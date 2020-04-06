HedgeMarti001

✅ Small Account 


EURUSD  AUDUSD  Hedge Martingale EA — Built for Small Accounts
Small Balance? Still Want Smooth Cycles? This Is Made for You.

This EA is designed to help small accounts trade smarter with a controlled hedge system:
BUY & SELL Simultaneous Entry (True Hedge Start)
RSI + MA Filter — start only when conditions are cleaner
Smart Grid Averaging — step-by-step recovery logic
Basket Take-Profit: Total Orders × $1Close All Automatically

No complicated settings. No manual exits.
Just run the system and let it manage the cycle.

Perfect for traders who prefer small, repeatable targets.

Рекомендуем также
Sonata MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Стратегия торгового эксперта основана на опережающем прогнозировании наиболее вероятного ценового движения. Методом определения этого движения является вычисление и соотношение таких факторов как: краткосрочные свечные модели OHLC, направление микротренда, скорость изменения цены. Одновременно может быть открыта только 1 сделка на одном торговом инструменте. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter Опасные методы торговли не используются. Советник имеет минимальные настройки, что
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
Mr Robot and source code
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Эксперты
I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Forex mark
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Эксперты
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
BeiDou Trend
Xian Qin Ceng
Эксперты
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Orcs PV
Pavels Voitesonoks
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Orcs _ PV   по сигналу индикаторов , выставляет сетку   стоповых   и   лимитных   ордеров.   Достигнув уровня заданной прибыли все ордера закрываются . Или достигнув уровня убытка все ордера закроются. Рекомендуется Таймфрейм:   Рекомендуется  H1. Тип счета : Любой. Параметры Lot Size - Фиксированный размер лота. Risk Percent - Процент баланса для расчета лота, если Фиксированный размер лота равен 0. Timeframe Indicators - Таймфрейм   индикаторов. Period Indicators   - Период индикато
CrownFVG EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
CrownFVG EA is a precision-engineered Breakout + Fair Value Gap (FVG) trading system designed to deliver consistent profits on the M5 timeframe . Built with a multi-group scalping architecture, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with algorithmic speed to identify and trade market inefficiencies where price is most likely to react — the Fair Value Gaps. Developed for traders who value accuracy, control, and capital protection , CrownFVG EA avoids risky techniques like Martingale or
Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
Mark Nicole Olarte
Эксперты
================================================================================               8-СТОЛБЦОВЫЙ СКАНЕР СТАТИСТИЧЕСКОГО ПРЕИМУЩЕСТВА               ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~         Чистая математика. Ноль индикаторов. Профессиональное преимущество. ================================================================================                "Хватит играть в азартные игры. Начните торговать со статистикой." ================================================================
Average Price Infinity
Rodrigo Shigueaki Da Costa Aoki
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Бесконечность средней цены! Это очень агрессивный робот для тех, кто ищет быстрые цели и хочет всегда оставаться в рабочем состоянии. Он всегда будет открывать сделки, измеряя непосредственный тренд рынка, ища быстрые цели. Его стратегия основана на средней цене, поэтому, когда цена актива уходит в противоположную сторону ордера, новые ордера открываются в поисках средней цены между ними. Минимум, рекомендуемый для эксплуатации этого робота, составляет 5 тысяч долларов. Этот
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Эксперты
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
ForExMachina 2
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Эксперты
ForExMachina 2 – The Quantitative Volatility Engine Automated Price Action Trading | Trend-Following Breakouts | Smart Recovery (Precision Engineered for XAUUSD & Volatile Forex Pairs) Trading with Machine Precision Stop relying on lagging indicators. ForExMachina  2 is a next-generation trading robot designed to exploit the one constant in the financial markets: Volatility . Built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ForExMachina ignores market noise. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary
Gold Emperor MT4
Tomas Vanek
Эксперты
The XU_30_913073101_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the M30 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-emperor/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 913073101 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
RNB Pass Ftmo
Chandana Jayampathi Lokuketagodage Don
1 (1)
Эксперты
PROP TRADING EA -  Passing challenge or Verification - ANY PROP FIRMS - TEST Set files in the Comment section  US30/US100   Dow Jones / Nasdaq https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=2e2ffcdc1689&lang=en               (01) testing ............ https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=f823192684d3&lang=en              (02) start date 21 Dec 2023   New and improved settings  https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=c2f389839308&lang=en              (03)  start date  04/01/2024 https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Эксперты
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Balance Controler
Pavel Malyshko
Эксперты
Советник разрабатывался для торговли на спокойном рынке и основной целью был минимальный риск в торговле без серьёзных потерь в одной сделке!Для торговли была выбрана валютная пара  eurchf m5   в силу своего спокойствия и очень хорошей отработки уровней.Система не использует усреднения и мартингейл,но может открывать максимум до 5 ордеров.Риски торговли данным советником вы можете оценить в тестере установив различный риск.Советник готов работать с минимальным депозитом от 50 долларов.Советник и
