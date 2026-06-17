Real Spread Monitor Pro

Now free. Know your real spread, and know exactly what it costs you on every trade.

Know your real spread. Know what it costs you.


Real Spread Monitor puts the one number most traders ignore right on your chart: the real bid/ask spread, live, and exactly what it costs you per trade. Scalpers and intraday traders lose money to the spread every single day. This tool shows you when the spread is normal, when it is too wide to trade, and how it behaves hour by hour — so you trade with your eyes open.

Monitoring tool only. It does NOT execute arbitrage and does NOT compare prices between brokers — it measures the spread of YOUR own broker. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

📘 Full user manual & guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771679

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KEY FEATURES
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• Live spread in points and in your account currency, tick by tick.
• Cost-per-lot calculator — the real money the spread takes from each trade.
• Multi-symbol watchlist (up to 10) with per-symbol sparklines.
• Rolling average / min / max, and an adaptive OK / HIGH / CRITICAL status.
• Spread-vs-ATR ratio — know if the spread is cheap or expensive for current volatility.
• Hourly typical-spread heatmap with an average reference line — find the cheap and expensive hours at a glance.
• Heatmap fills INSTANTLY from up to 7 days of your broker's history (no waiting) and keeps learning live; data is saved between sessions.
• Configurable alerts: popup, sound and push when the spread spikes.
• On-chart floating spread label, Dark & Light themes, adjustable font, English & Spanish.
• Handles broker symbol suffixes (XAUUSD.m, EURUSD.pro, etc.) automatically.

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HOW TO USE
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1) Attach the indicator to an active chart (e.g. XAUUSD).
2) Read the big number — the live spread of the focused symbol — plus its cost per lot.
3) Click any symbol in the watchlist to focus it.
4) Use the "AVG SPREAD BY HOUR" chart to find the cheap/expensive hours: bars above the dotted "avg" line are the expensive hours to avoid; below are the cheap ones.
5) Leave it running — it learns your broker's spread and alerts you when the spread spikes.

────────────────────────────────
HOW THE HOURLY HEATMAP WORKS
────────────────────────────────
On load it reads up to 7 days of your broker's bar history and buckets the spread by hour of day, so it is useful immediately (gold, indices, most CFDs). As it runs it keeps adding live samples and SAVES them, so the chart survives timeframe changes and restarts. If a symbol's history has no spread data, the chart fills in live over time. If it looks empty right after loading, give it a couple of minutes — it retries the backfill automatically.

────────────────────────────────
INPUTS (overview)
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Display: Theme · Language · Panel position · Refresh rate · Font scale.
Watchlist: comma-separated symbols (up to 10) · Rolling average window (minutes).
Alerts: enable · High factor (avg × 2) · Critical factor (avg × 4) · Popup / Sound / Push.
Cost: Reference lot size (set it to the size you trade).
Chart Style: Hide grid · Apply color scheme · On-chart spread label.

────────────────────────────────
FAQ
────────────────────────────────
• Heatmap empty? Broker history still downloading or has no spread for that symbol — wait a couple of minutes; it retries and otherwise fills in live.
• A forex pair shows 0.0? Its market is likely closed; it updates when open.
• Cost too big/small? It is for the Reference lot size — set that to your size.
• Broker uses suffixes? Just put the base names; it resolves them automatically.

Why I made this free: if you scalp gold on M1, spread and slippage are what
decide whether a strategy makes money or loses it. This tool tells you in seconds
whether your broker gives the real RAW/ECN conditions a fast scalper needs. If it
does, and you want a robot built for exactly those conditions, my Expert Advisors
are on my profile.

It costs you nothing. If it helps you read your broker better, a short review
means a lot and helps other traders find it.


