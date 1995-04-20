Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone

Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID

In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance, occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability.

The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With clear visualization and fully customizable settings, this indicator allows traders to focus on execution instead of drawing zones manually.

Automatic Detection of FVG & iFVG

Instantly highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Inversion Fair Value Gaps (iFVG) on your chart with precision.

Customizable Colors & Visualization

Choose your preferred colors for bullish and bearish FVG zones (e.g., LemonChiffon for bullish, Grey for bearish).

Midline & Auto Labels

Includes optional midline and text labels ("FVG") for better clarity.

FVG Range Filter Adjustable minimum and maximum size of FVG zones (e.g., from 3.0 to 800.0). Helps you filter only the most relevant imbalance areas.

Flexible Settings Max Bar to Scan (up to 600 bars). Adjustable font size & text color. Multiple line styles (dot, solid, etc.).

Fresh & Mitigated FVG Detection

Easily distinguish between untouched (fresh) and already tested (mitigated) FVG zones.

Inversion FVG (iFVG) Support

Displays inversion FVG zones, where imbalance levels later act as support or resistance.

Key Features:Advantages:

Quickly identify market imbalances with accuracy.

Perfect for traders who apply the ICT Concept.

Helps spot high-probability retracement and entry zones.

Saves time by eliminating manual chart drawing.

Timeframes: M15, H1, H4, Daily

Instruments: Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto in MT4

Strategies: Supply & Demand, ICT Concept, Breaker Block, Order Block Trading

Recommended Usage:

With this FVG indicator, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of market structure, read imbalance zones more effectively, and increase your chances of entering at the best possible levels.





--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Chane In State Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147715

OB - Order Block

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147712

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.





--- MT5 Version is here ---



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147695



