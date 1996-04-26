Potential Reversal Price MT4

Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator - Ultimate Sniper Entries for XAUUSD

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Welcome to the Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator, your ultimate trading tool designed to catch high-probability market reversals with extreme precision. Built for serious traders who demand accuracy, the PRP Indicator combines advanced market structure analysis with momentum exhaustion to pinpoint the exact moment a trend is ready to turn.

Stop guessing where the top or bottom is. The PRP Indicator waits for the market to show clear, multi-level signs of structural exhaustion before triggering a signal. By filtering out market noise and fake breakouts, it ensures that you are only entering the market when the probability of a reversal is at its highest.

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on M15 Timeframe

Out of the box, the default settings of the PRP Indicator are heavily optimized for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. It acts as a sniper, reading the unique volatility and price action of Gold to deliver incredibly sharp entries.

Adaptable to All Forex Pairs

While it shines on Gold, the PRP Indicator is a highly versatile system. You can easily apply it to any major or minor Forex pair. Simply adjust the Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) point parameters to match the average daily range of your chosen Forex pair, and you are ready to trade.

Massive Risk to Reward Potential

Because the PRP Indicator is designed to catch the very beginning of a new trend, it offers outstanding risk management capabilities. Traders can easily achieve a Risk to Reward ratio of 1:3 or even up to 1:4 R on a single trade. You risk a little to gain a lot.

Key Features and Advantages:

Smart Zone Drawing: The indicator automatically draws professional, clean visual zones directly on your chart. It instantly plots your exact Entry, Stop Loss, Break Even, Target 1, and Target 2 levels. Dual Stop Loss Modes: Choose between a tight Candle-based Stop Loss (perfect for XAUUSD) or a structural Swing High/Low Stop Loss (ideal for filtering out whipsaws in Forex pairs). Advanced Risk Management: Includes a maximum Stop Loss filter. If a setup requires a Stop Loss that is too wide, the indicator will automatically invalidate the signal to protect your capital. Take Profit Flexibility: Choose how you want to target your profits. Use manual fixed points or switch to the dynamic Risk to Reward (RR) multiplier mode to ensure your mathematical edge stays perfect. Dynamic Historical Tracking: If an older setup hits the Stop Loss, the indicator automatically shortens the visual zone and changes its color to gray. This keeps your chart incredibly clean and makes historical backtesting effortless. Built-in Alert System: Never miss a sniper entry again. The indicator comes with a fully integrated alert system that notifies you the exact moment a valid reversal candle closes.

How to Trade with the PRP Indicator: Wait for the indicator to draw a complete setup zone on your chart. The visual box will show you the exact entry price (with a built-in discount buffer for better pricing). Simply place your trade with the automatically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and let the mathematics of a high-probability reversal do the rest.

Take control of your trading today. Download the Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator and start catching the trend from the very first candle!

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.





--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177407





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