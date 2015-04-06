Special Introductory Offer Available For Early Users

Quantum Crown EA is currently available at a special launch price for a limited period. Early adopters can access the system before future pricing adjustments.

Gold Recovery Trading System For MT4

QUANTUM CROWN EA

Built for traders who want a fully automated gold trading solution with active position management and recovery-based execution.

Unlike many systems that rely on a small number of historical trades, Quantum Crown EA has been tested across a large sample size and multiple market conditions.

Historical Backtest Summary

Initial Deposit: $100

Test Period: January 2024 – May 2026

Symbol: Gold

Timeframe: M30

Total Trades: 2054

Profit Factor: 3.30

The strategy maintained continuous trading activity throughout changing market environments while generating a large trade sample for evaluation.

Why Traders Choose Quantum Crown EA

✔ Designed For Gold Trading

Developed and optimized specifically for gold market behavior.

✔ Active Position Management

Continuously manages positions according to predefined trading rules.

✔ Recovery-Based Logic

Structured recovery methodology designed to adapt to market fluctuations.

✔ Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention required after setup.

✔ Large Historical Sample

More than 2054 completed trades in historical testing.

✔ Flexible Risk Settings

Suitable for different account sizes and risk preferences.

Core Features

• Automated Trade Execution

• Gold Market Optimized

• Dynamic Position Management

• Recovery Trading Logic

• Adjustable Risk Parameters

• User Friendly Configuration

Suitable For

✓ Gold Traders

✓ MT4 Users

✓ Automated Trading Enthusiasts

✓ Traders Seeking Systematic Execution

Important Information

Quantum Crown EA is designed to automate trade execution according to predefined rules. Historical test results are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future performance. Trading leveraged products involves risk, and users should test settings on a demo account before trading live funds.

QUANTUM CROWN EA

Control Risk

Manage Positions

Follow The System