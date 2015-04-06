Quantum Crown EA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.3
- Активации: 5
Special Introductory Offer Available For Early Users
Quantum Crown EA is currently available at a special launch price for a limited period. Early adopters can access the system before future pricing adjustments.
QUANTUM CROWN EA
Gold Recovery Trading System For MT4
Built for traders who want a fully automated gold trading solution with active position management and recovery-based execution.
Unlike many systems that rely on a small number of historical trades, Quantum Crown EA has been tested across a large sample size and multiple market conditions.
Historical Backtest Summary
Initial Deposit: $100
Test Period: January 2024 – May 2026
Symbol: Gold
Timeframe: M30
Total Trades: 2054
Profit Factor: 3.30
The strategy maintained continuous trading activity throughout changing market environments while generating a large trade sample for evaluation.
Why Traders Choose Quantum Crown EA
✔ Designed For Gold Trading
Developed and optimized specifically for gold market behavior.
✔ Active Position Management
Continuously manages positions according to predefined trading rules.
✔ Recovery-Based Logic
Structured recovery methodology designed to adapt to market fluctuations.
✔ Fully Automated Trading
No manual intervention required after setup.
✔ Large Historical Sample
More than 2054 completed trades in historical testing.
✔ Flexible Risk Settings
Suitable for different account sizes and risk preferences.
Core Features
• Automated Trade Execution
• Gold Market Optimized
• Dynamic Position Management
• Recovery Trading Logic
• Adjustable Risk Parameters
• User Friendly Configuration
Suitable For
✓ Gold Traders
✓ MT4 Users
✓ Automated Trading Enthusiasts
✓ Traders Seeking Systematic Execution
Important Information
Quantum Crown EA is designed to automate trade execution according to predefined rules. Historical test results are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future performance. Trading leveraged products involves risk, and users should test settings on a demo account before trading live funds.
QUANTUM CROWN EA
Control Risk
Manage Positions
Follow The System