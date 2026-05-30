GK Breakout Indicator
- Индикаторы
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Vladimir MarinovProfessional trader, developer, and entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the financial markets.
- Версия: 2.70
- Обновлено: 17 июля 2026
GoldKiller Breakout FREE is a powerful breakout indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes.
The indicator highlights potential BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart, helping traders spot market momentum and breakout movements with ease.
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
- Clear chart signals
- Real-time market scanning
- Clean and user-friendly interface
Best optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and designed to perform most effectively on M1, M5 and M15 timeframes.
Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders looking for a simple and effective breakout solution.
Trading involves substantial risk. All signals provided by this indicator are for informational purposes only. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and results.