Scalper Gold Reborn
Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
Эксперты
Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Gold Titanium
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
Gold Titanium EA   is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular major currency pairs XAU USD   on   H1  Time Frame. It’s pure Price Action trading, mean reversal system that utilizes peakedness of market distribution to identify trend reversals safely. This Scalping EA uses a unique trading system that combines sophisticated automated trading with user discretion.   Gold Titanium   is one most advanced scalping systems and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Broker
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
Эксперты
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Эксперты
Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
Endeavor EA
Yuriy Kuzmin
Эксперты
Endeavor EA - полностью автоматический безындикаторный дневной советник, торгующий по стратегии, основанной на торговле по часам и пробое уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Логика советника: советник торгует в активные фазы азиатской, европейской и американской сессий и позволяет захватить практически весь дневной тренд. Он анализирует историю и открывает отложенные ордера с целью следовать в направления движения рынка при пробое. В советнике присутствуют опции закрытия ордера по профиту или по
Gold Scalper Intraday
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Внутридневный скальпер для золота , который работает по системе пробоя линий сопротивления. Робот рассчитывает с помощью математический моделей точки поддержки и сопротивления цены, после этого определяет тренд и его силу. Когда данные собраны, робот выставляет два отложенных ордера в разных направлениях. После срабатывания одного из ордеров, робот автоматически удаляет оставшийся отложенный ордер. Текущий ордер, который открыт, робот сопровождает с помощью ТрейлингСтопа, постоянно подтягивая С
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Требования к использованию советника : Для работы данного советника необходим низкий спред (рекомендуемый спред - 2) и минимальное проскальзывание! С давних времен системы, которые работают по сигналам волн Боллинжера, считаются одними из систем с лучшими показателями и надежностью. Представляю Вам Oblivion! Советник, который являет собой одну из таких систем. Кроме волн Боллинжера здесь используются такие индикаторы: Stochastic и Moving Average. В продукте не используются система Мартингейла и
FREE
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Эксперты
Эксперт MECHANIC - это советник, работающий на MetaTrader (MT4) и предназначенный для торговли тремя основными парами, а именно EURUSD, GBPUSD и AUDUSD. Но при индивидуальной настройке он также хорошо работает на любой валютной паре. Эксперт содержит сложную, полностью функциональную и точную механическую торговую стратегию, которая требует определенного хладнокровия. Она основана на стандартных индикатороах MT4 - Bollinger Bands и Parabolic SAR. Стратегия работает только на таймфрейме M5. Прост
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Эксперты
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
SafeTradeX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot Overview SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth , this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions. Key Features No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability. Fixed
С этим продуктом покупают
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (22)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (3)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Эксперты
ICMarkets Live Signal: Нажмите здесь Что необходимо для успешной работы с KT Gold Nexus EA? Терпение. Дисциплина. Время. KT Gold Nexus EA основан на реальном торговом подходе, используемом профессиональными трейдерами и частными управляющими фондами. Его сила заключается не в краткосрочных эмоциях, а в долгосрочной стабильности. Этот советник предназначен для торговли на дистанции. Рекомендуется использовать его не менее одного года, чтобы раскрыть его реальный потенциал. Как и в профессиональн
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Jesko EA  Jesko — это особый торговый советник , созданный на основе проверенной стратегии, которая оптимизировалась и тестировалась в течение многих лет. Он был протестирован на реальных счетах и показал себя как прибыльное и низкорисковое решение . Теперь мы решили сделать его доступным для всех. Signal live       Четыре месяца реального счета  Простая установка  Работает у любого брокера (рекомендуется ECN)  Минимальный депозит: 100$ 1,5 мин.: Золото Для тестирования: убедитесь, что на график
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Эксперты
С оветник MT4 для торговли золотом  Gold Emperor EA полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller   Gold Emperor EA  – это автоматизированный торговый советник (эксперт), разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Он предназначен для максимизации прибыли и минимизации рисков при торговле этим волатильным активом. Ключевые особенности: Специализация на золоте: Советник разработан с учетом специфически
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Ai разработан для работы с индикатором Trend Ai, который выполняет собственный анализ рынка, сочетая определение тренда с оперативными точками входа и оповещениями о развороте, и автоматически обрабатывает все сигналы индикатора! Советник содержит ряд внешних параметров, которые полностью настраиваются и позволяют трейдеру настроить советник по своему усмотрению. Как только появится зеленая точка, советник будет готов к покупке. Как только восходящий тренд подтвердится синей стр
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Эксперты
Советник Game Change — это трендовая торговая система, основанная на индикаторе Game Changer. Он автоматически продаёт при появлении красной точки и продолжает движение в направлении продажи до появления жёлтого крестика, сигнализирующего о возможном завершении тренда. Та же логика применима и к покупкам. При появлении синей точки советник начинает покупать и закрывает цикл покупки, как только появляется жёлтый крестик. Этот советник подходит для любой валютной пары и любого таймфрейма, однако о
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Эксперты
Capybara EA – это усовершенствованная автоматизированная система отслеживания тренда, основанная на индикаторе Hama. Если рынок станет медвежьим и индикатор станет красным, советник будет продавать, если рынок станет бычьим, а индикатор станет синим, советник будет покупать. Советник может точно определить начало восходящего и нисходящего тренда и будет контролировать открытые сделки в стиле мартингейла/сетки, пока не достигнет TP. Рекомендуемые пары: все основные пары, такие как евроUSD; аудусд
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING — полностью автоматическая многопарная торговая система — очень безопасная и с устойчивым ростом. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник действительно является одной из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время — он совершает около 70–100 сделок в месяц. Загрузите набор файлов советника для тестирования и торговли: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Особенност
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Только одна копия доступна по цене 550 долларов. После этого цена повысится до 650 и 750 долларов, а финальная цена составит 1200 долларов Сигнал в реальном времени >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208    Нажмите Данный Expert Advisor разр
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Эксперты
Bazooka EA – трендовый и импульсный эксперт для MT4 Настройки по умолчанию сконфигурированы для тестирования советника на GOLD M5 (метод Open Prices) за период с начала 2024 года по настоящее время. Оптимальные настройки для других таймфреймов вы можете найти в разделе комментариев. Bazooka EA — это полностью автоматический торговый эксперт для MetaTrader 4 , предназначенный для торговли направленных движений рынка с использованием подтверждения тренда и фильтрации импульса . Советник ориентиров
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Эксперты
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XAU FLUX - Профессиональный советник для скальпинга на рынке золота XAU FLUX - это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный для быстрой и дисциплинированной торговли на рынке золота. Он создан для трейдеров, стремящихся получать стабильную прибыль от небольших ежедневных колебаний цен. Основные особенности: XAU FLUX использует передовую систему скальпинга, которая работает на таймфреймах M1 и M5 для оценки микровозможностей на рынке. Советник непрерывно анализирует рыночные условия, чтобы
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Эксперты
Весенняя распродажа 50%!  Цена $299. Обычная цена $599 Реальный сигнал:   нажмите для перехода Уникальные сет-файлы и все рекомендации предоставляются бесплатно. Все будущие обновления советника включены в стоимость. После покупки свяжитесь со мной, и я помогу вам правильно установить и настроить робота. Я также поделюсь с вами информацией о том, как получить бесплатный VPS у надежного брокера. GOLD EAGLE - это скальпирующая стратегия которая подходит для рынка во флете, что составляет 80-90% в
Two Sided Scalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (2)
Эксперты
Two Sided Scalp позволяет выбрать 2 валютные пары для торговли, после чего обе пары скальпируются одновременно на одном графике. Рекомендуемые пары (GBPUSD и USDCHF, EURUSD и USDCHF, AUDUSD и GBPUSD) Живой сигнал Two Sided Scalp доступен! Текущая цена будет увеличена. Ограниченная цена 75 USD Без сетки, без мартингейла Рекомендовано График: Торгует 2 символами на одном графике (один график) Таймфрейм: H1 Входные параметры Метод расчета лота – выбрать авто лот или фиксированный лот Фиксированный
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Эксперты
Советник Aurum Trader сочетает в себе стратегию прорыва и следования за трендом, позволяя совершать максимум две сделки в день.   Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить персональный бонус!  Вы можете бесплатно получить копию нашего индикатора Strong Support и Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, напишите мне в личку!  Пожалуйста, обратите внимание, что я не продаю свои советники или специальные наборы в telegram, они доступны только на Mql5, а файлы моих наборов доступны только в моем блог
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Эксперты
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Cheat Engine MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Cheat Engine — это система скальпинга золота среднего диапазона, которая может принимать решения на основе глобального настроения рынка форекс через веб-API. Скоро появится live-сигнал Cheat Engine. Текущая цена будет повышена. Цена на ограниченное время 80 USD Только одиночные сделки. Сетки и мартингейл никогда не используются. Интеллектуальный трейлинг-стоп, который адаптируется к дневной волатильности Глобальное настроение рынка форекс — это измерение позиций сотен тысяч трейдеров с общей ст
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Другие продукты этого автора
Turtle Trading EA Small Account Edition
Jia Xi Quan
Эксперты
translator Turtle Trading EA – Small Account Edition This Expert Advisor is based on the legendary Turtle Trading rules created by Richard Dennis and William Eckhardt. It follows clear breakout strategies with strict risk management, adapted for both standard and small accounts. Key Features: Donchian Channel breakout entries (20/55 days) ATR-based volatility calculation (N) 2N stop-loss and 0.5N pyramiding (up to 4 units) Small Account Mode: trade with fixed lots (e.g. 0.01) + risk cap Automat
Wall Street Gold Momentum Breakout Trader
Jia Xi Quan
Эксперты
translator Wall Street Gold Momentum Breakout Trader Trade gold with a Wall Street playbook. This MT4 EA blends trend, momentum, breakout, and ATR risk control to turn your plan into disciplined execution. Why traders choose it Trend filter: EMA 200/50 to align with the primary move Momentum check: RSI and MACD agreement to avoid weak signals Breakout entries: Donchian channel with intrabar or close confirmation Risk based sizing: Position size auto-calculated by account risk percent Smart exit
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв