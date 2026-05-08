Volume Profile Order Flow

Volume Profile Order Flow - MQL5 Marketplace Description Preview

Volume Profile Order Flow — Institutional-Grade Analysis Suite for MetaTrader 5

Stop guessing where smart money is positioned. Start seeing it.

Volume Profile Order Flow is a complete order flow analysis suite engineered for serious traders who refuse to settle for generic indicators. Built around a proprietary multi-engine architecture that combines anchored volume profile, real-time strength oscillator, per-bar order flow footprint, premium 3D session rendering, and intelligent naked POC tracking, this is the most advanced volume profile tool available on MetaTrader 5.

Whether you trade Gold, Forex majors, indices, crypto CFDs, or any liquid instrument — this tool reveals the price levels where institutional capital is actually committed, the moments when momentum is shifting, and the unfilled volume voids that price will return to test.

Why Traders Are Switching to Volume Profile Order Flow

Every feature in this product solves a real problem that retail traders face daily. Compare:

Common Indicator Problem Volume Profile Order Flow Solution
POC line jumps every bar, feels like repainting Anchored snapshot engine — POC stays stable, only refreshes on timeframe change
Single histogram view forces switching between modes Dual histogram architecture — right-edge composite and per-session histograms, side by side
Session histograms look flat and boring Premium 3D session rendering — volume-driven depth, beveled lighting, isometric projection
No way to see who actually won each candle Per-bar delta footprint — net order flow numbers floating above/below every running session bar
Cumulative delta drifts and hides divergences VOBS Strength Engine — bounded oscillator that exposes momentum shifts and divergences clearly
Untested key levels disappear from the chart Naked POC tracker — automatically marks unfilled prior-day POCs as gold dotted lines
Settings buried in cluttered menus One-click toggle buttons — instant control over major features, state remembered per symbol
Slow performance on Strategy Tester Tester-optimized engine — bulk-array calculations, smart phase rendering, runs in seconds not minutes

Core Engine — Seven Pillars of Edge

1. Anchored Right-Edge Volume Profile

Composite volume distribution across all visible bars, displayed as a vertical histogram on the right side of the chart. Bars colored from subtle grey (low volume) to bright blue (high volume) — institutional positioning becomes visually obvious at a glance.

The profile is anchor-locked using a snapshot-plus-increment architecture identical in principle to professional desk platforms. POC, VAH, and VAL stay rock-stable on M1 charts — no jumping, no repainting, no recalculation on zoom or scroll. Only timeframe changes trigger a fresh snapshot.

2. Premium 3D Session Histograms

Independent volume distribution for each H4 (or H8 / H12) session block, rendered with industry-leading 3D depth visualization. Each bar features:

  • Five-tier brightness gradient creating natural beveled depth
  • Volume-driven extrusion — high-volume bars project further than low-volume bars
  • Pixel-precise highlighting — metallic sheen at top edges, shadow grounding at bottom
  • Direction-aware coloring — bullish sessions in cyan-green tones, bearish in coral-pink
  • Tail-end depth fade for the leading edge of high-volume bars

The result is a profile that looks like premium institutional desk software — not a hobbyist plugin.

3. VOBS — Volume Order Book Strength Engine

Proprietary momentum oscillator displayed in a separate subwindow. Measures the volume-weighted strength imbalance between buyers and sellers across two configurable lookback windows. Bars are color-graded by intensity:

  • Bright cyan-green — peak bullish strength (high-conviction buying pressure)
  • Deep blue — medium bullish strength
  • Bright pink — peak bearish weakness (high-conviction selling pressure)
  • Deep red — medium bearish weakness

The subwindow auto-scales to currently visible bars (true MACD/Awesome Oscillator behavior) — bars always look proportional, never overflow, never disappear. Zero line stays centered.

4. Per-Bar Delta Footprint

Net delta value displayed as text labels above or below each running session candle. Green numbers below bullish bars, red numbers above bearish bars. Engineered to appear ONLY on the live session for a clean chart — old completed sessions show histograms instead.

Reading the footprint is instant: 3+ consecutive large positive numbers signal aggressive buying continuation; sudden +200/-200 spike followed by reversal candle signals a stop hunt or absorption event.

5. Naked POC Tracker

Automatic detection and visual marking of untested Points of Control from prior days. These unfilled volume voids act as price magnets — statistically, price returns to test them with high reliability. Each naked POC appears as a gold dotted horizontal line, clearly labeled with timestamp.

Configurable maximum age (1–7 days) and maximum displayed count keeps your chart focused on the most relevant levels.

6. Statistics Dashboard

Information panel anchored in the upper-left corner. Four organized sections deliver every reading you need without scanning the chart:

  • Market Profile — Composite POC, VAH, VAL, distance to POC, anchor timestamp
  • Active Session — Live developing POC, session volume, session window, trend direction
  • Volume Strength — Current VOBS reading with strength/weakness label, lookback periods, bars calculated
  • Signals — Active naked POC count, current spread

The dashboard collapses with a single click and remembers its state across timeframe changes.

7. Strategy Tester Optimized

Unlike most volume profile indicators that crash or freeze in MetaTrader's Strategy Tester, Volume Profile Order Flow uses specialized tester architecture:

  • Bulk-array calculations replace 300,000+ native function calls per render
  • Two-phase rendering: catchup phase skips visuals, live phase renders smoothly
  • Tester-aware feature gating disables interactive elements automatically
  • VOBS buffers always populate so EAs can read via iCustom() during backtests

Result: backtest with this indicator attached at full broker speed.

One-Click Toggle Buttons

Three professional-grade toggle buttons in the lower-right corner deliver runtime control without opening the inputs panel:

Button Controls State Persistence
FLOW Per-bar delta numbers on the running session candles Saved per-symbol, survives timeframe changes and platform restarts
SESS Session histograms with 3D rendering on H4/H8/H12 blocks Saved per-symbol, survives timeframe changes and platform restarts
EDGE Right-edge composite anchored histogram Saved per-symbol, survives timeframe changes and platform restarts

Trading Style Compatibility

Volume Profile Order Flow is engineered to serve every active trading style. The default settings work universally; minor adjustments unlock peak performance for your specific approach:

Trading Style Recommended Timeframe Key Features to Use Best Setups
Scalping M1, M5 FLOW + SESS + EDGE all ON, per-bar delta visible POC magnet reversion, naked POC retest, VOBS divergence
Day Trading M5, M15 SESS + EDGE on, FLOW optional Open-drive vs open-rejection, range-day VAH/VAL rotation, POC migration
Swing Trading H1, H4 EDGE on, sessions auto-hide, longer history Multi-day naked POC magnets, value area breakout acceptance, range fade
Smart Money / ICT Any All features on, confluence stacking Order block + HVN confluence, FVG + LVN acceleration, liquidity sweep + VAH/VAL rejection

Universal Symbol Compatibility

Volume Profile Order Flow works on every symbol your broker provides. The volume engine automatically falls back from real volume to tick volume on instruments where exchange data is unavailable, ensuring full functionality on:

  • Precious Metals — XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)
  • Forex Majors — EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD
  • Forex Crosses — EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURCHF, and more
  • US Indices — US30 (Dow), US500 (S&P), NAS100 (Nasdaq), US2000 (Russell)
  • Global Indices — GER40 (DAX), UK100 (FTSE), JPN225 (Nikkei)
  • Cryptocurrency — BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and major altcoins
  • Energies — USOIL (WTI), UKOIL (Brent), NGAS

The indicator adapts automatically to each symbol's price scale, point value, and tick size. No manual calibration required.

Six Premium Visual Themes

Match your chart aesthetic to your trading mindset. Every theme is professionally tuned for clarity in real trading conditions:

Theme Best For
Crystal Dark (default) The signature look. Deep blacks, vivid accent colors, gold POC. Recommended for dark chart backgrounds.
Crystal Light Bright daytime palette for traders using light chart themes.
Classic Blue Traditional financial industry tones — conservative and clean.
Neon Cyber Vibrant high-contrast palette for traders who want maximum visual impact.
Institutional Sober professional tones inspired by institutional desk software.
Custom Full color control via dedicated input fields. Build your own theme from scratch.

