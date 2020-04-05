Price Action EA Builder

Build your own price action trading strategy without writing a single line of code.

Unlike traditional EA builders that rely primarily on technical indicators, Price Action EA Builder is built around the foundation of how professional traders read the market—price action.

Combine candlestick patterns, market structure, support and resistance, trading sessions, and directional filters to create fully automated trading strategies directly inside MetaTrader 5.

Price Action EA Builder does not come with a predefined strategy. Instead, it gives you the flexibility to build, test, optimize, and automate your own price action rules using an intuitive set of configurable tools.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or other CFD markets, Price Action EA Builder allows you to transform your trading ideas into an automated Expert Advisor without programming.

Why Price Action Instead of Indicators?

Many automated trading systems rely on lagging technical indicators that react only after price has already moved.

Price Action EA Builder takes a different approach.

Instead of building strategies around moving averages, oscillators, or indicator crossovers, it focuses on the market itself:

Candlestick patterns

Market structure

Fractal-based support and resistance

Trading sessions

Price confirmation

This allows traders to build strategies based on actual market behavior rather than mathematical derivatives of price.

What is Price Action EA Builder?

Price Action EA Builder is a flexible Expert Advisor framework designed for traders who prefer price action over indicator-based systems.

Instead of forcing you to use one predefined strategy, it lets you combine different price action components into your own trading rules.

The EA continuously monitors the market and executes trades exactly according to the conditions you configure, removing emotional decision-making while maintaining complete control over your strategy.

Candlestick Pattern Builder

Main Features

Choose the price action confirmation that best matches your trading style.

Supported patterns include:

Bullish & Bearish Engulfing

Bullish & Bearish Harami

Bullish & Bearish Pin Bar

Morning Star

Evening Star

Each pattern can be evaluated on its own configurable timeframe.

Market Structure Filter

Trade only in the direction of the market.

The EA automatically analyzes market structure using confirmed Bill Williams fractals to identify:

Higher Highs

Higher Lows

Lower Highs

Lower Lows

This allows you to filter trades based on objective price structure rather than subjective chart interpretation.

Fractal Support & Resistance Filter

Trade only at meaningful price levels.

The EA automatically detects the latest confirmed fractal support and resistance levels and allows trades only when price interacts with those areas.

Instead of treating fractals as entry signals, Price Action EA Builder uses them as objective price action locations where reversals are more likely to occur.

This creates a natural workflow:

Identify support or resistance

Wait for price to reach the level

Confirm with your selected candlestick pattern

Execute automatically

Flexible Strategy Builder

Mix and match multiple price action components to create your own trading strategy.

Combine:

Candlestick patterns

Market structure

Support & resistance

Day filters

Trading sessions

Trade direction

Create simple or advanced rule sets without programming.

Day & Time Filters

Restrict trading to your preferred market sessions.

Configure:

Trading days

Start time

End time

Ideal for trading only during London, New York, Asian sessions, or your own preferred schedule.

Direction Filter

Choose how the EA trades:

Buy Only

Sell Only

Both Directions

Perfect for trend-following or directional trading strategies.

Optimized for Strategy Testing

Price Action EA Builder is designed with clean, efficient MQL5 code for fast optimization and reliable backtesting using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Quickly evaluate different combinations of price action rules before trading on a live account.

Discretionary Traders

Who Is It For?

Automate your existing price action strategy while maintaining complete control over the rules.

Automation Beginners

Create your own Expert Advisor without learning MQL5 programming.

Experienced Traders

Rapidly test new price action concepts and trading ideas.

Busy Traders

Allow your strategy to monitor the markets continuously without having to watch charts all day.

Why Choose Price Action EA Builder?

Unlike traditional EA builders that depend on collections of lagging indicators, Price Action EA Builder is built around the core elements of market behavior.

Instead of asking, "What does the indicator say?", it asks:

What is the market structure?

Where are the key support and resistance levels?

Is price reacting at those levels?

Has price confirmed the move with a valid candlestick pattern?

This approach provides a cleaner, more objective framework for designing automated trading strategies based on how price actually moves.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always perform thorough backtesting, optimization, and forward testing on a demo account before trading with real funds.