Special Introductory Offer Available For Early Users

Quantum Crown EA is currently available at a special launch price for a limited period. Early adopters can access the system before future pricing adjustments.

Quantum Crown EA 30M

Advanced Recovery Trading System For MT4

Quantum Crown EA is an automated trading system developed for traders seeking intelligent position management and adaptive recovery technology in the gold market.

Designed around a structured recovery framework, Quantum Crown EA continuously monitors market conditions and dynamically manages trade sequences according to predefined trading rules.

Key Features

✔ Adaptive Recovery Engine

Built to manage market fluctuations through intelligent position management.

✔ Dynamic Market Response

Automatically reacts to changing market conditions without manual intervention.

✔ Professional Risk Management

Multiple configurable risk settings allow traders to tailor the system to their own trading style.

✔ Fully Automated Trading

After setup, the EA operates automatically according to its internal trading logic.

✔ Long-Term Trading Framework

Designed for continuous market participation with flexible configuration options.

Strategy Highlights

• Recovery-Based Trading Logic

• Dynamic Position Management

• Automated Trade Execution

• Gold Market Optimized

• Flexible Risk Parameters

• User Friendly Setup

Backtest Overview

Symbol: GOLD

Period: January 2024 – May 2026

Initial Deposit: $100

Total Trades: 2054

Profit Factor: 3.30

The backtest demonstrates consistent trading activity across different market conditions with a large sample size and long testing period.

Suitable For

• Gold Traders

• Automated Trading Enthusiasts

• Recovery Strategy Users

• MT4 Platform Traders