Real-Time Alert System

Never miss a critical volume profile event. The integrated alert engine triggers on:

  • POC Touch — price reaches the composite Point of Control
  • Value Area Break — price breaks above VAH or below VAL
  • Naked POC Retest — price returns to a tracked unfilled prior-day POC

Alerts can be delivered via popup, sound (alert.wav), or mobile push notification to MetaTrader Mobile. A configurable cooldown prevents spam during active price action. Alerts are automatically suppressed in Strategy Tester to prevent backtesting noise.

Performance Engineering

Every aspect of Volume Profile Order Flow is built for production-grade performance:

  • Bulk-array data fetching — replaces 300,000+ native function calls per render with single Copy* operations (50× speedup)
  • Snapshot-plus-increment architecture — eliminates redundant recalculation on every tick
  • Decoupled engines — VOBS recalculates only on timeframe change or new bar (never on zoom or scroll)
  • Optimized canvas rendering — smooth visuals even with hundreds of session profiles loaded
  • Two-phase tester rendering — catchup phase processes data, live phase renders visuals
  • Auto-scaling subwindows — VOBS panel never overflows regardless of resize or settings changes

What You Get

  • Volume Profile Order Flow indicator (.mq5 file, fully compiled)
  • Comprehensive professional user guide (45-page PDF)
  • Strategy playbook for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and SMC traders
  • Lifetime updates and improvements
  • Direct support from Crystal AI Systems

System Requirements

  • Platform — MetaTrader 5 (build 3815 or higher recommended)
  • Operating System — Windows 10 / 11, macOS via Wine, Linux via Wine, VPS deployments
  • Hardware — Any standard trading computer; the indicator is highly optimized
  • Account Type — Hedging or Netting (works with both)
  • Timeframes — All MetaTrader 5 timeframes from M1 to MN1

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this indicator repaint?
A: No. The right-edge histogram uses an anchored snapshot architecture — POC, VAH, and VAL stay stable across bars. Only major events (timeframe change, symbol change) trigger a fresh anchor. Zoom and scroll never cause recalculation.

Q: Will it work on forex symbols where my broker only provides tick volume?
A: Yes. The engine automatically uses tick volume when real exchange volume is unavailable. Tick volume is statistically correlated with real volume on liquid forex pairs.

Q: Does it work in Strategy Tester?
A: Yes. Unlike most volume profile indicators, this one is specifically optimized for tester performance. Backtests run at full broker speed with the indicator attached. EAs can read VOBS values via iCustom().

Q: Can I run this alongside my Expert Advisor?
A: Yes. The indicator is purely analytical — it does not place orders or interfere with EA operation. Multiple EAs can read the indicator's data via global variables for confluence-based strategies.

Q: How is this different from free volume profile indicators?
A: Free indicators typically offer a single histogram view, recalculate aggressively, and lack order-flow features. Volume Profile Order Flow delivers dual histograms, anchored stability, premium 3D session rendering, VOBS strength engine, per-bar delta footprint, and naked POC tracking in one integrated suite.

Q: Do I need any other indicators alongside this one?
A: No. Volume Profile Order Flow is a complete suite covering volume profile, order flow, momentum, and key level tracking. It pairs naturally with price action analysis, but no additional indicators are required.

Q: Will my settings persist if I change timeframes?
A: Yes. Toggle button states are saved per-symbol via global variables and survive timeframe changes, indicator reloads, and even MetaTrader restarts.

Q: Can I disable the 3D rendering if I prefer flat bars?
A: Yes. A single setting (InpH2_3DMode) toggles between premium 3D and clean flat rendering. The 3D depth is also fully configurable via InpH2_3DDepthPx.

Q: Is there a free trial?
A: Demo version available for full testing in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. Rent and purchase options are available through the standard MQL5 marketplace system.

About Crystal AI Systems

Crystal AI Systems develops institutional-grade trading tools for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Every product undergoes rigorous testing on live market data before release. Our development philosophy: build the tool we would want to trade with ourselves.

Visit crystalgopro.com for the complete product catalog, support resources, and trading insights.

