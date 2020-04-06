HedgeMarti001

✅ Small Account





EURUSD AUDUSD Hedge Martingale EA — Built for Small Accounts

Small Balance? Still Want Smooth Cycles? This Is Made for You.

This EA is designed to help small accounts trade smarter with a controlled hedge system:

✅ BUY & SELL Simultaneous Entry (True Hedge Start)

✅ RSI + MA Filter — start only when conditions are cleaner

✅ Smart Grid Averaging — step-by-step recovery logic

✅ Basket Take-Profit: Total Orders × $1 → Close All Automatically

No complicated settings. No manual exits.

Just run the system and let it manage the cycle.

Perfect for traders who prefer small, repeatable targets.