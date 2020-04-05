VolatilityNexus Crypto EA

🚀 VolatilityNexus Crypto EA ( BITCOIN )

24/7 Breakout & Grid Hybrid — Engineered for Crypto Volatility

⚡ What Makes It Different?

VolatilityNexus is not just another grid EA. It is a hybrid breakout-grid system specifically optimized for cryptocurrency markets, combining Bollinger-Keltner Squeeze Detection with an intelligent grid recovery mechanism that respects your account balance.
Designed for traders who want to capitalize on crypto's explosive volatility while sleeping peacefully.

🎯 Core Strategy

Phase Action
1. Squeeze Detection Identifies low-volatility consolidation when Bollinger Bands contract inside Keltner Channels
2. Breakout Confirmation Waits for sustained squeeze ( ≥5 bars ) before firing — no false breakouts
3. Smart Entry Enters on confirmed directional breakout with ATR-adapted sizing
4. Grid Recovery If price reverses, adds up to 3 grid levels using the Golden Ratio (1.618) for optimal spacing
5. Volatility Trailing Uses Garman-Klass inspired wide trailing stops (4× ATR) built for crypto whipsaws

🔐 Risk Management — Your Capital is Protected

  • Max Account Risk Cap — Hard stop at 5% total account exposure
  • 6× ATR Initial Stop Loss — Wide enough for crypto noise, tight enough for protection
  • 1.5× Compounding Grid — Safer than martingale; accelerates recovery without blowing accounts
  • Golden Ratio Spacing — Grid levels placed at mathematically optimal distances ( 1.618 × ATR )
  • Broker Filling Auto-Detection — Automatically adapts to FOK/IOC/RETURN modes

🌙 Crypto-Specific Intelligence

Feature Benefit
Funding Time Avoidance Automatically pauses 30 minutes around 00:00 UTC when funding rate volatility spikes
📅 Weekend Toggle Choose whether to trade Saturdays/Sundays (some brokers disable crypto weekends)
🛡️ Crypto-Grade Trailing 4× ATR trail width handles Bitcoin's $2,000+ intraday swings

📊 Recommended Pairs & Timeframes

Best Performance: BTCUSD
Optimal Timeframe: H1 (default) — strategy adapts ATR dynamically to any timeframe

💎 Why Traders Choose VolatilityNexus

"Finally, an EA that understands crypto isn't forex. The funding-time filter alone saved me from three stopped-out trades last month."
  • No Martingale Madness — 1.5× compounding, not 2×. Mathematics over gambling.
  • No Curve-Fitted Garbage — Built on volatility expansion principles, not historical overfitting
  • Set & Forget — True 24/7 automation with broker compatibility handled automatically

📥 Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account: Any broker offering crypto CFDs/spot
  • Minimum Balance: $500 recommended for 0.01 starting lots
  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 crypto market coverage

🎁 Bonus: Source Code Structure

Clean, modular MQL5 architecture:
  • IsCryptoTradeAllowed() — Time filters
  • ManageGrid() — Dynamic grid engine
  • ManageCryptoTrailing() — Volatility-based SL engine
  • GetFillingMode() — Universal broker compatibility
🛒 Ready to trade crypto like a quant? Add VolatilityNexus to your chart today.
Questions? Drop a comment below — I answer within 24 hours.
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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William Brandon Autry
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
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4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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