Risk Disclaimer

Volume Profile Order Flow is a technical analysis tool, not a trading signal service or automated trading system. All trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user. Forex, CFD, and futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance of any indicator, methodology, or analysis is not necessarily indicative of future results. Trade only with capital that, if lost entirely, would not affect your financial wellbeing.

Lifetime free updates included with every purchase.

Crystal AI Systems — Engineered for traders who demand precision.

Рекомендуем также
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis
FREE
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis 2. Key Features Dynamic Filtering : The core feature. As soon as the current price crosses a historical liquidity level, that level disappears. This reduces chart clutter and prevents you from trading off "dead" support/resistance. Liquidity Heatma
Boom Crash SMC
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Deriv boom and crash index spike killer system you can use it only on m5 timeframe  follow the structure and get signal with alert on phone open trade set sl tp and enjoy easy analysis and trading made simple 
RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution
Jose Alejandro Jacome Jimenez
Индикаторы
RAD CRITICAL LEVES RAD indicator tracks “Relevant Volume” in real time, identifying accumulation and distribution processes, projecting them in the chart as SUPPORT or RESISTANCE zones. Natural   support   and resistance levels are generated by Volume Accumulation and Distribution processes. As these processes evolve, levels at which the relevant volume in the market place is positioned, become difficult areas to cross upwards or downwards. By using this information, traders can identify very s
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
VWAP and Volume Profile
Samran Aslam
Индикаторы
This product is designed for the MT5 platform and offers two key features: VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculation and Volume Profile analysis. Advantages: VWAP Calculation: The product calculates the VWAP, which is a popular indicator used by traders to determine the average price of a security based on its trading volume. It helps identify potential buying or selling opportunities by comparing the current price to the average price weighted by volume. Volume Profile Analysis: The prod
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Индикаторы
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Volume Profile Fibo Confluence
Yannick Dupont
Индикаторы
What if you could finally SEE where the market really wants to go? Most traders watch price. Pros watch VOLUME — where the money was actually traded. Volume Profile Fibo Confluence puts that reading right in front of you, in plain language, no jargon. WHAT YOU SEE ON YOUR CHART • The POC, the most-traded price: the market's natural magnet • The value area (VAH / VAL): the "house" where price spends its time • Automatic Fibonacci retracement + the golden pocket • Low-volume nodes
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Рынок несправедлив, хотя бы потому, что всего лишь 10% игроков управляют 90% капитала. У рядового трейдера мало шансов, чтобы противостоять этим «хищникам». Но выход есть, необходимо всего лишь перейти на другую сторону, необходимо находиться в числе этих 10% «акул», научиться распознавать их намерения и двигаться вместе с ними. Объем - это единственный опережающий фактор, который безупречно работает на любом периоде и любом торговом инструменте. Сначала зарождается и накапливается объем, и толь
Liquidity Heatmap Basic
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The    Liquidity Heatmap   is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "h
TPO Profile
Simon Draxler
Индикаторы
DRX Market Profile Master v4 — Институциональный Market Profile для MetaTrader 5 Анализ Market Profile и Time Price Opportunity (TPO) относится к наиболее эффективным методам понимания реальной структуры рынка. DRX Market Profile Master v4 полностью реализует эту методологию в MetaTrader 5 и предоставляет функциональность, сопоставимую с профессиональными торговыми платформами. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает для каждой сессии, какие ценовые зоны были приняты рынком (Value Area), где наблюд
Range profile
Mikhail Nazarenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает уровень и  реальный объем   Point of control, а так же отображает профиль рынка для массива свечей, в границах прямоугольника. Если ваша стратегия основана на взятии прибыли на отскоке от ценовых накоплений, индикатор Range profile станет главным инструментом в торговле скальпингом. Рассчет Point of control осуществляется на основе рассчета суммарного объема для каждого тика или по минутным свечам, в зависимости от настроек и таймфрейма торговли. При отсутств
Deriv Boom and crash
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Boom: Take SELL signals only (price spikes up then crashes) Crash: Take BUY signals only (price drops then spikes up) SL goes beyond the line as labeled Interactive Market Watch Panel : A left-side sidebar showing real-time strength indicators (po
FREE
Volume analysis Candle by Candle analysis
R Darshan Jadhav
Индикаторы
Game changer volume analysis and candle by candle also analysis   video link  https://youtu.be/oJgStY1xTlY for example 20 candle analysis 10 Candle also analysis even single candle also analysis  and buyers and sellers live showing in numbers  and fully customised panel   Strong selling activity    Market sentiment turning bearish Price continues rising Volume gradually decreases   Price ↑ + Volume ↑ = Strong Uptrend Price ↓ + Volume ↑ = Strong Downtrend Price ↑ + Volume ↓ = Weak Uptrend Price
Risk Control Tool
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control ov
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for tra
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Better Volume MT5
Illia Zhavarankau
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Описание: Индикатор тиковых объемов Better Volume MT5 позволяет оценить общее настроение рынка и достаточно точно поймать моменты образования крупных движений. Индикатор представляет собой цветную гистограмму в дополнительном окне. В расчете Better Volume MT5 учитывается комбинации Price Action, отображаются значения объемов высотой столбцов и цветной маркировкой. Входные параметры: MAPeriod - период расчета скользящей средней для объема;  LookBack - период за который ищется корректный и относи
Liquidity Profile MT5
Agus Santoso
Индикаторы
Версия для MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166784 Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166785 ПРОФИЛЬ ЛИКВИДНОСТИ ПРОФИЛЬ ЛИКВИДНОСТИ — это визуальный инструмент анализа структуры рынка, который отображает потенциальные зоны ликвидности на графике с помощью динамического профиля в виде тепловой карты. Этот индикатор анализирует историческое движение цены и объем тиков, а затем выделяет ценовые области, где, вероятно, сосредоточена ликвидность. Он отображает: Лин
Volume Profile Trading System
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a   complete trading ecosystem   that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy.  While other indicators show you   WHERE   volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System  shows you   WHERE ,   WHEN , and   HOW   to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high
FabFlowInPrice
Fabiano Luiz Roberto
Индикаторы
Tape Reading, flow monitoring. FabFlowInPrice   is a powerful indicator for those who like Tape Reading (Times & Trades). It presents the volumes traded at each price level, considering the purchase, sale and direct aggressions for each level. Excellent tool for market flow analysis. Thought of flow so monitor who is attacking the most, buyers, sellers or direct exchanges, thought FabFlowInPrice. The indicator displays information in 4 distinct and fixed periods, on any timeframe: @Day - All t
Spike Blast Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro po
Adaptive Trend Zones
Oguz Oeztuerk
Индикаторы
Apex Trend Zone — Product Description Apex Trend Zone is a trend-following signal indicator designed to capture the market's primary direction and help you stay in a position throughout the trend. By tracking price momentum, it marks potential reversal and continuation points on the chart using clean arrow markers and an adaptive trailing line. The indicator uses a dynamic zone logic that adjusts itself to market volatility. As the trend strengthens, the trailing area widens, aiming to reduce ea
Volume Imbalance MT5
Agus Santoso
Индикаторы
Версия для MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157433 Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167286 Volume Imbalance — это легкий инструмент визуализации профиля объема + дельта-дисбаланса, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь вам выявить зоны высокой активности, направленное давление и «пустые» ценовые области в пределах настраиваемого диапазона ретроспективного анализа. В отличие от классического профиля объема, который показывает только общий объем, этот индикатор р
Volume Profile SAF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII Профессиональный анализ профиля рынка для MT5 (идеальный индикатор для сеточных трейдеров) ЧТО ТАКОЕ ПРОФИЛЬ ОБЪЕМА (VOLUME PROFILE)? Профиль объема — это профессиональный институциональный инструмент, который отображает торговую активность на определенных ценовых уровнях, в отличие от традиционных индикаторов объема, показывающих объем во времени. Он показывает, ГДЕ происходила торговля в выбранном вами окне, помогая определить: ЗОНЫ СПРАВЕДЛИВОЙ СТОИМОСТИ (VAH/VAL) — це
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
AIS Discrete Hartley Transform MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор сделан на основе дискретного преобразования Хартли. Использование этого преобразования позволяет применять разные подходы при обработке финансовых временных рядов. Отличительная особенность этого индикатора - его показания относятся не к одной точке на графике, а ко всем точкам периода индикатора. При обработке временного ряда индикатор позволяет выделять различные элементы временного ряда. На этом подходе построен первая возможность фильтрации - просто отбрасываются все ненужные
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Другие продукты этого автора
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Crystal Heikin Ashi
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.7 (33)
Индикаторы
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — советник MT5 Обзор CRYSTAL AI PRO — автоматическая система для XAUUSD (золото) и основных валютных пар. Управляет входами, SL/TP, трейлингом и контролем просадки по фиксированным правилам. Прибыль не гарантируется; см. предупреждение о рисках. Требования Платформа: MetaTrader 5 Тип счёта: ECN/RAW рекомендуется Подключение: 24/7 (желательно VPS) Таймфреймы: M1–H4 Начальная настройка Включите Algo Trading . Прикрепите советник к графику (один символ — один график). В Inputs
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Эксперты
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate - Professional Trading Automation System Revolutionary Dual-Mode Trading Strategy with Advanced Risk Management Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining the proven effectiveness of Heikin Ashi candle analysis with cutting-edge algorithmic trade management. This sophisticated Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and professional-grade automation in their trading
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.35 (17)
Индикаторы
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — Визуализация объема для точных торговых решений Обзор Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который отображает распределение объема и автоматически определяет Point of Control (POC). Он помогает трейдерам находить области наибольшей активности участников рынка и выявлять скрытые уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Основные возможности Динамический профиль объема (видимая часть графика или выбранный диапазон) Автоматическое определение
FREE
Crystal Quantum Flow
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.86 (7)
Индикаторы
Crystal Quantum Flow Продвинутый индикатор рыночной аналитики Crystal Quantum Flow — это профессиональный торговый индикатор нового поколения, разработанный для трейдеров, которые требуют ясности, точности и институционального уровня рыночного анализа. Этот индикатор создан как полноценная система поддержки принятия решений, объединяющая многомерный анализ рыночного потока, синхронизацию таймфреймов и продвинутую визуальную интерпретацию в единой рабочей среде. Внутренняя архитектура Crystal Q
FREE
Crystal Supply Demand Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) Не торгуйте каждую свечу – ждите институциональные зоны. Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) – профессиональный индикатор зон спроса и предложения для MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть чистые институциональные зоны на графике вместо устаревших и беспорядочных построений. С оптимизацией для старших таймфреймов, динамическими обновлениями и профессиональной визуализацией SD Pro показывает только те уровни, которые действительно имеют зна
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT4) — Индикатор профиля объема с автоматическим POC Обзор Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — это легкий и оптимизированный индикатор для MetaTrader 4. Он отображает распределение объема по ценовым уровням и автоматически выделяет Point of Control (POC) — уровень с наибольшим объемом сделок. Индикатор помогает выявлять скрытые уровни поддержки/сопротивления, зоны накопления и распределения, а также институциональную активность. Доступна также версия для MetaTrad
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Продвинутая визуализация Heikin Ashi (MT4 версия) Обзор Crystal Heikin Ashi для MetaTrader 4 — это профессиональный индикатор Heikin Ashi, который улучшает визуализацию графика и обеспечивает ясность для трейдеров price action, скальперов и аналитиков. Эта версия MT4 сосредоточена на чистых свечах Heikin Ashi со стильной настройкой, при этом система остаётся лёгкой и оптимизированной для высокой скорости. Примечание: Раскраска по тренду и расширенное определение момента дос
FREE
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Russian Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity — Индикатор ликвидности для MT5 Обзор Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который выявляет торговые возможности на основе моделей снятия ликвидности. Он анализирует внутридневную структуру рынка, определяет активности институциональных игроков и показывает сигналы при снятии розничной ликвидности и подтверждении разворота цены. Основные функции Автоматическое определение снятия ликвидности над максимумами и миниму
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.33 (3)
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager – Центр Управления Торговлей Обзор Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) — это универсальный инструмент управления рисками и исполнения сделок для MetaTrader 5. Он сочетает в себе защиту капитала, автоматизацию и удобные функции управления сделками, идеально подходя для трейдеров проп-фирм, скальперов и профессионалов. Основные функции Защита рисков : лимит дневной просадки (1–70%), авто-закрытие сделок, удаление ордеров, дневная блокировка торговли (подходит для FTMO). Цели по при
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Volume Indicator — Инструмент анализа объема для MT5 Обзор Crystal Volume Indicator — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, позволяющий анализировать скрытую силу рынка через динамику объема. Он выявляет ключевые события, такие как «Покупочный Климакс», «Продажный Климакс» и «Слабые свечи», что помогает определять возможные зоны разворота или продолжения тренда. Основные функции Поддержка Tick Volume и Real Volume (если брокер предоставляет данные) Цветовая гистограмма с кла
FREE
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – продвинутый индикатор концепции Smart Money Crystal FVG Touch Detector — это профессиональный индикатор, созданный для трейдеров, применяющих Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и методологию ICT. Он автоматически определяет Fair Value Gaps (FVG) на любом инструменте и таймфрейме, визуально отображая их цветными зонами и отмечая моменты касания. Благодаря нерисующему алгоритму и оптимизированной производительности, помогает выявлять институциональные дисбалансы в реальном вре
FREE
Crystal Smart Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
Эксперты
Crystal Smart Pro v2.30 — Адаптивная торговая система с двумя режимами Обзор Crystal Smart Pro — это интеллектуальный и самонастраивающийся Советник (Expert Advisor) , разработанный компанией Crystal AI Systems . Он сочетает точные входы в рынок с продвинутым управлением восстановлением позиций и предлагает два полностью независимых режима работы: Sharp Mode и Smart Mode . Система динамически адаптируется к волатильности рынка, капиталу счета и трендовым условиям, обеспечивая стабильную производ
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Индикаторы
CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS MT4 Professional Trend Detection Indicator with Smart Entry Signals See the Trend. Catch the Move. Trade with Confidence. The professional Heikin Ashi indicator built for traders who want clarity, precision, and EA-ready signal automation. WHAT IS CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS? Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both
Crystal Gold Scalper Neural Recovery System
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Эксперты
CRYSTAL GOLD SCALPER — MT5 Expert Advisor Обзор Crystal Gold Scalper — автоматическая система для XAUUSD (золото) с двумя режимами работы — Recovery Mode и Single Trade Mode — и живой панелью на графике для прозрачного контроля. Движок может использовать AI-прогнозирование (LSTM, механизм внимания, сентимент) с фильтром уверенности для выбора сделок и управления риском. Прибыль не гарантируется; см. предупреждение о рисках. Торговые режимы Recovery Mode (скальпирующий движок) — адаптивная мно
The Real RSI Divergence Hunter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Индикаторы
The Real RSI – Профессиональный Индикатор Дивергенций Обзор The Real RSI — это профессиональный индикатор для обнаружения дивергенций, созданный для трейдеров, стремящихся к институциональной точности при выявлении разворотных и продолжательных сигналов, основанных на RSI. Он автоматически определяет как обычные , так и скрытые дивергенции между ценой и RSI, подтверждая каждую структуру с помощью умной логики пивотов и проверки в реальном времени. Этот индикатор создан для точности, стабильности
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Crystal Smart Volume Обзор Crystal Smart Volume для MT4 — это продвинутый индикатор анализа объема и дельты, разработанный для выявления активности институциональных трейдеров, скрытой за обычными движениями цены. Он объединяет концепции Smart Money (SMC), Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) и дельта-логику для анализа как цены, так и поведения объема. Индикатор определяет события, такие как покупочный климакс (Buying Climax), продажный климакс (Selling Climax), слабые свечи (Weak Candles) и высокообъе
FREE
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Auto Candle Sequence Counter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Auto Candle Sequence Counter – Индикатор для MT5 Обзор Auto Candle Sequence Counter — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически определяет и выделяет последовательности бычьих и медвежьих свечей. Вместо ручного подсчета, инструмент отображает сигналы в реальном времени, предоставляет статистику и уведомления, помогая трейдерам анализировать ценовое движение. Основные функции Определение последовательностей от 2 до 7 свечей (бычьих/медвежьих). Точная разметка без пр
FREE
Dynamic CCI
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Индикаторы
