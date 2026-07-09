Assistant Trader MT5

Assistant Trader MT5

Check Pro version with OCO feature and fluid drawings :Assistant Trader Pro MT5 | Buy Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5

Assistant Trader MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 manual trading assistant for fast multi-leg order execution.

It is built for traders who need to copy signal levels, split entries into legs, and manage trades with less delay.


Detailed Introduction


Assistant Trader MT5 provides a compact chart dashboard for placing and managing multi-leg trades in MT5. It is intended for manual traders, scalpers, and signal-copying workflows where speed and clean order structure matter.


The EA can be used for multi-leg signal copying from Telegram in less time. When a Telegram signal includes an entry price, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels, the trader can type those levels into the dashboard once, set the number of legs, confirm the lot size and weights, then execute the order set from the chart panel.


Core capabilities include market Buy/Sell execution, Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders, one shared entry field, one shared stop-loss field, four take-profit fields, per-leg weighting, USD or pips input mode, plotted position boxes, Auto BE after TP1, manual breakeven, half close, close-by-side, close winners/losers, and separate buy/sell SL/TP setup buttons.


In pips mode, the panel displays pip distances in the form while converting those distances back to MT5 price levels before drawing R:R boxes or placing orders.


Market Buy and Sell clicks require confirmation before the EA sends orders.

Basic Usage


Market order:


1. Select `USD` if you want to type exact price levels, or `PIPS` if you want to type distances.

2. Set `Legs`, `Lots`, and each leg's `Weight %`.

3. Leave `Entry` as `0` for market entry.

4. Fill `SL` and TP1-TP4 manually, or click `SET BUY SL/TP` or `SET SELL SL/TP`.

5. Optional: click `DRAW R:R` to preview the setup.

6. Click `BUY` or `SELL`, then confirm the order.


Buy/Sell Limit order:


1. Select `USD` to enter the exact limit price, SL price, and TP prices.

2. Or select `PIPS` to enter the entry distance, SL distance, and TP distances.

3. For `BUY LIMIT`, Entry must be below current Ask.

4. For `SELL LIMIT`, Entry must be above current Bid.

5. Click `DRAW R:R` to check the setup.

6. Click `BUY LIMIT` or `SELL LIMIT`.


Рекомендуем также
Economic Calendar AS
Alexandr Saprykin
Утилиты
Утилита отображает экономические новости прямо на графике. Она показывает ближайшие события, время до их выхода, важность и отправляет уведомления. Для кого: Для трейдеров, которые следят за экономическими новостями Для тех, кто торгует на новостях Для трейдеров, которые хотят получать своевременные оповещения Для пользователей, которым нужен простой и понятный календарь прямо на графике Основные функции Панель с новостями   - Показывает ближайшее экономическое событие на графике Фильтр по валют
FREE
Hard Scalping Assistant
Jorge Javier Catalan Garcia
Утилиты
Hard Scalping Assistant is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 created for traders who want to keep making their own decisions, but with a much more advanced, organized and professional execution. It does not enter the market on its own: you choose the direction, define the trade idea and adjust the zone directly on the chart, while the assistant automatically calculates the risk, lot size and the full execution structure. With just a few clicks, you can prepare BUY or SELL trades
FREE
News Command Center
Abhilash Keshav Dhumatkar
Утилиты
**X-STOX News Command Center** turns MetaTrader 5's built-in Economic Calendar into a clean, always-visible command dashboard — and, uniquely, lets your Expert Advisors *read the same news data* so they can protect your account around high-impact events. Built as a single lightweight indicator. No DLLs. No WebRequest. No external servers. Everything runs on the calendar data already inside your MT5 terminal. **— What it does —** • **Floating dashboard** — a compact, movable panel showing upco
FREE
Seconds Chart Tester
Federico Ruben Vissio
Утилиты
Seconds Chart Tester es la versión de prueba gratuita de Seconds Chart, la utilidad que muestra velas de segundos (S1, S3, S5, S10, S15, S30) en una ventana flotante sobre tu gráfico de MetaTrader 5. A diferencia del demo del Probador de Estrategias, esta versión funciona en un gráfico real, para que puedas probar la herramienta en vivo antes de comprar. Qué podés probar en el demo: - Velas de segundos de S1 a S30, seleccionables con un click. - Ventana flotante: mover, redimensionar, minimiz
FREE
EA16 Taka Grid
Nhat Tien Duong
Эксперты
TAKA Grid EA (EA16): The Sideway King & Prop Firm Shield Are you tired of EAs that get destroyed by choppy, ranging markets? Meet TAKA Grid EA , the ultimate mean-reversion system designed specifically for the AUDNZD cross pair on the M15 timeframe. It doesn't rely on explosive breakouts; it dominates the sideways chop with mathematical precision.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA16_99999D_TANINCODER_595559587987 ] -- MANDATORY: ALLOW WEBREQUEST TO ACTIVATE THE BOT To verify your License
FREE
Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Эксперты
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.57 (46)
Эксперты
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
Chart Drawing Toolkit
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Утилиты
Chart Drawing Toolkit is a complete drawing and chart-analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It places more than 50 drawing and markup tools in one fast, clean panel that docks to the edge of your chart, so every manual analysis tool you need is a single click away. It runs as an indicator, so it works alongside your Expert Advisors and other indicators on the same chart. Overview The toolkit combines a docking sidebar, a quick tool flyout, a pinned tools bar, a live properties bar for the select
FREE
Account Summary MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скрипт для MetaTrader 5. Он помогает создать сводку по всем сделкам на каждом символе. Входные параметры Select Period: выбор периода, 7 вариантов. Они включают в себя: Last Month (последний месяц), This Month (текущий месяц), Last Week (последняя неделя), This Week (текущая неделя), Today (сегодня), All History (вся история) и Date Specified (указанная дата). Specify Starting Date: введите начальную дату, если выбрали значение "Date Specified" в параметре "Select Period". Specify Ending Da
FREE
Calendar DB
Vadim Zotov
Утилиты
Тестер стратегий терминала МТ5 не позволяет роботам (советникам) считывать события экономического календаря. Поэтому новостные роботы не удается тестировать и оптимизировать в тестере стратегий. Решением этой задачи является чтение событий роботом из заранее подготовленной внешней базы данных, в которую записаны события экономического календаря. С помощью этой утилиты из экономического календаря терминала МТ5 формируется Файл базы данных . Файл создается в формате csv и содержит все события ка
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.33 (9)
Эксперты
Babel assistant 1          MT5 netting советник ”Babel_assistant_1” по индикатору ZigZag формирует уровни Фибонвччи на периодах графиков M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, вычисляет вероятность трендов на покупку и продажу. Робот открывает позицию при превышении заданного уровня тренда  4.925 . Затем он  выставляет отложенные ордера на некоторых  уровнях Фибоначчи, формирует линии Stop Loss и Take Profit.  На экране отображаются текущие результаты работы по позиции, сделкам, трендам.           Ручное
FREE
Trading Panel Pro Premium MT5
Rostislav Marek
Утилиты
Introduction: The RosMaFin Trading Panel is not just a standard order execution tool. It is a comprehensive, professional assistant designed for manual and price-action traders who want to save time, manage risk with mathematical precision, and maintain full market awareness. Say goodbye to manual lot size calculations and tedious Stop Loss adjustments. This panel streamlines your entire trading workflow from analysis to trade exit. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS: Advanced Risk Management & Exec
FREE
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Easy Order NG DEMO for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
Утилиты
** LIMITED version** This EA utility helps Price Action traders calculate the risk as Big Money profesional traders do: in points or percentages. Allows to also set a desired Profit:Risk ratio and optionally enter a second and third orders simultaneously with different ratios and risk percentages. Great for BTMM, ICT, and other methodologies. Very simple to use, just "point and shoot"!!! Full version available here .
FREE
Trading Session MT5
Kevin Schneider
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Торговых Сессий Индикатор Торговых Сессий отображает максимумы и минимумы, а также время начала и окончания азиатских, лондонских и нью-йоркских торговых сессий прямо на вашем графике. Функции: Визуализация основных торговых сессий Подсветка максимумов и минимумов Отображение времени начала и окончания каждой сессии Настраиваемое время сессий Удобство использования и эффективность Настраиваемость: Каждая торговая сессия (Азиатская, Лондонская, Нью-Йоркская) может быть индивидуально нас
FREE
Market Hours Pro
Musa Terrance Khosa
Индикаторы
Market Hours Pro shows Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart, including scheduled overlap periods. It’s designed to give you a clear view of global market timing so you can plan trades, spot high-activity periods, and align strategies with standard Forex hours. How It Works Displays scheduled session times visually on your chart. Highlights session overlaps for London/New York and Tokyo/London. Automatically adjusts times for your timezone or broker time. Shows
FREE
Advanced harmonic filter minimum
Sergei Kuzmenko
Утилиты
Advanced harmonic filter - утилита на основе авторского алгоритма обработки непрерывных данных. Основная цель утилиты представить поступающие данные в виде гармонических колебаний. Фактически это означает, что если входные данные имеют закономерность, то эта закономерность и определяет выходные данные рассчитанные утилитой. Если входные данные не имеют в себе математических закономерностей, либо в них преобладают случайные отклонения, на выходе будет получена последовательность имеющая строгие
FREE
MT5 to Telegram bot
Maksim Plotnikov
5 (1)
Утилиты
MT5 к сигналам Telegram Эта утилита проста в использовании и поддерживает широкий спектр настроек: Выберите желаемую группу Telegram и введите токен бота и идентификатор чата. Получайте уведомления, когда заказы размещаются, изменяются, выполняются, закрываются... или любые комбинации состояний. Соедините свой брокерский аккаунт с Telegram и перестаньте пропускать важные уведомления. Хотите получать уведомления в Telegram? Ищете простой способ делиться торговыми сигналами с вашими подписчиками?
FREE
Telegram WolfSignal V17EU
Huu Loc Nguyen
Утилиты
Product Name: Telegram WolfSignal PRO V17E  ULTIMATE  (MT5) [Subtitle: Multi-Channel Broadcaster | Ninja Command Engine | Risk & Modification Radar] Introduction Step into the ultimate tier of remote account management.   Telegram WolfSignal PRO V17E Ultimate is not just a passive trade notifier; it is a highly secure, interactive Command & Control hub for your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Built specifically for professional signal providers, fund managers, and algorithmic traders, the PRO edition all
FREE
VTB High Watermark Drawdown INFO MT5
Tomas Vitkovic
Утилиты
VTB High Watermark Drawdown INFO Indicator for MT5 Advanced Account Monitoring & Drawdown Information Dashboard VTB High Watermark Drawdown INFO is a professional account monitoring indicator designed to display drawdown statistics, account performance, and risk management information directly on the chart. Unlike Expert Advisors, this indicator does not interfere with trading activity. It does not open or close positions, modify orders, or block trading. Its sole purpose is to provide a clear a
FREE
Session Indicator Pro with FVG Detection
Samuel Jesus Fidalgo Lopez
Индикаторы
Session Indicator Pro is a MT5 session indicator designed to display forex trading sessions and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) directly on your chart. It helps traders clearly visualize market structure by highlighting session ranges, highs/lows, and imbalances within each session. Key Features Displays major trading sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, New York, plus one custom session Fully customizable session times and colors Clean session boxes (border only, no fill) to keep charts reada
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Эксперты
Morning Range Breakout (Бесплатная версия) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) — это простой торговый советник, реализующий стратегию входа по пробою утреннего диапазона. Советник определяет максимум и минимум за заданный интервал времени (например, 08:00–10:00 UTC) и открывает сделку при пробое вверх или вниз. Бесплатная версия включает базовую логику без ограничений. Все параметры и сообщения на английском языке, согласно требованиям MQL5 Market. Основные возможности Определение утреннего д
FREE
Control Points MT5
Ilya Malev
Индикаторы
Индикатор ControlPoints Назначение:   Определяет Контрольные Точки (КТ) — локальные экстремумы (фракталы) на графике. Верхние КТ — локальные максимумы (по high), нижние КТ — локальные минимумы (по low). Отображаются на графике в виде ромбиков. No-Repaint:   Индикатор не перерисовывается. КТ на баре   i подтверждается только когда все бары в окне   [i − БаровДо, i + БаровПосле] закрыты. Формирующийся (текущий) бар никогда не оценивается. После подтверждения значение не пересчитывается. Логика оп
FREE
Alligator Joe
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
Overview Alligator Joe — это трендовый советник, построенный на классическом индикаторе Alligator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). Он ждет свежего выравнивания трех линий — не выравнивания, которое длится уже давно — и входит в сделку по направлению этого тренда. Позиции закрываются постепенно в три этапа по мере отката цены через каждую линию, вместо единого фиксированного выхода. How it works Советник проверяет последнюю закрытую свечу: полностью ли выровнены Lips, Teeth и Jaw (бычье или медвежье выравнив
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Эксперты
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
G2 Dashboard PRO
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Bu
FREE
Trade Copier Master and Follower in 1
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Утилиты
Trade Copier Master and Follower in 1 is a local expert advisor for copying trades between master and follower accounts on different terminals on the same device. It supports master/follower modes, configurable symbol mapping for different brokers, multiple money management options, risk-based sizing, stop loss/take profit copying, partial close copying, and deviation handling. The follower can close positions independently, invert trades, and adjust symbols with prefixes, suffixes, or explicit
FREE
Shadow System Candles
Tomoaki Mizutani
Индикаторы
Shadow System Candles - AI Trend Visualization Concept "Stop trading in the dark. Equip your chart with Night Vision." Shadow System Candles is the visual core of the "Shadow Operation" project. It eliminates market noise and visualizes the true direction of the trend using AI-based logic (ADX + MA integration). Note: This tool does not generate buy/sell arrows. It is designed to train your eyes to recognize "Active Trends" and "Dangerous Ranges. Key Features ・AI Logic Coloring[/b]: Automat
FREE
Pivot Points Levels
Fillipe Dos Santos
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Pivot Points Levels Description The Pivot Points Levels indicator is an advanced and comprehensive tool for technical analysis based on support and resistance levels calculated from pivot points. This free indicator combines 6 different calculation methods with support for multiple timeframes, offering a robust solution for identifying key price reversal and continuation areas. Key Features 6 Calculation Methods : Traditional, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, DeMark (DM), and Camarilla Multi-Timefram
FREE
Binance Chek Time
Ugur Ucak
Утилиты
Это утилита для работы с данными тиков Binance Futures в реальном времени и данными спотовых тиков Binance в реальном времени. Он разработан, чтобы получать данные быстрее и оставаться в рамках Binance Future. Логика работы: глобальные переменные записывают информацию о времени, которую она получает от Binance Check Server Time. В других программах они выполняют свою работу быстрее и эффективнее, используя эту информацию о времени. Вы должны разрешить WebRequest в меню Инструменты >> Парам
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Shield Pro EA MT5
Khubaib Ahmed
Эксперты
Desclaimer: Please backtest on MQL5 suggested list of Brokers  Reliable MetaTrader 5 (MT5) brokers 2026 Product name GoldShield Pro MT5 Short description Risk-controlled MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD trading with multi-timeframe confirmation, three-stage take profit handling, break-even protection, spread control, session filters, news filtering, and daily loss protection. Product description GoldShield Pro v1.5 is a risk-controlled MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed primarily for XA
FREE
Hull Suite Strip
Khubaib Ahmed
Индикаторы
Hull Suite Strip is a MetaTrader 5 trend-following indicator converted from the popular TradingView Hull Suite. It supports HMA, EHMA and THMA calculations and displays a smooth, colour-changing ribbon directly behind the candles. The ribbon changes colour according to trend direction and includes solid or layered-gradient filling, configurable boundaries, higher-timeframe analysis and trend-change alerts.
SuperTrend Ribbon
Khubaib Ahmed
Индикаторы
Definition and theoretical foundation SuperTrend Ribbon is a volatility-adjusted trend-following indicator designed to identify the prevailing market direction, highlight possible regime reversals and provide a dynamic reference for structural risk management. The underlying SuperTrend method combines price with the Average True Range , or ATR. ATR measures volatility rather than direction by considering the current high–low range and any gap relative to the previous close. The SuperTrend then p
Donchain Trend
Khubaib Ahmed
Индикаторы
Definition and theoretical foundation Donchain Trend Ribbon is a market-structure and breakout-regime indicator based on the Donchian channel methodology. “Donchain Trend Ribbon” is the product name, while the underlying technical method is the Donchian channel . A traditional Donchian channel is formed from the highest high and lowest low over a selected lookback period: Upper Donchian Boundary = Highest high recorded over the previous N candles. Lower Donchian Boundary = Lowest low recorded ov
Assistant Trader Pro MT5
Khubaib Ahmed
Утилиты
Assistant Trader Pro MT5 Assistant Trader Pro MT5 is a manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who need fast visual planning, multi-leg execution, OCO breakout orders, and practical chart-based trade management. The EA does not trade automatically by signals. It helps the trader prepare, confirm, place, and manage trades faster with clear on-chart levels and a compact control panel. OCO Orders: One Cancels the Other OCO means One Cancels the Other, also known as Order Canc
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв