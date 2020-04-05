Gold Consistency AI

Contact me for the set file.

Best Broker: IC Market:

Operational Time frame: H1

Symbol: XAUUSD

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Gold Consistency AI

AI-Powered XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor

Gold Consistency AI is a machine-learning based Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading.

The system combines multi-timeframe market structure, liquidity-based reversal logic, volatility analysis, and an embedded AI model trained outside MetaTrader and exported to ONNX for native MT5 execution.

The main objective of Gold Consistency AI is not to overtrade, scalp randomly, or follow every market movement.
Its goal is to identify higher-quality trading conditions where price structure, volatility, liquidity behavior, and machine learning probability align.

Strategy Concept

Gold Consistency AI is a hybrid system based on:

  • liquidity sweep reversal logic

  • trend continuation after pullback

  • higher-timeframe regime filtering

  • H1 closed-candle decision making

  • M15 and M5 microstructure confirmation

  • dynamic stop-loss and trailing protection

It is not a pure trend-following EA and it is not a simple reversal EA.

The core idea is:

detect local liquidity manipulation or pullback exhaustion, confirm the reaction on lower timeframes, then allow the AI model to decide whether the setup has enough statistical quality to be traded.

In practical terms, the EA looks for situations where price may sweep liquidity, reject a level, close back into structure, and continue in the most probable direction according to the trained model.

Trading Logic

The EA uses H1 as the main decision timeframe.

The signal is generated only after a fully closed H1 candle.
This is important because the EA does not use unfinished candles for the main decision.

The entry logic follows this principle:

  1. H1 candle closes.

  2. The EA evaluates the latest closed H1 structure.

  3. M15 and M5 closed candles are used as microstructure confirmation.

  4. H4 and D1 are used for broader regime context.

  5. The embedded AI model evaluates the probability of the setup.

  6. If the setup passes all filters, the EA enters at the next H1 open.

This structure is designed to reduce lookahead bias and make the MT5 execution logic closer to the original Python research pipeline.

Multi-Timeframe Structure

Gold Consistency AI uses several timeframes, each with a different role:

Timeframe Purpose
D1 Macro regime and long-term structure
H4 Higher-timeframe bias and regime
H1 Main signal and trade decision
M15 Microstructure confirmation
M5 Short-term reaction and confirmation

The EA does not randomly combine indicators.
Each timeframe has a specific role in the trading decision.

Machine Learning Model

The AI model is based on ExtraTrees machine learning models trained in Python using scikit-learn.

The training pipeline uses:

  • ExtraTreesClassifier for probability filtering

  • ExtraTreesRegressor for expected R evaluation during research

  • SimpleImputer with median values

  • separate BUY and SELL model logic

  • ONNX export for native MetaTrader 5 inference

The final marketplace version embeds the ONNX models directly inside the EA, so the compiled EX5 contains the AI model internally.

Training Methodology

The model was trained using a leakage-safe pipeline.

The training process was designed around strict rules:

  • H1 signal uses closed H1 candles only

  • M15 and M5 features use the last closed candles available at or before the H1 close

  • H4 and D1 features use the last closed higher-timeframe candles available at or before the H1 close

  • entries are simulated at the next H1 open

  • no future rolling calculations are used

  • no repainting logic is used

  • all features are designed to be portable to MT5

This is important because many strategies look good in historical testing but fail in live execution due to lookahead bias or non-replicable indicator logic.

Gold Consistency AI was designed from the beginning to keep the Python research logic and MT5 execution logic aligned.

Data Splits Used During Research

The research pipeline used time-based splits instead of random shuffling.

Example split structure:

  • Training period: up to April 2025

  • Calibration period: May 2025 to June 2025

  • Test period: July 2025 to December 2025

This approach is more realistic than randomly mixing past and future data because trading models must be validated forward in time.

Labeling Logic

The training labels were based on realistic H1 trade outcomes.

Each setup was labeled using:

  • entry at next H1 open

  • ATR-based take profit

  • ATR-based stop loss

  • maximum holding period

  • simulated execution cost buffer

Core labeling parameters used in the research pipeline:

  • ATR length: 14

  • TP: 1.20 ATR

  • SL: 0.80 ATR

  • maximum hold: 12 H1 candles

  • entry delay: 1 candle

  • entry cost buffer: 0.10 price units

A trade was considered good when its realized R outcome was positive under these rules.

Feature Engineering

The model uses portable features that can be reproduced inside MT5.

