WaveSniper
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 1 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
WaveSniper
One indicator. Adaptive baseline, multi-layer signal engine, and closed-bar confirmed entries — designed for traders who want precision without complexity.
I tried to build the perfect indicator.
I ended up deleting most of them.
I used, studied and coded hundreds of indicators. I analyzed and converted entire libraries from PineScript, ProRealCode, EasyLanguage, MQL. Oscillators, moving averages, bands, candlestick pattern: you name it! I spent weeks, even months optimizing parameters, layered filter upon filter. The result was always the same: an unreadable chart, contradictory signals, and the nagging feeling that I still didn't understand what the market was actually doing.
At some point I stopped adding and started removing. Like a sculptor who begins to eliminate stone from the statue to free its essence. And after all that work, I was left with 2 simple ideas, or better saying, 2 rules.
The market does one thing: it goes up or it goes down.
Your only job is to know which way — and then buy low or sell high in the right context.
The first rule is the bias: an adaptive directional filter that tells me whether I'm in a long or short regime. I never trade against it. You may call it a moving average, but trust me, the math under the hood is a bit more complex... Inside there are elements from Ehlers, Kaufman, wavelet analysis and digital signal processing.
The second rule is timing: a multivariable consensus score that reads six independent dimensions of the market simultaneously — order flow, pivot structure, momentum, volatility, excess detection, volume — and identifies the moment when price is stressed, or extended relative to its fair value. That moment is the "statistically" best (or less worse) entry. The same applies simmetrically to exit signals.
WaveSniper is the final form of that process. Not a blind signal tool — a precise logic with a clear structure behind every arrow on the chart.
- The directional filter - An adaptive baseline determines the bias. Long or short. No entry against the direction — without exception.
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Adaptive baseline - 4 distinct algorithms, each with a different speed/smoothness profile. The sole trend gate: no entry against it.
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Signal engine - Six independent conditions — Order Flow Inbalance, Hawkes process volatility, pivot structure, momentum, excess detection, volume — must align for a signal.
- Confirmed entry - Write-once on closed bars. No repainting. Entry and exit arrows are mutually exclusive on the same bar.
- Glow baseline - Three-layer rendering (outer · mid · core) with 5 color themes. Bull and bear states each carry distinct colors per layer.
Each baseline offers a different trade-off between reactivity and stability. Choose the one that fits your trading style — or test all four on the same setup.
Adaptive - Adjusts its own speed based on market volatility and efficiency. Tight in trending conditions, wider during chop. The most responsive of the four. Ideal for fast scalping.
Smooth - Prioritizes smoothness over speed. Moves only when price genuinely diverges from recent structure. Ideal for avoiding false trend flips in ranging markets.
Market Structure - Tracks trend regularity (HigherHighs/LowerLows) rather than raw price. Updates aggressively during breakouts, stays flat during consolidation. Best for swing and Smart Money Concepts traders.
Kernel Regression - Fits a weighted statistical curve to recent price, giving more importance to closer bars. Naturally smooth, lag-aware, and resistant to single-candle spikes.
Multi-factor scoring
Order Flow Imbalance, Hawkes process volatility, pivot structure (HH/LL, LH/HL), multi-scale momentum, price excess detection, and volume confirmation. Score threshold adjustable from 1 to 6 conditions. It's the sum of hundreds of technical indicators condensed into a single, coherent system. Limited number of inputs to avoid overfitting and overthinking.
Write-once signals
Signals locked on closed bars, never redrawn. Mutual exclusion between entry and opposite-direction exit eliminates chart noise. Backtest consistency matches live behavior. Compatible with every Prop Firms. Same behavior on every instruments, every timeframe.
5 glow themes
Neon Magenta, Tech Sniper, High Contrast, Gold, Solar Orange. All arrow and glow colors adapt to the selected theme. Baseline layers react to trend state in real time (explicit buffer visible for immediate trend detection).
Full alert system
Separate alerts for entry signals and close signals. Popup, sound, push notification, and email independently configurable. Alerts fire only on the live bar — no historical floods.
No multi-timeframe
MTF is deliberately not included. In live trading, higher-timeframe data synchronization introduces subtle but real inconsistencies between backtest and live behavior — especially on smaller timeframes. WaveSniper works entirely on the current chart timeframe, so what you see in the tester is exactly what runs on your live account.
Structure first. Signal second. Precision always.
WaveSniper is a market analysis tool, not a signal service. Confirmed arrows require context and sound risk management to be meaningful. Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always apply proper position sizing and risk controls.