────────────────────────────────
DISCLAIMER
────────────────────────────────
Real Spread Monitor is a monitoring tool. It does not provide financial advice, does not execute arbitrage and does not compare brokers. All trading decisions are yours. Trading carries a high level of risk.
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5 (2)
Эксперты
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading Высокочастотный (HFT) советник , созданный для XAUUSD, теперь для MT4 & MT5 Версия MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179737 Вот данные для входа investor (только просмотр) по каждому счёту: MetaTrader 4 • Счёт: 12754297 • Investor-пароль: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • Счёт: 52904796 • Investor-пароль: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 Независимо от того, начинаете ли вы со скромного депозита или с большого, Aurum Apex подстраива
Scalping Signal NO Repaint NO Lag
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3 (2)
Индикаторы
"Scalping Signal No Repaint No Lag" - единственный индикатор на рынке, который автоматически загружает все необходимые индикаторы при перетаскивании на любой график, без необходимости использовать шаблоны или дополнительные индикаторы. Он настраивает график так, чтобы он выглядел точно так же, как на предоставленном изображении. Этот индикатор гарантирует отсутствие перерисовки и задержек, что делает его идеальным для стратегий скальпинга на всех валютных парах и таймфреймах (TF). Функциональные
Clear Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор "Breakout Buy-Sell" предназначен для выявления и выделения потенциальных возможностей для покупки и продажи на основе прорывов цен в разных торговых сессиях (Токио, Лондон и Нью-Йорк). Этот индикатор помогает трейдерам четко визуализировать зоны покупки и продажи, а также уровни фиксации прибыли (TP) и стоп-лосса (SL). Стратегия использования Индикатор можно использовать следующим образом: Первоначальная настройка : Выберите торговую сессию и настройте смещение GMT. Визуализация рынка
GbpUsd Pip Hunter EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Эксперты
Основные характеристики: Оптимизирован для GBPUSD на временном интервале M15: Специально разработан и протестирован для пары GBPUSD на 15-минутном графике. Рекомендуемый минимальный размер счета: Требуется минимальный баланс счета $1000 для обеспечения низкой просадки. Совместимость со спредами: Лучше всего использовать с низкими спредами или ECN-счетами для максимальной прибыльности. Управление рисками: Включает опцию отключения функции Экспоненциального лота, установив ее на 1.0, в зависимост
Multi Timeframe Moving Averages
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Индикатор MTFMA (Множественные скользящие средние по различным временным рамкам) использует несколько скользящих средних (MA) на разных временных интервалах для предоставления сигналов на покупку и продажу (которые не перерисовываются) в отдельном окне от основного графика. Он универсален и прост в интерпретации, подходит как для скальпинга на меньших временных интервалах, так и для долгосрочной торговли на более крупных временных интервалах. Почему это многокадровый? Термин многокадровый относи
GO Trend MultiTimeFrame
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Индикатор GoTrend Multi-Timeframe Индикатор "GoTrend Multi-Timeframe" — это необходимый инструмент для трейдеров, ищущих быстрый и эффективный способ оценки общих и конкретных тенденций валютной пары на различных таймфреймах. Этот индикатор позволяет трейдерам получить четкое и полное представление о направлении рынка с первого взгляда, оптимизируя принятие решений и повышая эффективность их торговых стратегий. Основные характеристики: Мультитаймфреймный анализ: Этот индикатор предоставляет исче
Gold Vertex EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Эксперты
Gold Vertex EA — это надежный и стабильный выбор для тех, кто хочет автоматизировать свою торговлю на рынке золота. Благодаря мощной системе, основанной на одном из самых эффективных индикаторов, и продуманной трендовой стратегии, Gold Vertex EA является мощным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся к точной и стабильной торговле. Требования Платформа : MetaTrader 4 Поддерживаемые активы : Разработано и настроено специально для золота (XAUUSD) Рекомендуемый тип счета : ECN или со сниженным спре
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Эксперты
Inferno Signals EA создан для максимального использования значительных движений на рынке, работая на устойчивом таймфрейме M30. Он идеален для тех, кто хочет начать с небольшим начальными капиталом от $100 на пару, обеспечивающим автоматическое управление капиталом, включая динамические корректировки лотов и уровни безопасности, такие как Stop-Loss (SL). С низким уровнем просадки и стратегией, нацеленной на поиск лучших возможностей, Inferno Signals EA стремится максимизировать прибыль без компр
MarketPrice Indicator
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
The MarketPrice Indicator is designed to provide a quick, one-glance visualization of the trend direction for a currency pair across all time frames (Time Frames), streamlining decision-making. MarketPrice Indicator is based on daily levels and trading signals derived from moving average crossovers and market strength according to various technical indicators. It comes fully configured, though you can, of course, modify any parameters as desired. Indicator Logic The indicator uses a combination
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal предлагает абсолютно инновационный подход. Идеально подходит для тех, кто хочет заранее оценить, как сигнал работает с определенным TP-SL, и в каких парах/таймфреймах он показывает лучшие результаты. Стратегия Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal — это важный инструмент для любого трейдера и любого типа торговли , потому что она не только предоставляет точные, не перерисовывающиеся сигналы , четко указывая, когда и в каком на
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Индикатор Last 50 Pips разработан для быстрого определения возможностей покупки и продажи на основе недавнего поведения цен. Он измеряет изменение цены в последних свечах, чтобы выделить желтым моменты, когда цена может менять направление. Сигнал на покупку: Следует открыть позицию ПОКУПКИ , когда индикатор меняется с КРАСНОГО на ЖЕЛТЫЙ , что указывает на изменение от нисходящего тренда к восходящему. Пожалуйста, смотрите изображения, чтобы увидеть, как это просто. Сигнал на продажу: Следует о
FlashPoints Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Каждый день в начале торгов Flashpoints Breakout будет анализировать уровни пивота, поддержки и сопротивления, используя данные за предыдущий день (максимум, минимум и закрытие), чтобы рассчитать два уровня пробоя (вверх и вниз). Таким образом, новые уровни входа будут готовы к утру, включая значения Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL), что позволяет разместить отложенные ордера Buy Stop или Sell Stop без дополнительных расчетов. С Flashpoints Breakout вы можете ежедневно размещать 1 или 2 отложен
Buy Sell Magic Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
BUYSELLMAGIC is a non-repainting signal-type trading indicator designed to precisely detect entry points in the market.  Features Reliable and permanent signals : BUYSELLMAGIC signals are final once the candle closes, ensuring they will not be modified or removed from the chart. This gives you the confidence of working with an indicator that keeps its signals stable and trustworthy. Comprehensive alerts : In addition to signals on the chart, you’ll receive notifications via email, pop-up alerts
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Индикаторы
M1 EASY SCALPER — это индикатор для скальпинга, специально разработанный для таймфрейма 1 минута (M1), совместимый с любой валютной парой или инструментом на вашем терминале MT4. Конечно, его можно использовать и на других таймфреймах, но он особенно эффективен на M1 (что довольно сложно!) для скальпинга. Примечание: если вы собираетесь заниматься скальпингом, убедитесь, что у вас есть подходящий для этого счёт. Не используйте центовые или стандартные счета, так как у них слишком высокие спреды!
Trade Insights Display
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Trade Insights Display is the ideal companion for traders who want to operate with clarity and precision. This indicator provides real-time access to critical account data, such as: Balance Equity Margin Spread Swap Remaining time for the current candle . These data points are essential, regardless of the strategy or other indicators you use. Having this indicator always visible allows you to quickly assess your account status, the swap for each pair (helping you avoid high-cost trades), and the
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Эксперты
EUROGEDDON EA – Непревзойдённая стабильность с контролируемым риском EUROGEDDON EA — это полностью автоматический торговый робот с адаптивным интеллектом , созданный для устойчивого роста небольших счетов при полном контроле над капиталом. С объёмом 0.01 лота на каждые $200 на счёте, он торгует с очень низким риском, достигая минимальной просадки и демонстрируя такую эффективность, которую вы действительно должны протестировать сами. Скачайте демо-версию и проверьте вживую. Не полагайтесь
ZeroLag TrendCandle Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
ZeroLag TrendCandle — Система окраски свечей и сигналов в реальном времени (без перерисовки) ZeroLag TrendCandle — это инструмент для определения тренда в реальном времени , который использует окраску свечей без перерисовки на основе продвинутого анализа индикатора Williams Percent Range (WPR). Он отображает смену тренда, изменения импульса и потенциальные развороты с помощью динамической цветовой схемы — позволяя трейдерам мгновенно понять текущее рыночное направление на чистом и интуитивно п
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Candle Fusion Pro — Распознавание свечных моделей + Фильтр тренда + Фильтр импульса (без перерисовки) Обнаруживайте мощные свечные модели и подтверждайте их силу с помощью анализа тренда и импульса в реальном времени. Candle Fusion Pro — это идеальный визуальный инструмент для трейдеров, полагающихся на точность Price Action , структуру тренда и многоуровневое подтверждение . Основные функции Сигналы на основе паттернов : Обнаруживает более 10 продвинутых японских моделей , включая: Падающие з
ClearView Trend Finder
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
ClearView Trend Finder — Видишь, как всё стало ясно? Ты когда-нибудь чувствовал, что на графике слишком много шума? Слишком много индикаторов, пересекающихся сигналов и линий, которые только усложняют анализ? ClearView Trend Finder полностью устраняет этот визуальный беспорядок и позволяет сосредоточиться на единственно важном: ясном тренде . Эта система превращает график в чистый и точный вид, без перерисовки и изменений. Каждая свеча фильтруется так, чтобы отображать только доминирующее напр
Aurum Apex Mt5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Эксперты
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading Высокочастотный (HFT) советник , созданный для XAUUSD, теперь для MT4 & MT5 Версия MT4  version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221 Вот данные для входа investor (только просмотр) по каждому счёту: MetaTrader 4 • Счёт: 12754297 • Investor-пароль: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • Счёт: 52904796 • Investor-пароль: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 Независимо от того, начинаете ли вы со скромного депозита или с большого, Aurum Apex п
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