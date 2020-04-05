Gold Shield Pro EA MT5

Desclaimer: Please backtest on MQL5 suggested list of Brokers Reliable MetaTrader 5 (MT5) brokers 2026

Product name

GoldShield Pro MT5

Short description

Risk-controlled MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD trading with multi-timeframe confirmation, three-stage take profit handling, break-even protection, spread control, session filters, news filtering, and daily loss protection.

Product description

GoldShield Pro v1.5 is a risk-controlled MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD trading. It uses a selective multi-timeframe approach with structured trade management, three-stage take profit handling, automatic break-even protection after TP1, spread filtering, session controls, and daily loss protection.

Version 1.5 adds enhanced protection for volatile market conditions, including configurable USD high-impact news filtering through the MT5 Economic Calendar and market-stress protection to help reduce exposure during abnormal volatility, spread spikes, and sharp price movement.

The EA includes a clean on-chart dashboard showing trading status, risk state, session activity, open position status, and protection mode. Trading days, time windows, risk settings, TP levels, spread limits, news filters, and stress controls are fully configurable.

GoldShield Pro v1.5 does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recovery lot escalation. It is intended for traders who prefer controlled risk, selective entries, and transparent position management.

Recommended for MT5 hedging accounts. Always test on demo and adjust settings for your broker’s symbol, spread, leverage, execution, and account conditions before live trading.

Recommended use

Item Value
Recommended symbol XAUUSD / Gold
Recommended timeframe M15
Recommended account type Hedging account
Platform MetaTrader 5
First use Test first in the Strategy Tester and then on a demo account using your own broker conditions
   

Main features

  • Risk-based position sizing

  • Daily loss limit setting

  • Maximum trades per day setting

  • One-position-at-a-time option

  • Buy and sell direction control

  • Weekday trading filters

  • Optional trading time windows

  • Spread limit setting

  • Slippage setting

  • Three-stage take profit handling

  • Automatic break-even protection after TP1

  • Trailing management

  • Configurable USD high-impact news filter

  • Market-stress protection for abnormal volatility, spread spikes, and sharp price movement

  • On-chart dashboard showing trading status, risk state, session activity, open position status, and protection mode

  • Friday entry control

  • Weekend handling

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No averaging recovery

  • No recovery lot escalation

Important inputs

GoldShield Pro MT5 includes user inputs for risk control, schedule control, execution behaviour, market protection, and trade management. The internal confirmation process remains inside the Expert Advisor and is not described in public listing text.

Input area Purpose
Risk per trade Controls percentage-based position sizing and allows the user to adjust trade size according to account conditions and personal risk preference.
Maximum daily loss Sets a daily loss limit for the EA. When the selected limit is reached, the EA can stop opening new trades. If enabled, it may also close active positions according to the user setting.
Maximum trades per day Limits the number of trades that can be opened during one trading day. This is intended to keep trading frequency controlled.
One position at a time Keeps only one active position for the selected symbol when enabled. This can help reduce overlapping exposure from the same Expert Advisor.
Trading day filter Allows the user to enable or disable trading for individual weekdays.
Trading time windows Allows trading to be limited to selected periods of the broker server day.
Spread limit Prevents new trades when the spread is above the selected value.
Slippage setting Defines the allowed execution deviation when orders are sent to the broker.
Take profit levels Allows structured three-stage take profit handling.
Break-even management Allows the EA to adjust the stop loss after the trade reaches the configured movement level, including automatic break-even protection after TP1.
Trailing management Allows the EA to manage the stop loss after the trade has moved by the selected amount.
News filter Allows filtering around configurable USD high-impact news events through the MT5 Economic Calendar.
Market-stress protection Helps reduce exposure during abnormal volatility, spread spikes, and sharp price movement.
Friday and weekend handling Includes settings to block new Friday entries after a selected hour and to manage open positions before the weekend.
Trade direction control Allows both buy and sell trades, or restricts the EA to buy-only or sell-only operation.
Distinct input controls

The following controls may be useful for traders who want more control over risk, trading schedule, and execution behaviour:

  • Individual weekday filters for more control over active trading days

  • Optional multiple trading time windows for limiting trading to selected market periods

  • Daily loss control with the option to stop further trading when the configured limit is reached

  • One-position-at-a-time mode for reducing repeated exposure on the same symbol

  • Spread and slippage controls for adapting execution behaviour to broker conditions

  • Three-stage take profit handling with automatic break-even protection after TP1

  • Configurable USD high-impact news filtering through the MT5 Economic Calendar

  • Market-stress protection for volatile conditions, spread spikes, and sharp price movement

  • Friday entry control and weekend handling for users who prefer to reduce exposure near market close

  • Break-even and trailing management settings for automated position management after entry

These inputs are designed to give the user control over risk, schedule, market protection, and execution behaviour without disclosing the internal confirmation process of the EA.

Suggested first use

  • Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester first.

  • Then test it on a demo account using your own broker conditions.

  • Check that the correct broker symbol is selected, for example XAUUSD, GOLD, or your broker’s specific symbol name.

  • Review spread, commission, leverage, slippage, and execution quality before live trading.

  • Use a risk setting that matches your own risk tolerance and account rules.

Risk statement

The screenshots show historical Strategy Tester information. These results are not live trading results and do not guarantee future performance.

Trading involves risk. Results can vary because of spread, commission, slippage, liquidity, broker settings, account type, leverage, execution quality, symbol specification, and market conditions. Always test the EA using your own broker conditions before live trading.

Version notes

Version 1.5: Initial public Market version prepared for GoldShield Pro MT5. Includes XAUUSD trading logic, risk settings, schedule controls, execution filters, three-stage take profit handling, break-even protection, news filtering, market-stress protection, dashboard display, and automated trade management settings.

Copyright

GoldShield Pro MT5 © 2026. All rights reserved.


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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
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Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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