The feature set includes:

Volatility Features

  • ATR

  • normalized ATR

  • candle range divided by ATR

  • candle body divided by ATR

  • wick size divided by ATR

Candle Structure

  • body size

  • upper wick

  • lower wick

  • close position inside the candle

  • bullish displacement

  • bearish displacement

Momentum Features

  • RSI 14

  • EMA distance

  • short-term returns

  • medium-term returns

  • price acceleration

Liquidity Features

  • sweep of previous highs

  • sweep of previous lows

  • close back below previous high

  • close back above previous low

Market Structure Features

  • rolling highs

  • rolling lows

  • position inside recent range

  • distance from recent highs

  • distance from recent lows

Regime Features

  • H4 bullish or bearish regime

  • D1 bullish or bearish regime

  • H4/D1 RSI alignment

  • H4/D1 EMA positioning

Setup Generation

The strategy creates BUY and SELL candidate setups separately.

A BUY setup can occur when price shows conditions such as:

  • sweep of previous lows

  • close back above liquidity

  • bullish recovery

  • lower wick rejection

  • supportive H4/D1 regime

  • M15/M5 confirmation

A SELL setup can occur when price shows conditions such as:

  • sweep of previous highs

  • close back below liquidity

  • bearish rejection

  • upper wick rejection

  • supportive H4/D1 regime

  • M15/M5 confirmation

After a setup exists, the AI model decides whether the setup quality is strong enough to trade.

What the AI Actually Does

The AI model does not simply predict “BUY” or “SELL” from a chart.

Instead, it evaluates whether a valid structural setup has enough probability and quality.

The model acts as a filter.

This means the EA first looks for a market structure condition, then the AI decides whether that condition is worth trading.

This helps reduce random entries and avoids trading every possible signal.

Reversal or Trend Following?

Gold Consistency AI is best described as a liquidity-based reversal and continuation hybrid.

It is not pure trend following.

It is also not pure counter-trend reversal.

The EA often looks for a local reversal after a liquidity sweep or pullback, but it also uses higher-timeframe structure to avoid low-quality counter-trend trades.

In simple terms:

The EA searches for local reversal opportunities inside a broader structural context.

This allows the system to enter after manipulation or pullback exhaustion while still respecting the larger market regime.

Risk Management

Gold Consistency AI includes several risk-control mechanisms:

  • fixed lot or percentage risk

  • maximum trades per day

  • cooldown between trades

  • one-position-at-a-time option

  • spread/ATR filter

  • execution hour filter

  • daily circuit breaker

  • equity peak protection

  • maximum holding time

The EA is designed to avoid excessive trading frequency and to reduce exposure during poor conditions.

Protection Modes

The EA includes simplified protection modes:

NORMAL

A smoother protection profile designed to reduce excessive stop modifications.

PROP

A more protective mode designed for stricter risk control and drawdown management.

CUSTOM

Allows the user to adjust the trailing/protection strength with a single parameter.

This makes the EA easier to configure without exposing too many technical trailing inputs.

Dynamic Stop Management

Gold Consistency AI includes dynamic trade protection logic.

The stop management system may react to:

  • ATR volatility

  • floating profit

  • price retracement

  • M5/M15 reversal behavior

  • structural protection levels

  • trade progress in R

The goal is to reduce the impact of fast reversals and protect accumulated floating profit when the market starts moving against the position.

What Gold Consistency AI Does Not Use

Gold Consistency AI does not use:

  • martingale

  • grid averaging

  • hedge recovery systems

  • dangerous lot multiplication

  • unlimited averaging

  • fake AI logic

The strategy is based on structured entries, machine learning filtering, and controlled risk.

Recommended Market

Gold Consistency AI is designed for:

  • XAUUSD

  • low-spread ECN-style brokers

  • London and New York active sessions

  • accounts where stable risk management is important

  • traders looking for selective AI-filtered entries

Broker conditions matter.
Different brokers may show different results because of spreads, tick data, server time, commission, and historical data quality.

Important Risk Notice

Gold Consistency AI is a trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system.

Past performance, backtests, or optimization results do not guarantee future results.

Market conditions can change, and machine learning models can underperform during unseen regimes.

Before using the EA on a live account, users should:

  • test it in the Strategy Tester

  • run it on demo first

  • use conservative risk

  • verify broker conditions

  • understand the input settings

Trading XAUUSD involves high risk and may not be suitable for all traders.

Suggested Short Product Summary

Gold Consistency AI is an advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor powered by an embedded ONNX machine learning model.
It combines H1 closed-candle decision logic, M15/M5 microstructure, H4/D1 regime analysis, liquidity sweep detection, ATR-based risk logic, and dynamic trade protection.

The strategy is designed to identify high-quality gold setups after liquidity manipulation, pullback exhaustion, or structural rejection, while using AI probability filtering to avoid low-quality trades.

No martingale.
No grid.
No dangerous recovery logic.
Just structured AI-filtered trading with risk control.


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Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
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Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Эксперты
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
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Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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