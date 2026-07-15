ForexInspector Broker X Ray

ForexInspector Broker X-Ray

See exactly what your broker charges, and how it compares, in one clean panel on your chart.

ForexInspector Broker X-Ray reads your live account conditions and shows them in a professional tabbed panel: real spread, true cost per lot (spread plus commission), swaps in money, leverage, margin, execution type, stop-out, ping and a 0 to 10 broker score. It also shows how your broker ranks against the community on forexinspector.com.

100% FREE  •  It never trades  •  It only reads and displays

Five tabs

  • COST — spread now, spread cost per lot, real cost per lot (spread plus your commission), spread min/avg/max with stability, and swaps in your account currency.
  • SCAN — your broker spread and real cost across the symbols you choose, at a glance.
  • BROKER — leverage, execution (ECN or dealing desk), spread type, stop-out level, stop level, ping, and real execution slippage measured from your own fills.
  • EAs — is your broker a good fit for robots? Hedging, FIFO rule, min stop level, execution and spread stability, with a clear verdict (scalping, grid or swing).
  • COMMUNITY — how your broker ranks versus all users for your symbol, and the cheapest brokers by real cost per lot, crowdsourced live.

Why it helps

  • Shows true cost per lot, not just the raw spread. Raw and ECN spreads look tiny but hide the commission.
  • Swaps normalized to money per night in your account currency, so you see the real overnight cost.
  • Real execution slippage measured from your own fills, so you know how your broker actually fills.
  • A 0 to 10 broker score based on spread versus volatility, spread stability, stop level and swaps.
  • Draggable panel with adjustable scale and font size. Works on any symbol, any timeframe, any broker.

Getting started

  • 1. Attach it — drag ForexInspector Broker X-Ray from the Navigator onto any chart. Move the panel by its header.
  • 2. (Optional) Turn on the community — click Algo Trading, then open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors, tick “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” and add https://forexinspector.com. Do this in each terminal you use. Without it the panel still works fully for your own broker, you just will not see the community ranking.

📘 Full step-by-step user guide, with screenshots: forexinspector.com/broker-xray

Privacy

Sharing is optional. When enabled it sends only anonymous broker statistics: broker name, server, symbol, spreads, costs, swaps, leverage, execution, ping and your average slippage in points. It never sends your account number, balance, order history or any personal data. It never trades.

Join the community stats (optional)

Enable Algo Trading and add https://forexinspector.com under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest. Without this the panel still works fully for your own broker, you just will not see the community comparison.

Free forever. Part of forexinspector.com — independent reviews of brokers, EAs and VPS with real data.

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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Эксперты
Gold Vertex EA — это надежный и стабильный выбор для тех, кто хочет автоматизировать свою торговлю на рынке золота. Благодаря мощной системе, основанной на одном из самых эффективных индикаторов, и продуманной трендовой стратегии, Gold Vertex EA является мощным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся к точной и стабильной торговле. Требования Платформа : MetaTrader 4 Поддерживаемые активы : Разработано и настроено специально для золота (XAUUSD) Рекомендуемый тип счета : ECN или со сниженным спре
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Эксперты
Inferno Signals EA создан для максимального использования значительных движений на рынке, работая на устойчивом таймфрейме M30. Он идеален для тех, кто хочет начать с небольшим начальными капиталом от $100 на пару, обеспечивающим автоматическое управление капиталом, включая динамические корректировки лотов и уровни безопасности, такие как Stop-Loss (SL). С низким уровнем просадки и стратегией, нацеленной на поиск лучших возможностей, Inferno Signals EA стремится максимизировать прибыль без компр
MarketPrice Indicator
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
The MarketPrice Indicator is designed to provide a quick, one-glance visualization of the trend direction for a currency pair across all time frames (Time Frames), streamlining decision-making. MarketPrice Indicator is based on daily levels and trading signals derived from moving average crossovers and market strength according to various technical indicators. It comes fully configured, though you can, of course, modify any parameters as desired. Indicator Logic The indicator uses a combination
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal предлагает абсолютно инновационный подход. Идеально подходит для тех, кто хочет заранее оценить, как сигнал работает с определенным TP-SL, и в каких парах/таймфреймах он показывает лучшие результаты. Стратегия Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal — это важный инструмент для любого трейдера и любого типа торговли , потому что она не только предоставляет точные, не перерисовывающиеся сигналы , четко указывая, когда и в каком на
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Индикатор Last 50 Pips разработан для быстрого определения возможностей покупки и продажи на основе недавнего поведения цен. Он измеряет изменение цены в последних свечах, чтобы выделить желтым моменты, когда цена может менять направление. Сигнал на покупку: Следует открыть позицию ПОКУПКИ , когда индикатор меняется с КРАСНОГО на ЖЕЛТЫЙ , что указывает на изменение от нисходящего тренда к восходящему. Пожалуйста, смотрите изображения, чтобы увидеть, как это просто. Сигнал на продажу: Следует о
FlashPoints Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Каждый день в начале торгов Flashpoints Breakout будет анализировать уровни пивота, поддержки и сопротивления, используя данные за предыдущий день (максимум, минимум и закрытие), чтобы рассчитать два уровня пробоя (вверх и вниз). Таким образом, новые уровни входа будут готовы к утру, включая значения Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL), что позволяет разместить отложенные ордера Buy Stop или Sell Stop без дополнительных расчетов. С Flashpoints Breakout вы можете ежедневно размещать 1 или 2 отложен
Buy Sell Magic Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
BUYSELLMAGIC is a non-repainting signal-type trading indicator designed to precisely detect entry points in the market.  Features Reliable and permanent signals : BUYSELLMAGIC signals are final once the candle closes, ensuring they will not be modified or removed from the chart. This gives you the confidence of working with an indicator that keeps its signals stable and trustworthy. Comprehensive alerts : In addition to signals on the chart, you’ll receive notifications via email, pop-up alerts
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Индикаторы
M1 EASY SCALPER — это индикатор для скальпинга, специально разработанный для таймфрейма 1 минута (M1), совместимый с любой валютной парой или инструментом на вашем терминале MT4. Конечно, его можно использовать и на других таймфреймах, но он особенно эффективен на M1 (что довольно сложно!) для скальпинга. Примечание: если вы собираетесь заниматься скальпингом, убедитесь, что у вас есть подходящий для этого счёт. Не используйте центовые или стандартные счета, так как у них слишком высокие спреды!
Trade Insights Display
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Trade Insights Display is the ideal companion for traders who want to operate with clarity and precision. This indicator provides real-time access to critical account data, such as: Balance Equity Margin Spread Swap Remaining time for the current candle . These data points are essential, regardless of the strategy or other indicators you use. Having this indicator always visible allows you to quickly assess your account status, the swap for each pair (helping you avoid high-cost trades), and the
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Эксперты
EUROGEDDON EA – Непревзойдённая стабильность с контролируемым риском EUROGEDDON EA — это полностью автоматический торговый робот с адаптивным интеллектом , созданный для устойчивого роста небольших счетов при полном контроле над капиталом. С объёмом 0.01 лота на каждые $200 на счёте, он торгует с очень низким риском, достигая минимальной просадки и демонстрируя такую эффективность, которую вы действительно должны протестировать сами. Скачайте демо-версию и проверьте вживую. Не полагайтесь
ZeroLag TrendCandle Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
ZeroLag TrendCandle — Система окраски свечей и сигналов в реальном времени (без перерисовки) ZeroLag TrendCandle — это инструмент для определения тренда в реальном времени , который использует окраску свечей без перерисовки на основе продвинутого анализа индикатора Williams Percent Range (WPR). Он отображает смену тренда, изменения импульса и потенциальные развороты с помощью динамической цветовой схемы — позволяя трейдерам мгновенно понять текущее рыночное направление на чистом и интуитивно п
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Candle Fusion Pro — Распознавание свечных моделей + Фильтр тренда + Фильтр импульса (без перерисовки) Обнаруживайте мощные свечные модели и подтверждайте их силу с помощью анализа тренда и импульса в реальном времени. Candle Fusion Pro — это идеальный визуальный инструмент для трейдеров, полагающихся на точность Price Action , структуру тренда и многоуровневое подтверждение . Основные функции Сигналы на основе паттернов : Обнаруживает более 10 продвинутых японских моделей , включая: Падающие з
ClearView Trend Finder
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
ClearView Trend Finder — Видишь, как всё стало ясно? Ты когда-нибудь чувствовал, что на графике слишком много шума? Слишком много индикаторов, пересекающихся сигналов и линий, которые только усложняют анализ? ClearView Trend Finder полностью устраняет этот визуальный беспорядок и позволяет сосредоточиться на единственно важном: ясном тренде . Эта система превращает график в чистый и точный вид, без перерисовки и изменений. Каждая свеча фильтруется так, чтобы отображать только доминирующее напр
Aurum Apex Mt5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Эксперты
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading Высокочастотный (HFT) советник , созданный для XAUUSD, теперь для MT4 & MT5 Версия MT4  version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221 Вот данные для входа investor (только просмотр) по каждому счёту: MetaTrader 4 • Счёт: 12754297 • Investor-пароль: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • Счёт: 52904796 • Investor-пароль: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 Независимо от того, начинаете ли вы со скромного депозита или с большого, Aurum Apex п
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