaging down into losing positions.

Executes exactly one trade at a time based on high-probability trend confirmations. No averaging down into losing positions. 1:1.4/ 2.0 Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Every trade is mathematically structured so that one win covers two losses, ensuring long-term equity growth.

Every trade is mathematically structured so that one win covers two losses, ensuring long-term equity growth. Dynamic Risk Scaling: Features an intelligent Loss-Streak algorithm that automatically reduces lot sizes during adverse market conditions to protect your capital.

Quick Setup Instructions Attach the EA to a single XAUUSD M5 chart. Select your specific Prop Firm Account Size Or input Your Prop Firm Account Size from the input settings. Set your Daily Drawdown Cap and Target Profit %. Allow the automated system to manage the execution and risk protection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Prop Firm Account Size supported?

A: Any size is supported.

Q: How long to pass Prop Firm Challenge 1 and 2?

A: Each phase have different target. And also depend on your Risk% per trade and market condition. But we can safely GUARANTEE you to pass each challenge within 1 till 3 months max. Usually with 1% risk per trade, and the market is good, you can expect to pass challenge within 1 month

Q: How does the Daily Drawdown calculation work?

A: It follows the industry standard. It tracks the net PnL (Closed + Floating) against the account balance recorded at the start of the trading day (00:00 server time).

Q: Why does the EA stop trading after hitting a target?

A: This is a safety feature. If your Daily Drawdown Limit or your Total Profit Target is reached, the EA closes all trades and halts to prevent any further market exposure or accidental violations of prop firm rules.

Q: Can I use this on a personal (non-prop) account?

A: Yes. While optimized for prop firms, the risk management features work exceptionally well for protecting personal capital on any MT5 account.