CCI with Dynamic OSB Zones The CCI indicator you have been using is broken. Not because of the formula — because of the fixed levels. Every market condition is different. A reading of +150 in a low-volatility pair is extreme. The same reading in a trending, high-volatility session is completely normal. Yet every standard CCI indicator treats both situations identically. Crystal AI Systems built this indicator to fix that problem permanently. Two Modes. One Indicator. Full Market Coverage. This i
FREE
Export History Data to CSV
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Crystal AI Data Extractor — Get Clean MT5 Data Into Excel or Python in One Click If you have ever tried to pull historical data out of MetaTrader 5 and ended up with a messy file where everything lands in one column — this tool is for you. Crystal AI Data Extractor does one job and does it properly: it takes your MT5 chart data and saves it as a clean, properly separated CSV file that opens correctly in Excel, Python, or any other tool you use. No more copying and pasting from the terminal. No m
FREE
Crystal Cross Sync
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Cross Sync Advanced MT5 Chart Synchronization & Backtesting Engine Crystal Cross Sync is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 utility designed to transform the way traders analyze, replay, and synchronize market data. Built specifically for serious MT5 traders, this tool delivers ultra-fast chart synchronization, automatic time alignment, precision zoom control, and structured backtesting assistance — all in one optimized engine. This is not an indicator. This is a professional chart control
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
3 (1)
Утилиты
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 – Профессиональный копировщик сделок MT5 Обзор Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 — это высокопроизводительный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5, обеспечивающий сверхбыстрое и надежное копирование между терминалами. Система работает локально через общую папку MT5, что делает её идеальной для VPS и многосчетных сред, где критичны скорость, стабильность и безопасность. Ключевые функции Два режима : MASTER: передача рыночных/отложенных ордеров, модификаций, закрытий. SL
FREE
Crystal Volatility Monitor Spike Detection
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Индикаторы
Russian – Полное описание Volatility Monitor – Индикатор Определения Волатильности в Реальном Времени Обзор Volatility Monitor – это лёгкий и профессиональный индикатор MT5, разработанный для отслеживания резких движений цены и оповещения трейдеров в реальном времени. Независимо от того, торгуете ли вы Forex, золотом, парами JPY или криптовалютами, инструмент даёт чёткие сигналы волатильности рынка, используя автоматический режим на основе ATR или ручные пороги в пунктах. Помечая свечи прям
FREE
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
ИНДИКАТОР ОТОБРАЖЕНИЯ ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЫ И ОБЩЕЙ ПРИБЫЛИ ИДЕАЛЬНО ДЛЯ ЖИВОЙ ТОРГОВЛИ И ДЕМОНСТРАЦИИ ЭКРАНА Разработан специально для дейтрейдеров, скальперов и прямых трансляций торговых сессий Этот профессиональный индикатор обеспечивает отображение цены в реальном времени и комплексное отслеживание прибыли непосредственно на вашем графике - необходим для высокочастотной торговли и прямых торговых трансляций. КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ ОТОБРАЖЕНИЕ ЦЕНЫ В РЕАЛЬНОМ ВРЕМЕНИ Обновление текущей цены бид каждую
FREE
News With Sessions
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
News With Sessions Professional Session Tracker with Integrated Economic Calendar for MT5 News With Sessions is a professional trading intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines live market session tracking with the MT5 economic calendar on a single chart. It shows when institutional sessions are active and which news events are driving price , without external websites, manual time-zone work, or extra tools. Built for traders who rely on time, liquidity, and fundamentals , this indic
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Copycat – MT5 Trade Copier Pro (Local + Online) OVERVIEW Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID  is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution. It supports 2 engines in one EA: Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs). Online Telegram Engine – sends master trades to a Telegram b
Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager – Расширенный MT4 инструмент для управления рисками и сделками Обзор Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) — это профессиональная утилита для MetaTrader 4 , созданная для управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и быстрого контроля исполнения. Она помогает трейдерам защищать капитал, контролировать дневную просадку, управлять размером лотов и автоматизировать ключевые функции управления сделками (Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop). Инструмент идеально подходит для ручных трейдеро
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв