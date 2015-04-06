Quantum Crown EA

Special Introductory Offer Available For Early Users

Quantum Crown EA is currently available at a special launch price for a limited period. Early adopters can access the system before future pricing adjustments.


QUANTUM CROWN EA

Gold Recovery Trading System For MT4

Built for traders who want a fully automated gold trading solution with active position management and recovery-based execution.

Unlike many systems that rely on a small number of historical trades, Quantum Crown EA has been tested across a large sample size and multiple market conditions.

Historical Backtest Summary

Initial Deposit: $100

Test Period: January 2024 – May 2026

Symbol: Gold

Timeframe: M30

Total Trades: 2054

Profit Factor: 3.30

The strategy maintained continuous trading activity throughout changing market environments while generating a large trade sample for evaluation.

Why Traders Choose Quantum Crown EA

✔ Designed For Gold Trading

Developed and optimized specifically for gold market behavior.

✔ Active Position Management

Continuously manages positions according to predefined trading rules.

✔ Recovery-Based Logic

Structured recovery methodology designed to adapt to market fluctuations.

✔ Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention required after setup.

✔ Large Historical Sample

More than 2054 completed trades in historical testing.

✔ Flexible Risk Settings

Suitable for different account sizes and risk preferences.

Core Features

• Automated Trade Execution

• Gold Market Optimized

• Dynamic Position Management

• Recovery Trading Logic

• Adjustable Risk Parameters

• User Friendly Configuration

Suitable For

✓ Gold Traders

✓ MT4 Users

✓ Automated Trading Enthusiasts

✓ Traders Seeking Systematic Execution

Important Information

Quantum Crown EA is designed to automate trade execution according to predefined rules. Historical test results are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future performance. Trading leveraged products involves risk, and users should test settings on a demo account before trading live funds.

QUANTUM CROWN EA

Control Risk

Manage Positions

Follow The System


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Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
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Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
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4.93 (257)
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Эксперты
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Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
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Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
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Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Lachezar Krastev
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Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
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5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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GoldPro (MT4) — советник по XAUUSD с 2 режимами: Classic и Scalping GoldPro — автоматическая торговая система для   XAUUSD (золото) , созданная для тех, кому важны понятная логика, контроль рисков и возможность адаптировать стиль торговли под разные фазы рынка. Внутри одного советника можно выбрать   режим работы : 1) Classic Mode — более спокойная логика для откатов и движений “волнами” Режим, ориентированный на входы в моменты “перегрева” рынка (зоны истощения движения) и структурное сопровожд
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4.71 (21)
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Торговый советник Ice Сube Scalper -   это дневной скальпер , совершающий большое количество торговых операций ежедневно, забирая с каждой сделкой по несколько пунктов. Стратегия советника строиться на торговли по тренду с использованием индикатора RSI.  Советник применяет усреднение с коэффициентным увеличением лота, вам нужно понимать это перед использованием советника, тем не менее стратегия показала себя хорошо как при тестировании на истории так и при реальной торговли.  Для понимания работ
GOLD Scalper PRO
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4.48 (25)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Эксперты
One Gold - Будущее Трейдинга Представляем One Gold EA, сложного торгового робота для золота на платформе Meta Trader, разработанного для помощи трейдерам в расширенном анализе рынка. Наша запатентованная технология использует нейронные сети и алгоритмы на основе данных для анализа как исторических, так и текущих данных рынка золота, предоставляя информацию, которая может помочь в принятии решений. В отличие от традиционных ручных стратегий, One Gold EA работает с минимальным вмешательством, опти
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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