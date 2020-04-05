CrossTrendBlend

CrossTrendBlend

Cross-asset trend following — automated rotation across four markets.

Who it's for, what it delivers, minimum deposit, testing

Who it's for. Traders who want a systematic, hands-off way to ride trends across several markets at once — semiconductors, Bitcoin, gold, and the Nasdaq — without watching charts or making discretionary calls. It suits anyone looking for cross-asset diversification inside a single Expert Advisor who is comfortable accepting meaningful drawdowns in exchange for high return potential.

What it delivers. Fully automated trading across four "sleeves," each with its own signal; daily position reconciliation; even exposure allocation; and built-in capital protection. Manual timing and emotion are removed — the algorithm makes the decisions.

Minimum deposit: from $1,000 (the backtest was run on exactly $1,000; a larger balance rides out drawdowns more comfortably).

Test broker: FxPro (CFD). History quality 100%.

Leverage. Total strategy exposure is 2.15× of account equity (hardwired into the EA). Backtesting was performed on an account with 1:500 leverage.

How it works, returns, capital protection, risk

What it's built on. Four independent sleeves:

  • SOXL.N — 200-day moving-average trend following (semiconductors);
  • IBIT.O — 100-day moving-average trend following (Bitcoin via ETF);
  • GLD.N — 200-day moving-average trend following (gold);
  • QQQ.O — RSI(2) dip-buying (Nasdaq).

The 2.15× exposure is split across the sleeves; the EA trades long only and reconciles positions daily. The idea is to capture sustained trends in rising assets while adding shallow dip entries on the index, spreading risk across different markets.

How much you can earn. Over the backtest period June 20, 2025 – June 20, 2026 (starting deposit $1,000), the EA produced +$2,795 for the year — that is +279%, with a 79.7% win rate across 330 trades. Broken down into shorter windows (profit accrued unevenly and accelerated as the balance grew):

  • per month — roughly +$230 on average;
  • per half-year — approximately +$1,000–1,400.

This is a result on historical data over a single year that was exceptionally strong for all four assets — not a forecast and not a promise. Under normal market conditions returns will be substantially lower. Actual results depend on the market, your broker, spread, and slippage, and will differ. We do not guarantee that your profit will match these figures.

How capital is protected. Free-margin check before every trade; a drawdown circuit breaker; netting-account-only operation; a trading-session filter; volume normalization to the broker's contract specifications; and a strict lock to the defined instrument basket.

How much you can lose. This is a high-risk strategy. Over the same test, the maximum equity drawdown reached 28% of capital (a $1,000 balance fell to roughly $720 at its worst point before recovering; relative equity drawdown reached 36%). If market conditions change, the drawdown can be larger — up to losing a significant part of, or all of, your deposit. Use only funds you can afford to lose.

Happy trading! CrossTrendBlend was built to give you a disciplined, multi-market approach to trends and to take the daily grind of position management off your plate. May your trends run long and your drawdowns stay short. Wishing you success in the markets!

Disclaimer

Trading CFDs is highly speculative and carries a significant risk of loss. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses — even a small market move against your position can lead to losses exceeding what you expected. Backtested results on historical data are not a guarantee of future performance; past results do not predict future returns. You may lose part or all of your invested capital. Trade only with funds you can afford to lose. This product is not personalized investment advice — the decision to use it is yours alone and taken at your own responsibility.


Рекомендуем также
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Эксперты
Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Эксперты
Преобразите свою торговлю золотом! Раскройте потенциал экспоненциального и стабильного роста с помощью "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Вы устали постоянно следить за графиками? Испытываете стресс каждый раз при выходе важных экономических новостей? Или, возможно, вы получали прибыль, но потом видели, как она исчезает из-за удержания сделок на выходные? Хватит проб и ошибок! Представляем Gold Martingale Robot EA — совершенную автоматизированную торговую систему для MT5, разработанную исключит
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Эксперты
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам  MT5 индикатора Matrix Arrow  с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Эксперты
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Эксперты
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
StarFox
Juan Antonio Alvarenga Galindo
Эксперты
Визуальный гид: 4 уровня интеллектуальной защиты STARFOX  1. Введение в концепцию защиты на основе волатильности (ATR) В высокоточном алгоритмическом трейдинге фиксированные дистанции — кратчайший путь к устареванию. Рынок не статичен; его «дыхание» меняется ежедневно. Поэтому STARFOX использует ATR (Average True Range) в качестве фундаментальной единицы измерения для развертывания оборонительных щитов. ATR позволяет системе идентифицировать расширение цены относительно недавней волатильности.
Nano Shark
Premananth R
Эксперты
Nono Shark is a professional Expert Advisor designed for  XAUUSD (Gold) . It operates by combining multiplea independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H12, W1, D1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic focuses on identifying high-probability price action signals across various market structures. Nono Shark does  not  use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. All tra
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Эксперты
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Эксперты
VR Black Box — это современный автоматический торговый эксперт, разработанный опытным трейдером программистом. Мощный торговый инструмент, построенный на проверенной стратегии следования за трендовыми движениями рынка. Этот робот прошёл длительный путь развития и усовершенствования, регулярно обновляясь и адаптируясь к меняющимся условиям рынка. За годы эксплуатации на реальных торговых счетах он зарекомендовал себя как надежный помощник как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров. Файлы нас
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Эксперты
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Эксперты
ThanosAlgotrade автоматический торговый советник для получения стабильной прибыли на длительном временном промежутке. Не требует ручного вмешательства. Предназначен для работы в терминале МТ5 на счетах типа "хедж" Советник нужно установить на график валютной пары EURUSD на тайм фрейм М1 и включить автоторговлю. Мониторинг работы советника  можно посмотреть здесь - ( ссылка на сигнал)
Royal Sterling Intel
Rudi Rupian
Эксперты
Royal Sterling Intel – Обзор советника Royal Sterling Intel (RSI) представляет собой автоматизированную торговую систему, основанную на индикаторе Relative Strength Index (RSI), который широко используется для анализа рыночного импульса. По умолчанию советник разработан для работы на таймфрейме H4 (4 часа), что позволяет анализировать более крупные рыночные движения и снижать влияние краткосрочного ценового шума. Основная задача системы заключается в выявлении рыночных условий, при которых импул
Prop Firm Mastery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Эксперты
The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Автоматический советник для торговли по индикатору Hull Moving Average (HMA) на MetaTrader 5 КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ HMA Scalper Pro EA — это профессиональный торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, работающий по направлению скользящей средней Hull (Hull Moving Average, HMA). Индикатор HMA определяет текущее направление тренда, а советник открывает сделки в его сторону, дополняя вход управлением капиталом Smart Risk, адаптивной сеточной торговлей, трейлинг-стопом, безубыт
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Эксперты
NeoPips Engine EA — настоящая торговая революция уже наступила! «Настоящая сила торговли заключается в том, чтобы видеть то, что упускают другие. NeoPips Engine не следует за рынком — он им управляет». О NeoPips Engine EA: ваш интеллектуальный торговый союзник NeoPips Engine EA — это не обычный торговый робот. Это многомерный, оптимизированный для ИИ экспертный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужна точность, адаптивность и долгосрочная эффективность. В отличие от устаревших
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Smart Trend Predictor
Denis Novoselov
Индикаторы
Professional XAUUSD H1 trend indicator with non-repainting signals, ATR-based SL/TP levels, forecast visualization, dashboard analytics, and Telegram alerts. Designed for traders who want fewer but higher-quality gold trend entries instead of noisy scalping signals. The indicator combines: multi-EMA trend structure, ADX trend-strength filtering, stochastic momentum confirmation, higher-timeframe direction alignment, volatility-adaptive risk levels. Signals are generated only on closed candles an
TrendEngine
Denis Novoselov
Эксперты
TrendEngine — кросс-активный трендовый аллокатор для MetaTrader 5 Систематическая среднесрочная стратегия следования за трендом на мировых фондовых индексах и металлах. Без сетки, без мартингейла, без долива в убыток. Риск ограничен математически — размером позиции и жёстким потолком плеча. Для кого эта стратегия Целевая группа. Инвесторы и трейдеры, которым нужен системный, контролируемый по риску подход «настроил и не трогаешь», а не ручной трейдинг у монитора. Особенно — те, кто устал от сове
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв